Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ant Hoddle's avatar
Ant Hoddle
8d

Thank you so much for all the work you’ve put, and continue to put, into your work Cyntha.

IMO,I think the world has yet another year of turmoil to digest before the real awakening will begin, and it’ll be a pretty scary year, one like we’ve never experienced before. It’s definitely gonna happen though. Most people will have to see and feel the consequences of NOT standing up many times more before the precipice finally calls them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture