Since last week, President Trump started to post on Truth Social about Communism and the threat it poses to the US. Unlike during the cold war, where the USSR was the obvious enemy, Trump now points to the danger inside the US itself.

When thinking about this, it will all start to make sense. The real enemy of the US has infiltrated itself in all layers of US society. In order to remain unseen, it needed a common enemy to focus public attention towards. Russia was the easiest target, as while being the USSR, it posed the biggest threat to the US.

Americans are used to distrust Russians. Thousands of movies have been made to influence public opinion and incite fear. So while the Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991, abandoning communism and moving towards a federal democratic state, the common feeling towards Russia remained one of distrust and antipathy.

This is what made it so easy for the Democrats to start the Russia Hoax narrative. It built on already existing (maybe dormant) feelings of distrust, which only needed this confirmation to rise up again. It’s an old strategic trick to point to an outer enemy, while doing everything you accuse them off yourself from the shadows.

In the long-term process of dismantling the Deep State, we have arrived at the point that the public can be shown the real enemy. The hidden enemy from within.

As said, Trump has started to post a series of comments on Communism. When we watch this from a small distance, we can clearly see the unfolding of a plan. A plan to inform the people and wake them up to the truth. Let me show you and try to explain what is happening.

On June 26, Trump started with this post, telling us he has been ‘waiting and preparing for this moment for a long time’. Which makes a lot of sense, as he has told us for ages about him wanting to destroy the Deep State, he should at least have identified the forces behind it.

So here it is, Trump is starting to inform us about the Communists. In one brief sentence he triggers you to think about the meaning of communism, its ideology and why it doesn’t work in our world.

‘The game is on’.

This sentence triggered me to start paying extra attention to what was to unfold.

Please don’t get me wrong. The identity of the Deep State is much more complicated than what is being shown right now. But it’s a start. There is always much more going on behind the scenes. The public is being given small portions of information to digest. My intention is to show you this process, in order for you to understand what is happening.

The format of these articles doesn’t allow me to explain all facets of the story. Please keep that in mind while reading them. Per article I can only elaborate on a single detail, showing it from a bigger perspective. But it still is one small element.

Trump continued on this same day, with posting this video. He seems to be posting it randomly, but again, when you look from a little distance, you will see a narrative unfold. In this video JFK talks about the communist forces that want to destroy the US from within.

JFK: “For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence--on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations.

Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed. It conducts the Cold War in short, with a war-time discipline, no democracy would ever hope or wish to match.

Nevertheless, every democracy recognizes the necessary restraints of national security, and the question remains whether those restraints need to be more strictly observed if we are to oppose this kind of attack as well as outright invasion.”

JFK addressed the press in this speech to carefully look at itself and see the infiltration in its own ranks. This sheds a very interesting light on the war against the fake media, Trump faces today, doesn’t it?

In a lot of ways, Trump seems to continue the work JFK started and was unable to finish. Can you already see the importance of this post for our present days? Trump is telling us what is happening and why. By showing part of JFK’s speech, Trump gives us a hint. It’s up to us to dig a little bit deeper to see what JFK’s message really was about and to whom it was addressed.

In my notes I already showed you these posts, adding: “What you see here is so much more important than it looks like. In our history books this post can be seen as the moment Trump showed all his cards.” Maybe you can already recognize that by now. But let’s continue.

The last relevant post of June 26 tells us everything we need to know about Communism. Without going into much detail, Trump perfectly describes the dangers of Communism, one of them being their war against religions.

Trump post on Truth Social June 26, 2026

Trump explains that the Communists are hiding within the Democrat Party and the Democrats are not strong enough to fight them. This is important, as Trump clearly makes a distinction between (harmless and good-willing) democrats and (freedom-hating) communists.

This post also explains the emphasis Trump places on Christianity. Communism always tries to destroy religion, especially Christianity. Marxism, the theoretical basis of communism, views religion as a tool used to maintain existing power structures. According to Marx, religion is "the opium of the people", providing an illusory escape for the proletariat from the harsh reality of its economic exploitation.

Instead, Communism offers the people atheism, applied and promoted through political, cultural, and economic systems. It is designed and intended to form, or to use religious language, disciple, those under its influence, absolutely rejecting all other worldviews.

The One World Government or Global Dominance will be the result of the Marxist Communist takeover from within.

Opposite to Communism stands Freedom. Power to the People. Local governance.

That is the path the Trump Administration is pointing us to. That’s what the fight is really about. Freedom vs suppression.

Freedom of Thought is battled in this Information Warfare.

Freedom of Speech is subject to the international battle on (EU) regulations concerning ‘hate speech and terrorism”.

Freedom of movement is battled in the narrative of the ‘Climate Change and shortage of natural resources’ (Lockdowns)

Can you see the immense war for our future going on?

How can people not notice?

That again is the role of the media, the one JFK addressed in his above mentioned speech…

Let’s continue with the communications about Communism. June 27:

‘America the Beautiful’. This term shows us the reason for restoring the national treasures, like fountains, statues and buildings. These will all be destroyed under communism. The people will have nothing beautiful left to enjoy…

The threat from within is greater that the outer threats. Those you see and fight. The inner threat is like a disease, making a country sick and letting it die. Something we can see happening to every western country.

So yes, we can come to the conclusion that the World Economic Forum, with its Young World Leaders Program, is a communist organization, destroying countries from the inside. Will Trump expose them as such? Time will tell.

June 28:

This post speaks very clear language.

June 29:

Trump explains again and issues a big warning. Repetition will make people familiar with the topic, so that’s what we see happening here. Repetition and connecting the topics, until the entire picture becomes clear.

Yesterday, Trump gave another explanation to the press. This time he exposed the term ‘social Democrat’ in relation to Communism.

In response to a question about Zohran Mamdani to be the socialist candidate for the Democrats, Trump said: “It’s a big threat to our nation, actually, because it's not socialism, it's really communism.

“They use the word social democrat because it sounds so nice, but it's really communism you're talking about.

“I think it's the biggest threat to our nation. There is, maybe since our founding, that includes World War I, World War II, September 11th. It includes the Pearl Harbor attack.

“I think this is the biggest threat to our nation. People will smile when I say that, but the smart people are going to say, you know, it's probably right. It's basically introducing communism into the United States of America.

“There's never been anything so dangerous.”

Is Trump correct?

As the fake news media and the Democratic Party try to claim that its far-left Democratic Socialist wing does not represent communism, a clip has resurfaced showing top Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) leader David Jenkins openly admitting “Our goal is Communism”.

What else is there to say?

As I’m nearing the limit length of this article, all I can say is the plan will continue to unfold. The Trump Administration will continue to show you what its strategy is and who it is fighting.

The truth will come out, nothing can stop that. But isn’t it nice to be a ‘real-time witness’ of the process? The most important battle in history. Not because of this battle has never been fought before, but because this battle has never before been about humanity in its totality.

This is about the future of humanity. About its total suppression or complete freedom. Information is the biggest weapon and for now it’s still available.

Thank you for fighting for the truth, for out future, alongside me.

Thank you for sharing & caring. It’s our future and that of our children that is at stake. It’s worth every effort!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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