When diving into the corruption within American politics, most roads seem to lead to Obama. Crime and mafia actions (especially related to the Ukraine) appear to lead to the Biden family. And the most shocking crimes of all, child trafficking, and all sorts of sexual child abuse crimes may turn out to lead back to the Clintons.

Isn’t this what you expect from reading a good fictitious crime novel? All the ‘big boys’ are into it? They control the world, while smoking cigars and abusing little children? It seems these books are not based on fantasy after all…

To separate facts from fiction, we’ll have to carefully look at the facts. Let’s take Jeffrey Epstein as an example.

For decades Epstein has been exposed as being the center of a sexual abuse blackmail ring.

His first arrest for the rape of a 14-year old girl was in 2005.

In 2006 Epstein was charged with multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor. And again in 2006, Epstein was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on a single count of soliciting prostitution.

In 2008 Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in jail, after he pleaded guilty to one count of solicitating prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. Instead of being submitted to a rigid prison regime, Epstein served most of his sentence in a work-release program that allowed him to leave jail during the day to go to his office, then return at night. Sounds like a ‘hotel-construction’ to me…

Furthermore, the U.S. attorney’s office agreed to a federal non-prosecution agreement, meaning Epstein was ‘safe’ from more prosecution… From this moment on multiple women who said they were Epstein’s victims waged a legal fight to get his federal non-prosecution agreement voided, and held him and others liable for the abuse. One of them was Virginia Giuffre, who said in her lawsuits that, starting when she was 17, Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, set up sexual encounters with royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen and other rich and powerful men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew. Virginia was bought off, survived a horrible accident, only to ‘commit suicide’ some time after. For more information, see my post about her:

Virginia Giuffre’s ‘Deadman’s Switch’ Fall of the Cabal Official · Jul 7 Do you remember Virginia Giuffre? The courageous young woman who filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for sexual assault in the early 2000s, alleging she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. The case was settled in February 2022 without going to trial, after Andrew denied the claims and tried to have the case dismissed. Read full story

Finally, ten years later, in 2019: Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges after federal prosecutors in New York concluded they weren’t bound by the terms of the earlier non-prosecution deal.

The official story is that Epstein committed suicide in his cell, while Ghislaine Maxwell (seen by many as the handler of Epstein) is currently serving 20 years of prison sentence for multiple charges, including sex trafficking, conspiracy and transportation of a minor for illegal sexual activity.

Via 69 posts, Q has informed its anons about Epstein and his network. We knew about his connections in the democrat political top of the US. We knew about Epstein’s Island and the Lolita Express. We even knew the about the flight logs and the names on it. For years the anons have waited impatiently for the official release of the documents, knowing it would mean a major step in the ‘Fall of the Cabal’.

But before this release could be generally excepted, a political strategic game had to be played. The people still believed in the honesty of their Democratic representatives. A sudden and premature exposure would not have led to the desired result. So another piece of 5-D chess had to be played out.

In a nutshell, this strategy felt like a cat-and-mouse play. Trump as the cat, the Democrats as the mice. You could see Trump threaten with exposure, followed by a fierce defense of the (colony of) mice. You could see the withdrawal of Trump and the playing of the ‘not-interested’-card. Immediately the mice responded with another counter-attack. Now they suddenly demanded the release, as they might have thought it could damage Trump’s reputation…

Trump made perfect use of their hate, which he calls the ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’. He lurked them into the trap and they fell for it. The result is that thousands of pages of the Epstein files are now released, to be seen by everyone. It took some years, as judges withheld it, the Dems protested and the people were too confused to accept them.

Now they are here, still redacted, but that might have it’s purpose and maybe these blackened pages will be released as well. You can read them here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein

So what do we have? When you type the name Clinton into the search bar, you’ll get 1164 results. Among those results, some very interesting pictures will be shown.

Bill Clinton, a former President of the United States, being ‘best buddies’ with a convicted child abuser. Openly and knowingly.

And think about this: it cannot have been ‘only friendship’. Clinton will have been blackmailed at a huge level. The next images are from a private office in Epstein’s New York home, complete with multiple surveillance devices and the famous portrait of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress…

Doesn’t this show that Epstein owned Bill Clinton? Your former President…

And along with Clinton, so many more Democrats. The entire Deep State is into it. Full exposure of these Epstein files will inevitably lead to their demise.

Instead of another way to hurt Trump, their demand for the release of these files will be their downfall. There is nothing damaging on Trump in these files, even though he is mentioned 953 times. In a nutshell: Trump was apparently an FBI informant (see my post:), …

Trump an FBI informant? Fall of the Cabal Official · Sep 8 This week Speaker Mike Johnson dropped a huge bomb about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Everyone with questions about Trumps role in relation to Epstein should hear this. It gives everything a completely new perspective. Read full story

while helping the attorney of the victims (see next post:).

The Trump and Epstein narrative Fall of the Cabal Official · Aug 1 Now that the Epstein story is out in the open again and no longer a conspiracy theory, it’s interesting to see how it is weaponized immediately to create more ‘Divide & Conquer’ among the ‘truth community’. This action alone shows how important this community is. How much is at stake. When so much effort is done to divide a group of people, to create ha… Read full story

It’s all documented. Epstein was very afraid of Trump and had nothing on him.

Also documented are the ‘feeding lines’, Epstein held, to help Democrat politicians in the middle of congressional hearings via text. All to damage Trump.

Just think about it: Trump forms such a danger to the Democrats, that if there was anything about Trump in the Epstein documents, it would have been released big time. The Comey FBI would have leaked it, and the Democrats would have brought it up as often as they could. But that didn’t happen, did it? Even though they fabricated other ‘evidence’ in the Russia hoax to damage Trump, they didn’t come with anything about Trump and Epstein. They even claimed the Epstein story was a conspiracy theory. They just blocked it out and ignored it.

It will take some time for the media and researchers to go through all the Epstein files. But the information will come out and prosecutions will follow. The media will not be able to ignore this completely and the masses will be informed. This is a snowball that can’t be stopped from rolling.

When this information about Epstein is out on the streets, people will also start to hear about the other ‘interests’ of Epstein, like his eugenics investments. People will hear about genetic engineering and population control. The step towards the Depopulation Agenda and Bill Gates will be easily made, especially since the connection between Gates and Epstein is already proven. Their mutual interest in depopulating the masses, will educate the people to what is really going on.

One by one the perpetrators will fall. Will it continue with Bill Clinton? To research the pictures made of him and, for example Rachel Chandler, will lead to many other names and incidents. There will be no ending it, now it’s all there to see.

Combining the Epstein files with the Q posts, will give you all the information you need to understand the full picture. And that is an ugly picture. A painful picture. About child slaves and child prostitution. About Adrenochrome and child abductions world wide from ‘disaster and war areas’. About the NGO’s, who perform the child trafficking for the elite. And all the way back to the Clintons.

And when you have arrived there, you will understand what I said in the beginning of this post: ‘And the most shocking crimes of all, child trafficking, and all sorts of sexual child abuse crimes may turn out to lead back to the Clintons.’

Q: the fate of the children will unite humanity.

And so it will be.

Exposure, followed by action.

Thank you for supporting me! It matters!

With love, as always, Cyntha



