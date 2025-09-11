The fight for our freedom or our slavery is becoming more and more painful. You don’t have to look far to see what I mean. The cruel murder of Patriot, freedom fighter, bringer of common sense, but also loving husband and father, Charlie Kirk, is like a slam in the face of the entire world.

This murder tells us to shut up, to ‘not-look-there’, to comply.

This murder tries to tell us who has the power, and what happens if you come too close.

Charlie was such a brave warrior. He fought like a knight. He became braver and braver and dared to speak out about every topic. Did he cross a line?

But it’s not only the murder of Charlie. It’s the murder of Iryna Zarutska. It’s the blessing of UK judge Sir Robert Jay of an convicted al-Qaeda terrorist who killed 52 people in the London bus bombings.

It’s the refusal of some Democrats to have a moment of silence in the US Senate in respect of the passing of Charlie Kirk.

It’s the disrespect of life by persuading children into changing their gender. It’s the disrespect of life by making minority groups ‘Pride’, and more important than the natural standard. It’s the demonizing of white people, like UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood does, making people ashamed to love their country.

“They are white and they are male and they try to divide our communities from one another…”

As always, she turned the truth around.

Evil is not smart. For millennia we can see the same Modus Operandi in trying to suppress the masses. Everything is done in plain sight. Everything is turned around.

Evil is just that: evil.

The moment you see it, the moment you see through it, it’s power is gone. Evil is persuasive. Evil has it’s biggest power in crowds. When people just join in, not knowing what they do. Like celebrating the MTV awards:

These young people don’t know what they join in. They feel they do something ‘naughty’, but have no idea what they are lured into. When they get accustomed to it, they are drawn in a bit further. That’s how evil works.

What am I trying to say here?

As always I invite you to sit back and reflect, the moment things happen that overwhelm you. Do nothing, let the emotional wave flow over you. Sit it out.

When the roller coaster calms down, try to see the bigger picture again.

We are winning.

We are exposing every part of evil.

With every step we take, evil is forced to show it’s real face more and more.

Keep going, keep pushing.

Keep sharing and exposing.

Keep hanging your national flags in YOUR country!

The world WILL wake up.

Sacrifices are made. How cruel and heartbreaking. But giving up is not an option. Not now.

They want us divided, so we unite.

They want us fearful, so we trust.

They want us to hate, so we love.

They want us to fight each other, so they are safe.

We have to wake up, help each other and fight evil. That’s the only way we can honor the sacrifices our heroes made.

Stay strong, stay vigilant and stay open, my friends.

Where We Go One, We Go All!

Believe in our fight for freedom. Join the awareness movement. Share the information. All our documentaries, all my posts are given to the world for free. To share. Please support me by becoming a paid subscriber or grant me a one-time donation via my website www.fallcabal.com/donate

Together we will win!

With love, as always, Cyntha