The main purpose of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal (available on this platform for free) was to inform you about the world-wide Depopulation Agenda. We’ve seen it being worked out during the entire Covid scam, which woke many people up to the truth. Still, for most people it’s shocking to be exposed to the truth. That we are mere insects in the eyes of the elite and we need to be decimated as we too many for their future plans.

On order to justify the policy of depopulation, the cabal needed some ‘science’. Multiple groups of scholars were brought together in so-called ‘think-tanks’, to offer advice to the Cabal’s world government: I hope you realize by now that we are talking about the United Nations…

One of the first advisory groups to the UN was the ‘Club of Rome’. In its 1972 Limits to Growth study, the Club of Rome warned the world of an imminent “population bomb.” It declared there are ‘too many people in the world’ and that ‘within 100 years there would not be enough food for everyone’.

Without hesitation this conclusion was adopted worldwide and became the foundation for Agenda 21, which sets out the plan for the future of humanity. It established 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which are not achievable until there is a world government that can control everything for all countries at once.

During the next decades new ‘population forecasts’ were made. For instance, in 2022, the United Nations still estimated that the world population would reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and rise to 10.4 billion by 2100. These numbers justified multiple ‘depopulation’ measures, like legalization of abortion, euthanasia and sterilization.

Forecasts are something else than statistics, and today the statistics prove all these earlier forecasts wrong. Slowly we can see other headlines emerging in the newspapers:

The same Club of Rome who warned us for the population Bomb, is now warning that the world population growth could grind to a halt by 2050, before decreasing to as little as 6 billion humans on Earth in 2100, a decline of 2 billion people.

What is blamed for the population decrease? The worlds fertility rate! It’s on a gliding scale to an ‘unsustainable level’…



A live birth rate of 1,7 worldwide with a death rate of 7,8 makes the world population shrink indeed. Not that the cabal is worried, as this is exactly what they wanted. The official narrative is that the population decline will be good for the world and it’s ‘climate change’.

The cabal needs the population level to go down even more. Remember the Georgia Guidestones? ‘Maintain humanity under 500 million…’

Please take a look at this chart:

Are you shocked? Do you remember Bill Gates’ vaccination trials in India and Africa? Did you know that these vaccines are still administered?

Please read this study if you want to know more. It concludes: ‘Given that hCG was found in at least half the WHO vaccine samples known by the doctors involved in administering the vaccines to have been used in Kenya, our opinion is that the Kenya “anti-tetanus” campaign was reasonably called into question by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association as a front for population growth reduction.’

The underlying reasoning is also given in this report: ‘The Kissinger Report also blamed population growth for pollution far in advance of the 2009 issue of the WHO Bulletin, where Bryant et al. [61] predicted a “significant increase of greenhouse gas emissions” (p. 852). That WHO publication estimated a rise in global population from around 6.8 billion people in 2009 to 9.2 billion by 2050. Extending that WHO argument, Bill Gates in 2010 expressed the hope that vaccines along with “family planning” could bring population growth to nearer to zero [71] . Whereas Bryant et al. described anti-fertility measures as “voluntary family planning services”, they acknowledged that such WHO “services” had been reported as deceiving the persons “served” (pp. 852-853, 855) with “sterilization procedures being applied without full consent of the patient” [our italics] (p. 852). Similarly, a 1992 study entitled Fertility Regulating Vaccines published by the UN and WHO Program of Research Training in Human Reproduction, reported “cases of abuse in family planning programs” dating from the 1970s including:

incentives … [Such as] women being sterilized without their knowledge… being enrolled in trials of oral contraceptives or injectables without… consent… [and] not [being] informed of possible side-effects of… the intrauterine device (IUD). (p. 13 in [72] )’

More than 1 million Kenyan Women have been sterilized without their knowing nor consent. We elaborate and provide you with more evidence in the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal.

Is there anything that can be done?

The new Trump Administration is determined to fight all these crimes against humanity. RFKjr even calls the low fertility rate a national security threat. He blames the endocrine disrupters in the chemicals that surround us and are in our foods and drinks.

At the same time president Trump announced a ‘fertility plan’, making fertility drugs and IVF cheap and accessible for everybody.

These are truly measures to counter the cabal’s plans. One by one the depopulation tools are going to be dismantled.

As you know by now: we are not ‘too many’. We are just in the way of the cabal’s plans!

Today I noticed a beautiful phrase on someones t-shirt. I’d like it to make our slogan:

TOGETHER

TO GET THERE

