Last week Robert Kennedy Jr issued a very important message to the world. A message that could be the start of exposing the immense abuse of political powers during the covid era.

Let’s listen to what RFKjr has to say:

Do you wonder why you didn’t hear about this? Why is the media not showing what happened during the covid era?

We were all there and those of us who were already awake, can certainly confirm that what Kennedy says here is correct, right?

No, wrong. I’m totally amazed to see the exact opposite happening. The media and the German government accuse Kennedy of making bizarre and complete unfunded claims.

What on earth???

What we are seeing right before our eyes, is the fight for the control of the covid narrative into the future. The winner of this fight determines how the covid era will be presented in our history books. This is a fundamental fight, which we, the people, have lost already so many times…

From the start of the covid scam, the cabal is far ahead of the truth. With the immense censorship during the covid era, it’s hard to find any truth.

Imagine someone who doesn’t know what happened the past 7 years, someone who has been in a coma and just woke up. Imagine this person wanting to know what he missed. He will be like our future generations, right? What he will find in the media about this topic, is that some dangerous doctors didn’t follow the rules and endangered people’s health…

He will be convinced of the good intentions of the government. He will understand the severe measures. He will support the imprisonment of dissidents and non-compliant doctors. That is the picture future generations will have from us!

In an information warfare, both parties are fighting for their narrative. When the cabal wins, the truth will never come out. The covid era will go into history the same way the Spanish flu did. Nothing will change and the depopulation program continues.

When we win, the future will be completely different. People will see the crimes against humanity. They will wonder how the cabal got away with it for so many centuries. Well, the answer is right before our eyes, we can see it happening today.

Kennedy is literally changing history! The fact that he is saying these truths out loud, will have an impact on our future. The more we pay attention to that and the more we share that, the bigger the impact! If we don’t pay enough attention, the cabal will get away with their narrative, as they have the media as their major weapon.

Let’s have a look at how the cabal tries to spin the facts around to keep the narrative into their control.

German officials are emphasizing the ‘fact’ that they only conduct criminal investigations onto cases of fraud and forged documents rather than routine medical advice or lawful exemptions.

Let me explain this more clearly: YES, they are prosecuting doctors for issuing exemptions from wearing masks or getting Covid-19 vaccines during the covid era. Not all doctors blindly followed the covid rules. They were upholding their Hippocratic oath to help people to the best of their knowledge, not follow unethical rules meant to control the population.

These doctors formed a threat for the narrative and had to be silenced. In some cases their license was revoked, in other cases they were fined or even arrested. The ground for this legal prosecution? Fraud…

Is it fraud when a medical doctor writes an medical exemption for patients who otherwise would be expelled from work or participating in society? According to the German government it is.

During the plandemic it was only legal to receive an exemption under a very narrow set of medical contraindications, meaning any broader interpretation could easily be labeled 'falsification or fraud’. There was no room for personal interpretation of the specific situation of the client.

Can you call this fraud?!?

That is the main question RFKjr is asking the world.

Kennedy concluded that "the German government is now violating the sacred patient physician relationship, replacing it with a dangerous system that makes physicians enforcers of state policies.”

The German reaction is simply laughable. Former German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote as a reaction to RFKjr letter: “In Germany, doctors are not punished by the government for issuing false medical certificates. In our country, the courts are independent.”

German current Health Minister Nina Warken fervently rejects Kennedy’s claims, saying that “during the coronavirus pandemic, there was never any obligation on the medical profession to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone who did not want to offer vaccinations for medical, ethical, or personal reasons was not liable to prosecution, nor did they have to fear sanctions.”

So doctors had to take a stand. 100% compliance or denying their patients a vaccine that they wanted. That is NOT medical freedom!

And what about you! Did it feel to you as a personal choice whether or not to take the vaccine, in that period of time? Did you feel like you had the freedom to decide for yourself? Of did you feel forced to comply by the entire society, heavily sponsored by that same government who now bluntly says it was never mandatory?

“People never had to fear sanctions”? What about losing your job, being an outcast of society AND family & friends? Not being allowed to travel or gain access to shops, sport clubs or hairdressers?

What about all these policemen wanting you to show your vaccination papers before entering any of these establishments? What about the violence in public transport against people who refused to show their papers? Which part of that feels like this was NOT mandatory???

(Meaning: Unvaccinated must stay outside.)

Kennedy: “Germany has the opportunity and the responsibility to correct this trajectory, to restore medical autonomy, to end politically motivated prosecutions.”

Instead of restoring confidence, the Germans are prosecuting those that didn’t comply. For fraud, as they didn’t follow the (mandatory?) guidelines.

Let’s be honest: these doctors are prosecuted for their use of common sense!

They are prosecuted to make sure that in future ‘plandemics’, doctors will comply 100%. Regulations and guidelines were issued, as they didn’t have the legal grounds to make them into mandatory law. And as they are preparing new plandemics, they must make sure they will have all doctors compliant.

Now that the truth about the scientific and statistic fraud, which led to these horrific discriminating ‘laws’, is coming out in the open, the official narrative has to be ‘enforced’ to maintain the power of the narrative.

The power of the narrative is all they have, to maintain control over the people. If they lose this fight, more and more doctors will follow their consciousness and will not comply in future plandemics. That will pose a huge danger! Not for human health, but for the power of the cabal.

That is what is at stake here and that is why we need to pay attention!

Censorship is still an extreme power tool that dictates the truth and thus the future. Censorship is NOT legal in true democracies, but is enforced nevertheless.

Illegal actions from the government cannot be justified by giving the truth a twist:

”We only prosecute fraud, as these doctors didn’t follow the guidelines/rules..”

”We only censor all media, to protect the world against misinformation…”

We still have a long fight ahead of us, but we are not alone anymore. We have some very powerful allies. I trust Kennedy completely. He has been on our side for decades and he is making himself a legend. He is fighting for our health, for our freedom, for every person in the world. Thank you Mr Kennedy!

Only together we will win this information warfare. Janet & I made several episodes about the covid era. Please watch them and share them! The more people know, the stronger they are. That is our power!

