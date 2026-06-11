I was wrong.

For years, I have been warning that the introduction of digital currency and Digital ID will put us in a digital prison.

For years, I have told you about the dangers ahead of us.

For years, I have shown you the steps our governments make to get us into this prison.

For years I have shown you China as being the example, warning that countries like Canada, Australia would be next, followed by Europe and finally the rest of the world.

But I was wrong placing these developments in the (near) future.

While the people of the world are slowly awakening to the possibility of these dangers, the cabal is accelerating their plans into the inevitable.

While the people still need time to get used to the idea/fact that their governments are indeed planning a controlled socialist digital system, their governments are closing the net on them.

Let me show you by using the European situation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

The European Central Bank has already launched the digital euro in 2021. The first pilot is expected to run in 2027, after which the official launch is planned in 2029. Perfectly in time according to Agenda 2030.

The UK launched new laws to mandate Digital ID to be able to work. This will also be in effect in 2029 at the latest.

The newest move is UK PM Starmer’s proposal to mandate an identity check for the use of mobile phones. All in the name of ‘protecting the children’, the digital control system will soon be in place.

So far, I’ve been able to predict these steps by monitoring the developments. I’ve been following them and informing you about it. But I missed the ‘back door’.

And this ‘back door’ has been brilliantly put in place, while we were looking the other way. I only noticed it yesterday, while studying the 21st package of sanctions the EU has placed upon Russia on June 9, 2026.

The EU's diplomatic arm is "putting forward the largest set of listings in over two years, with over 170 proposals, notably on the financial sector, energy, and drones' production," the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, wrote on social media.

While studying this, I realized the power the EU already has to pinpoint a group of people and block them entirely from society. Without labeling it as such, the EU has the ability to freeze all bank accounts, to ban personal travel and make it illegal to provide assets or funds to these individuals. The aimed dictatorship is already in place.

Do you understand what this means?

This means that when you or I as an individual are being placed on the EU’s ‘blacklist’, we will not be able to access our bank accounts anymore. We will not be able to go anywhere and people trying to help us are being ‘blacklisted’ as well. We will be forced to live outside of society, being forced to become homeless, beggars, as we won’t be able to pay our rent or our shopping.

With cash being banned, we will have no place to go, but to sit on the side of the road and beg for some food and shelter.

Don’t make the mistake to believe this will not happen to you. Throughout history, his believe/hope has made it possible for conquerors to exterminate entire groups within societies without meeting any resistance.

The EU is proud to show you what it has already achieved.

On its own website ‘Sanctions against individuals, companies and organisations’ it shows the following:

Already over 2,700 people have been sanctioned in the EU. Fortunately they are not all living here, but part of them do.

More than 28 Billion euros of private assets has been frozen.

For now, these sanctions are directed to Russian people and people who help Russia. But how easy it will be to extend these measures towards it’s own European citizens, when bringing ‘misinformation’ into the equation…

O, wait…

They already did:

This is the complete list of suspended outlets:

Sputnik and subsidiaries, including Sputnik Arabic

Russia Today and subsidiaries, including Russia Today English, Russia Today UK, Russia Today Germany, Russia Today France, Russia Today Spanish, Russia Today Arabic, Russia Today Balkan

Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta

Rossiya 24/Russia 24

TV Centre International

NTV/NTV Mir

Rossiya 1

REN TV

Pervyi Kanal

RIA FAN

Oriental Review

Tsargrad

New Eastern Outlook

Katehon

Voice of Europe

RIA Novosti

Izvestia

Rossiyskaya Gazeta

EADaily

Fondsk

Lenta

NewsFront

RuBaltic

SouthFront

Strategic Culture Foundation

Krasnaya Zvezda

And it goes even further:

‘The 20th package of sanctions introduced measures to tackle mirror outlets that circumvent the broadcasting ban by spreading the same content as listed propaganda media outlets (such as Russia Today, Sputnik etc.) online. The content of these mirror sites and domains are also banned from distribution in the EU.’

Does this mean that when we forward an item from RT news, we will fall under the ‘measures of the 20th package of sanctions'?

Does this mean that whatever we did in the past, will be punishable in the future?

The 20th package of EU Sanctions against Russia

I’m afraid it does.

So if I’m suddenly ‘gone’, it may because of these sanctions being used against the EU’s own citizens.

If my platforms are suddenly down, you’ll understand why.

According to EU law, I’m not allowed to share any news from Russia with you. I’m not allowed to show you the truth ‘from the other side’, as that will be labeled ‘misinformation by law’.

This is dictatorship right before your very eyes!

Lawful, as it has been legalized, but not rightful at all.

Do you see how far this has come yet?

Do you still think ‘nothing is happening’ and ‘it will not go that far’?

What needs to happen to shake and wake you up?

Do I need to sacrifice everything for that?



Even though it may seem that you are safe, you are not.

Even though there is no plandemic right now, even though there is no lockdown or visible exclusion from society, that doesn’t meant it will not happen in the near future.

When the laws are in place and the task forces are set up and running, it’s only a matter of time before we can see it’s results happening in real time.

We are in the middle of a war. A war for our freedom and future.

And most of you are not even aware of that.

It’s time that will change. Time and again I have presented you with the facts. The next phase is police controls and arrests.

I will write about more positive developments when I see them. Today, my research revealed dark times ahead. I hope you will not close your eyes for them, as we have to go through the darkness to enter the light. Sometimes life asks from us to be strong and even a bit of a hero.

Please share while we still can.

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With love, as always, Cyntha