This morning I had the most interesting discussion with my daughters. We were talking about AI and its possibilities. It didn’t take long before we came to a very interesting conclusion. Let me take you along…

As Janet & I always told you, new technologies can be used for the good or the bad. It fully depends on the persons in power and their agenda. We’ve used the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal to show you how the Cabal uses every technology for its advantage.

But they could also be used for good. Like the radiation towers. They can be used to emit harmful radiation, but can also be used to emit healing frequencies. Frequencies that kill cancer cells, that boost your immune system and stimulate positive thoughts and feelings (yes, that is entirely possible, as the opposite is being emitted right now…).

When we look at the potential of AI, it can be used as the perfect control tool. But it can also be used to expose the truth and nothing but the truth. Lies and deceit will not be possible anymore.

Let’s see how that works out when used in our advantage, shall we? And even more important: will that be a future we desire?

Let me introduce you to one of the roots of modern economy: the Phoebus Cartel. Have you ever heard of the ‘Great Light Bulb Conspiracy’?

’The Phoebus cartel was an international cartel that controlled the manufacture and sale of incandescent light bulbs in much of Europe and North America between 1925 and 1939. The cartel took over market territories and lowered the useful life of such bulbs, which is commonly cited as an example of planned obsolescence.

Corporations based in Europe and the United States, including Tungsram, Osram, General Electric, Associated Electrical Industries, and Philips, incorporated the cartel on 15 January 1925 in Geneva, as Phœbus S.A. Compagnie Industrielle pour le Développement de l’Éclairage (French for “Phoebus plc Industrial Company for the Development of Lighting”). Following its dissolution, light bulbs continued to be sold at the 1,000-hour life standardized by the cartel.’

In other words: Following this cartel, EVERYTHING that was manufactured since then, was made with a limited lifespan.

It didn’t have to be this way. The first light bulb is still burning, more than 120 years…

The Centennial Light is an incandescent light bulb recognized as the oldest known operating light bulb. It was first illuminated in 1901, and has only been turned off a few brief times since. It is located at 4550 East Avenue, Livermore, California, and is open to public viewing.

Fridges, freezers, cars, phones, everything mechanical is falling apart sooner and sooner. All done on purpose, so you, the consumer, has to replace the item, so the manufacturer can earn more money.

In the old days, people could repair broken items like fridges. Today everything needs to be replaced immediately. Like nobody even knows how to repair something anymore.

Now let’s bring the possibilities of AI in the equation. Imagine that with everything you want to buy, you plug in a AI devise and determine whether the product is perfect or not. Imagine what that would do with the market.

Suddenly all produced items need to be build and function perfect or will be sold at a much lower price. The resale market would collapse, as you can immediately see what needs to be repaired before you even consider buying it. The power will come in the hands of the consumer.

This must be absolute fun for the fist years. The consumer market will adapt to an honest and fair market. What a joy and abundance that will bring!

But think further ahead with me, please. What will happen from that moment on?

Let’s zoom in to another example, like sport. Every sportsmen will be scanned by AI before any official match. Only the physical and mental perfectly healthy will be allowed to compete. Only the perfectly behaved fans will be allowed to watch.

In animal sports we will see the same. AI will scan every horse before every official event. It will see every inch of possible pain or lameness. So only perfect horses will be able to compete.

How will this work out? It will force lots of sportsmen and the majority of horses and their owners out of competition. It will in fact, kill the sport.

The perfect world, Utopia, is a world without errors. No failure, no weakness is allowed. Genetically lesser beings are not allowed to reproduce.

In my view AI can only lead us in two directions: Utopia or Dystopia.

Both create a society without a soul, without feelings.

The perfectly controlled world, for the aim of control and oppression or for the aim of perfectness. Is that what we want?

My guess is that, even if AI will be used in the people’s interest, the people will reject it after a while. The fun will be gone, the feeling is eliminated.

We will discover that we don’t want life to be perfect. We want to LIVE, meaning we want to discover, to grow, to experience what is good for us and what is bad.

We cannot stop the AI revolution anymore. We are going to experience it, whether we want it or not. I just hope we will be able to reject it, once we are done playing.

People like Elon Musk and Yuval Harari predict that AI will be in charge in the near future, as it will be more capable than we are to take the right decisions. I hope a kill switch will be build into the system. As it will never, ever be able to have a soul or real feelings. It is only able to control and dominate. I hope people will realize this before it will be too late.

The natural world is not a perfect world. In its essence it’s absolutely perfect, but it allows all forms of deviations. Heading towards a perfect world, where deviations are not allowed is rejecting God’s creation. And that is exactly what the Cabal is aiming for. The be equal to God, to be better than God.

Yuval Harari says it out loud again:

Do you want a perfect world? Do you want to ‘surpass’ your creator? Do you want to give up your soul in order to become a cyborg and live longer?

Be aware, as long as you are asleep, these developments will continue without limits. It’s on us, the people, to set a limit to what degree we are willing to give up our rights and powers.

