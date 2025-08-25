What if…

… the people will not stand up?

… the people will not say ‘NO’?

… the people are just going to let it happen?

What if you keep thinking ‘the people’ is someone else?

What if…

Since 2018 I made it my full time job to expose the agenda’s of our elite, of warning people of what they have planned for us. Together with Janet I made the 28 part Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, explaining every facet of our disfunctional society, and why this is all created on purpose. Every riot, every new hype… It’s all part of the plan.

What plan? The plan for world dominance. To reach this world dominance, they need absolute control over the world population. To get this ultimate control, they need us to accept a system which forces us into slavery, into absolute submission.

People will not accept such a system just like that. So for more than a century a plan has been worked out. This plan has been described in so many detailed plans, that when you start reading them, you just can’t believe your eyes.

Reports from the Rockefellers, Kissinger, the WEF. Plans from before the World Wars… The Kalergi Plan to destroy Europe from the inside out, using immigrants (sounds familiar?) It’s all out there for you to read.

But you didn’t.

You couldn’t, as you were being occupied by so many trivial problems that you felt overwhelmed by them. And also that was part of the plan.

Due to chemicals in the food you eat, the water you drink, the air you breath, the medicines you take, you are not able anymore to think clearly. You receive your daily portion of brainwashing while opening the newspapers and watching TV.

Does a society that is already enslaved and weakened to this current point, stand a chance against plans that have been worked out so meticulously for ages?

I still believe so, but it needs much more than I can do alone. I can do the research and expose all their plans in an easy-to-understand-format. I can repeat the messages as much as I can, but that’s the limit of my influence. Will this be enough to de-brainwash the masses? No way.

What we see happening today, is a de-brainwashing agenda at work. For the past years we have seen things being taken out of proportion, in a way that may open the eyes of the majority of people. Q explains it this way:

So we might have to prepare ourselves for climate lockdowns, speech and thought procecution, and more intimidation. Will that be enough for people to wake up and say ‘NO’? Or do we also have to experience the digital ID’s and digital currency? People being denied their money for not complying? People being dragged into prison and camps for speaking out? How far must this go for YOU to say: “ENOUGH!”

We haven’t reached the end of this path. Not yet. Maybe we do need an ally. An ally in the government who exposes all evil, who prepares us for the steps that are to be taken to ‘fix’ our society. Like Kash Patel does…

Maybe we cannot do this by ourselves. The brainwashing may be too deep to solve it by making documentaries. Maybe we need to see the military in our streets, arrests being made and military trials being held. Maybe then, people will wake up and listen to what we have to say.

We have to be ready. Ready for the fact that people still don’t listen to us yet. But also ready to comfort them and explain them the things they couldn’t see, the moment they do wake up.

Somedays I have that terrible feeling of fear in my belly that whatever I do, people will not hear me. That people will never see that THEY are supposed to act, to say ‘ENOUGH’, to set a limit. On days like this, I post about the evil plans that are still ahead of us. I post about Digital ID’s and their consequences, about Digital money and the control mechanisms behind it. But I do it with a desparate feeling, a fear of not being heard.

We need each other to make this world a better place. You may need me for the research I do, and I equally need you to share it, to talk about it, to act up. Tomorrow I may be strong again and filled with hope and the spirit of fighting. Today I may just take some rest and let the feeling flow through and over me. At the end, it’s not up to me what is becomming of this world. I only have my part to play…

With love, as always, Cyntha

The most needed support you can give me, is by sharing our work. All our documentaries are available on this platform for free to share.

For personal support you can become a paid subscriber. Thank you so much.