To fully understand the enormity of what is happening today, you’ll have to know the basics of the Cabal’s Agendas. We created the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal for that reason. Every episode will bring you more insight into the cabal’s plans, from it’s origin to the present day. This knowledge is crucial to understand the actions of the Trump Administration.

To understand today’s post, I recommend you to first watch part 5 of the Sequel:

Part 5, The Cabal's Evil Engine: the UN Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26, 2025 From the Georgia Guidestones – summarizing the Protocols of Zion in stone! – to the main engine of the Cabal: the United Nations. Set up at the very end of WW2 with one goal alone: to create a One World Government in order to usurp and suppress. Their Blue Helmets and ‘Peace Corps’ leave trails of abuse and destruction. Surrounded by scandals, yet untou… Read full story

In this episode we we explain Agenda 21 and 2030 to you.

In one sentence: Agenda 21 is the UN’s Agenda to enforce the world to comply with a one world government out of failure to fulfill the demands of the 17 Sustainable Developments Goals.

A bit more in detail:

In 1972 the UN’s Club of Rome published it’s report Limits to growth, followed by The First Global Revolution in 1991 in which humanity was outed as the root problem of all the misery in the world:

“In need of a common enemy against whom we can unite, we have decided that pollution, global warming, water shortages, famine etc. are perfect. These are threats we need to confront together. But we should not fall into the trap of mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy is humanity itself.”



This became the foundation of everything that was about to unfold: humanity as the cause of all problems…

And so, in 1992, the first United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) or Earth Summit was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the first agenda for Environment and Development, also known as Agenda 21, was developed and adopted. 21 was a reference to the 21st century, when all of the set goals would have to be met.

In 2015, Agenda 2030 was presented: an extended version of Agenda 21, containing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with its 169 targets and 232 indicators.

While these goals sound beautifully, their implementation worldwide is clearly impossible. And that seems to be exactly the goal!

When these goals can’t be met, the governments will see no other solution than to unite under the umbrella of a One World Government…

Until that moment, the solution to reaching these goals, seems to be merged into one action: more taxes… According to the UN, and confirmed by the World Bank in a 2015 statement, between 3 and 5 trillion dollars per year are necessary to implement these SDG’s.

That is 5.000.000.000.000 dollars PER YEAR!

All paid by you, that tax payer, the cause of all misery in the world…

Not by the elite. They can continue their exorbitant life style, as they will be able to easily pay off their ‘carbon footprint’.

And as they are able to pay that off via their endless NGO’s, who are funded by… your tax money (like via USAID), it won’t cost them a dime.

Brilliant, isn’t it? And there is nothing you can do about it…

So how would you feel if you saw that someone else, someone with incredible fortune and power IS doing something about it? That would be a good reason for joy and gratitude, wouldn’t it?

This is why it’s so important to understand the cabal’s plans. Without this knowledge you can’t understand the meaning of the actions taken by the Trump Administration. You will have to learn about it from the history books…

With this basic knowledge in mind, let’s have a look at some of the few actions the Trump Administration performed the last couple of days. Let’s start with Robert Kennedy Jr, your Health and Human Services Secretary. He announced new federal dietary guidelines on Wednesday, calling it ‘Restoring Science and Common Sense’…

It says to ‘Evangelizing Real Food’, meaning ‘eat healthy, real food’ and ditch high processed, bug containing and fake food. RFKjr literally reversed the previous sick-making advise into a healthy one:

Do you see that? This is more than a food advise. This is showing us (by using symbolism) how to overthrow the current pyramid of power. By reversing the power! Giving it back to the majority, the people!!

The consequences of this advise will weaken Agenda 21 to the core. Natural farming will need to be restored and encouraged. Healthy biological food will be the New Normal. This is immense…

Another major blow to Agenda 21 is the new childhood vaccination Schedule. Instead of 72 jabs, it will go back to the 11 basic jabs for the ‘most dangerous’ diseases. In my opinion this is a first and very important step towards ‘freedom of vaccination’. Parents will have access to full information and will be free to make any decision about their child’s health. Sounds like common sense to me.

Another major blow to Agenda 21.

Next to these major blows, Trump single-handedly influences the house market. He draws attention to the fact that most people are not able anymore to buy their own house. Big conglomerates are buying everything, exactly according to Agenda 21, and you will be left ‘owning nothing’.

President Trump is now instructing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds. “This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable.”

The result? The rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped already 22 basis points to 5.99%, matching the low from Feb. 2, 2023, according to Mortgage News Daily.

On top of this, Trump creates more jobs for Americans, increases their salaries and lowers daily costs. He invites oil companies into the White House and negotiates lower oil prices with them in return for access to the market in Venezuela. He makes sure the Credit Card interest rates will be lowered. This will all lead to more economic activity and thus strengthening of the US economy.

Trump is leading the US like it’s a company and it’s working.

Let’s conclude this most interesting week with the new Executive Order 14199. ‘President Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations identified as part of the Trump Administration’s review of wasteful, ineffective, and harmful international organizations.’

As you can see in this list, these organizations are almost all UN’s Agenda 21 puppets…

The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity. President Trump is clear: It is no longer acceptable to be sending these institutions the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people, with little to nothing to show for it. The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over.



Politics have never been so clear and such fun to watch. All you need is some background information. Janet & I provided it all to you, for free. Please watch and share every episode, as it will make you understand what is happening right now. You will not only understand, it will give you peace of mind and heart, as for the first time in your life, you can see that developments are heading into the right direction.

Power will be given back to the people, just as Trump promised in his first inauguration speech.

The people of the US will be safe, healthy and powerful again.

What a future to enjoy!

Thank you for your support. With becoming a paid subscriber, you make it possible to me to continue my work of informing the world. A true win-win situation for all of us!

With love, as always, Cyntha







