Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
11h

Scary Scheisse Cyntha! EU is a total mess. Maybe you should move to the Land of the Free and Brave?? We know God wins in the end but it doesn't mean things won't get messy before the good people of the EU wake up and take their countries back. Me, myself, and Irene; we think Europe would be much better without the EU. How this could transpire is anyone's guess. Russia is not the enemy. Prayers for the EU. Stay strong and keep the faith.

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jan's avatar
jan
11hEdited

The devil has many who will fight to the end, but so does God! Fear not!

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