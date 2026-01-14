Friday the 17th of January, I’ll release my newest episode of the Fall of the Cabal for Youth, called THE SYSTEM.

If there is anything I want to tell our younger generation, it will be about this: The System.

It is this system that forces them to become someone else than they truly are.

It is this system that makes them judge themselves and others.

It is this system that kills their dreams and ideals.

When the youth of today understands this system and sees where it comes from, they can decide to not let it define them. They can decide to find their way through the system, while hanging on to their dreams and ideals.

It is my wish to change this system. But that will not go overnight.

The current victims of the System can already be helped by having insight into it. By knowing that what they feel about their lives is correct and that they have the right to follow their hearts. That it’s OK to be or feel different. Already by knowing that you are a victim of a system that wants something from you, will help you becoming stronger.

This documentary series for youth is not meant to let them overthrow the system. It’s meant to help them understand it, so they can live through it without being damaged too much.

I remember a conversation I had with a teacher at High school. I didn’t understand a certain topic and asked for extra explanations. The teacher responded by saying that I didn’t need to understand it. It was enough if I could reproduce the equations and solve them.

I was perplex. Wasn’t I at school to understand what I was doing, so I could use it for the rest of my life? My teacher looked at me in a way that I understood that he thought me to be very troublesome. With a sigh he declared that I was here to get a diploma. Nothing else.

That was the moment that opened my eyes for the system. I understood and acted accordingly. I made sure to have high grades for the school subjects I needed and failed the rest. I navigated towards my goal: leave here asap and be admitted to an anthropology study. I wanted to study native tribes, to understand their way of living. And maybe being able to bring their knowledge into the western world. But my mother prevented that from happening.

I was meant to live in the system and earn money. That was all she allowed me to do. So she enlisted me to study economics at college. Four years long I had to fight myself through 13 different sorts /courses of economic perspectives, accompanied by stressful tests and examinations. Teachers (mis-) judged me and my future abilities, they denigrated me for my lack of interest. According to my supervisor I was a failure. A complete waste of time, even though I had the best grades of my class.

Why did they judge me this way? Because I didn’t play along. I performed, but my heart was elsewhere. I kept my life to myself, while complying to their demands. They couldn’t reach me, so they tried to break me. They failed. Just as my parents failed.

I didn’t end up working an office job, being distracted from life more than 40 hours a week, 40 years of my life. I ended up doing what I love. Finding the truth and spread that to the world. I’m even in the position right now to help change a completely unfair system, and to encourage people to follow their hearts. How beautiful is that?

The system that enslaves the world, starts with enslaving the children. As soon as people truly realize that, they can find their way to safe guard their unique core and survive the brainwashing that is so strong for the first 20 years of their life.

That is why I believe this episode is so important. Understanding your current situation, makes you strong. Just as people were encouraged by our documentaries during the covid times, youth can be encouraged by this series for the years they have to spend at school.

Together we can and will change the world for the better. Our children are the most important, as they will build further on the cornerstones we lay. We have to free their minds and hearts from this currently brainwashing system. The first step is by giving them information. I hope to have added to their freedom.

Thank you for supporting me by becoming a paid subscriber. It allows me to continue on this path, to help and inform people, to help and heal people, to help and free people.

With love, as always, Cyntha