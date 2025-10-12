In the beginning of July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump that he nominated him for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, handing Trump the letter he said he sent the Nobel committee.

Trump looked surprised, he said he didn’t know about this. Obviously Trump doesn’t like surprises as he is following his playbook. The people around him were grinning in an interesting way. Trump gave the impression he was not amused. Why was that? Wasn’t this a great honor?

During his inauguration speech, Trump said he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker and unifier. From day 1 of his presidency he has worked towards the ending of wars.

Did Trump ever say he wanted to receive the Nobel Peace Prize? No, when asked whether he wanted to receive that prize he gave a very clear answer:

From the start, Trump worked towards peace as the highest prize itself:

Only when Netanyahu had recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, things started to change. Suddenly Trump started to push or even demand this prize. What happened?

Nominations for the Nobel Prize must be submitted before Feb. 1 each year — meaning Netanyahu’s nomination would be for the 2026 prize. Of course Trump knows that. It’s one of the basic rules of the Committee. But instead of pointing out the timing, Frydnes (the head of the Nobel Peace Prize) suggested that a last-minute switch wasn’t made because the US leader ‘doesn’t live up to it’.

Can it be that Trump took the opportunity to expose another cabal tool? The Nobel Peace Prize is seen as the highest prize one can achieve. The committee is thought to be politically independent and impartial.

So what do you think about the awarded Peace Prize for the European Union in 2012 or to Barack Obama in 2009? Obama dropped more than 26,000 bombs on 7 countries during his presidency. What exactly did that contribute to international peace?

The world is turned upside down and people should start to see that. When Organizations as Black Lives Matter are nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, you know there is something wrong with it.

Trump’s entire charade about this prize is nothing more than exposure. Not only is the Nobel Peace Prize Committee full in the spotlights, what’s even more important is that Trumps actions for world peace are highlighted. People want to know why he claimed he ‘deserves it, but will probably never get it’. His efforts and successes are finally acknowledged and that is crucial in this moment.

People need to start trusting Trump and see that his (sometimes bizarre) methods, always lead to peace. Now that Trump is deploying the army in the big US cities, it’s important that people see that he needs to do that. Trump’s actions will not only lead to peace in the far corners of the world, but also in the USA itself.

Law and order will rule the cities again. It will become safe again to walk the streets. The gangs and rioters will be arrested, the illegal criminal aliens will be send back to their countries. What looks like chaos, will soon be understood as a period of change.

The Nobel Peace Prize is nothing compared to the honors President Trump will receive when his work is done. For now, it’s enough to inform the world about his actions and to explain them. The Nobel Peace Prize can still have it’s use in the smallest room in the house:

With love, as always, Cyntha