The news of the past few days is almost unbelievable, yet true. Prince Andrew is arrested; Bill & Hillary Clinton will testify for their Epstein relations; Bill Gates has to cancel his speeches due to his Epstein relations; Marina Abramovic needs body guards to walk on the streets…

People resign and flee the country. Royals and politicians lose their diplomatic status. Even the UN took a firm stance, calling the Epstein conspiracy, a crime against humanity:

Time will tell whether these changes will become structural and the cabal will be ‘rounded up’ or whether only a few obvious people are going to be ‘offered’ and no substantial changes will take place.

A lot will depend on the people’s will. As long as we keep digging and exposing, as long as the pressure for justice keeps growing, the governments will ultimately comply. Public pressure is a huge power tool.

We shouldn’t make the mistake to think it’s all over now and everything is going to be all right. The cabal will not give up so easily. They still hold the positions of power, they still have a say in the world affairs.

So what can they do, you wonder?

Well, probably the old strategy of distraction. ’Look here, not there…’

With that in mind, let’s have a look at Europe. During the last year, Trump has expressed his surprise multiple times that ending the war in the Ukraine seems to be so difficult. Marco Rubio explained it even better, saying this is the only war where people condemn a president for trying to end it:

What is going on? What is at stake?

We can see how Mark Rutte is pumping up NATO, making it ready for war. For years the European people are paying billions of Euro’s for the war in the Ukraine. Their leaders constantly tell them to prepare for war. War against the ‘Aggressor Russia’.

But what we don’t see is war-talk from Russia itself. We hear no threats, we see no war propaganda from that side.

We do regularly hear and see Putin telling us, that he is not a threat, that he will not attack Europe. He constantly tells us the European leaders are the problem. He wants the public to understand that.

If one party is unwilling to go to war, while the other wants to, things have to escalate to the level that war becomes inevitable. Is that what Europe wants? Let’s have a look.

The so-called Coalition of the Willing, a group of 34 countries who vowed to support the Ukraine in this war, has a strong core of leaders who constantly seem to push this war to higher levels. President Zelensky seems bound to their advise, or in other words, acts as their puppet.

The Coalition of the Willing?? How bizarre is that?

Willing for war? Obstructing the peace process? Why??

They even declared to send troops to the Ukraine, once a peace deal has been made. Why? So far, they used Ukrainian lives to fight their war.

To understand what is happening, we will have to go one level higher. Let’s give word to Ursula vd Leyen, head of the European Union. She thinks it’s time to bring Europe’s Mutual Defense Clause to life:

The mutual defense clause, specifically Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union, obligates EU member states to assist each other if one is a victim of armed aggression. This means that if an EU country is attacked, other member states are required to provide aid and support by all means available.

According to Vd Leyen, this is not an optional task for the European Union, but an obligation. And for speeding up the war process, she proposes to change the voting process of the EU towards majority vote in stead of unanimity. She doesn’t want to change the rules to achieve this, she calls for creativity…

Please be aware that Europe is NOT in war at the moment. Ukraine is NOT part of the EU, nor NATO.

The unanimity rule in the EU is intended to ensure that all countries have a say and can protect their national interests. Especially in the case of deciding about entering a non-European war, this seems a very relevant rule. But as it can also be hindering a quick decision, vd Leyen wants to get rid of it. Everyone knows that countries like Hungary strongly oppose the war in the Ukraine. With the current rules, Hungary can prevent Europe to engage in this war, which is obviously not according to the EU’s plans.

What are those EU plans anyway? And how does that involve a European war?

The EU plans to bring Ukraine into the European Union as early as 2027, while expecting Viktor Orban will not be president of Hungary anymore. A compliant new president is needed to bring the Ukraine into the Union.

Can you imagine what this means? The EU is going to allow a country IN WAR, to enter the UNION! How insane is that!

As soon as the Ukraine enters the EU, Article 42-7 of the Treaty, the “mutual defense clause,” will be activated. Meaning: if one country is at war, all the others must be too!

In other words: the EU is knowingly and willingly entering a war with Russia!!!!!

They will oblige themselves to do so!

And while Europe is part of NATO, the NATO is immediately drawn into this war as well. NATO means that also the United States will be obliged to enter this war!

This is how the Coalition of the Willing is working their way towards World War 3!

Willingly and Knowingly.

Even openly, as it’s for everyone to see.

Can it be any worse?

Unfortunately, yes.

Have a look at what Defense minister of Germany, Pistorius, has to say about the intentions of Germany, France and the UK to withdraw themselves from the Nuclear Weapons Treaty:

This Treaty was signed to ensure that no member would ever use a nuclear weapon. What will happen when Germany, France and the UK withdraw? Let’s hear UK premier Starmer tell us:

Is this a threat to Russia, to the US or both?

Meanwhile Trump is working hard to stop the nuclear weapons threat in the world. He calls it denuclearization. Trump states that Russia and China are prepared to do it. But what will the US, Russia and China do, when Europe starts threatening this way?

It looks that one way or another, Europe is determined to get their WW3.

Trump has been working very hard to prevent that, which he already told us multiple times.

But can he prevent a war, when the cabal has nothing to lose anymore?

When their only option for survival is war?

When all nations in the world are starting to work together and arrests are being made in the Epstein Case?

What options do they have?

The people of the world will certainly be distracted from the Epstein files, by a new world war! No one will ask for arrests, when the nuclear war threat is ‘back in town’.

Is it strange to think that the world needs a little distraction right now, in order to relax the cabal a bit?

Is it strange to think that when the cabal thinks they are safe, a world war can be prevented?

Wouldn’t that be more important than arrests right now?

What kind of distraction would that be?

We would need a world wide distraction, relevant for everyone. Would this do?:

This might be another brilliant move, to distract the attention of the world, to relax the cabal, to prevent a world war, without people even noticing it.

When the world is safe from nuclear threat, when the Board of Peace is strong enough to prevent WW3, that might be the appropriate time for arrests.

I know you want action, but at what price?

I’d rather wait, be safe and get justice at a later date. But maybe that’s just me, seeing the bigger picture.

The world wide cabal is still strong. They still fight with everything they have. They are prepared to destroy the world, as they can survive in their underground bunkers / cities for decades.

Please realize that you all still distrust Trump, because of their propaganda. They called Trump a monster. They said he was a Russian/nazi dictator that was going to start a world war, get us all killed, ruin the economy, etc. And while he is doing the exact opposite, you still can’t believe him. That’s how deep mind control goes…

This is an information war, which can escalate into a world war. We have to be careful, we have to be patient, we have to understand. Preventing a war is most important at this moment. Fortunately Trump and Putin both are aware of it. They will work together to expose the warmongering European leaders for what they are.

This is very important, before we can continue with whatever what.

I still believe we are close to a better future. I just want to point out the dangers to you. I’m convinced there will be no world war. But I want you to understand how close we are.

This way you will understand that demanding arrests is not the highest focus right now. It will come, but first the world must be made safe again.

Thank you for your support, which makes it possible for me to continue this work.

With love, as always, Cyntha