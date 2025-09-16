Since the beginning of time, human beings have found themselves divided between good and evil. Deep inside, every human being feels the pulling for either reaching power and possessions or the longing to work for a ‘greater cause’. Nothing in this world is completely black or white, so all shades of grey are in between the two extremes.

Where does this ‘pulling’ come from? Why do we always feel torn between these two extremes? These two extremes represent two different powers on which this entire galaxy is build. Like a magnet, these different powers have their origin in the same source, just as the two sides of the same coin. Light and dark, hot and cold, love and fear. It’s the eternal battlefield for our souls.

This battlefield is everywhere around us and in us. It’s in every decision we make, big or small. It’s in every interaction, in every challenge. It’s the little soft voice from within vs the loud, challenging calling from outside. It divides people. In themselves and among themselves.

You are put off guard by promises, persuasion, and threats. It’s the unknowable, the faith vs the material, the now. It’s the believe in an afterlife vs the guarantees in this life.

In every culture on earth, the same battle is fought. Sometimes openly, sometimes covert. It’s completely independent of religion or region. It’s of all times and all around. You might say, it’s humanity’s destiny to fight this battle.

The human nature tends to be lazy and greedy. It rather has luxury and wealth for itself, than sharing without guarantees for its own safety. Is humanity currently on a gliding scale, heading for its own destruction?

Ancient texts tell us about multiple apocalypses in history. Time and again, life was re-set and humanity had to start all over. You may have noticed that we have reached another end-time and our current human race is again on the verge of extinction.

Will extinction come from technology? Will it come from an exhausted and plundered earth? Will it be divine intervention? Or can we turn the tide?

As I wrote in my post ‘Turning Point’, I believe we can turn the tide. My personal optimism gives me my daily doses of energy to continue my part of the fight. My faith in humanity gives me the strength to go on.

Just look at how people from all over the world, react to the murder of Charlie Kirk. People unite. People support each other. People show the best part of themselves. With the passing of one spiritual warrior, a million other warriors are born.

Suddenly a shift is visible in the grey area of the battle field of souls. People see more clearly what they don’t want to be. They see the beauty and attraction of having something bigger to fight for.

They don’t have to become religious or preachers. If they can find an inner light, a longing for becoming a better version of themselves, that will be enough to turn the tide.

Evil is powerless against someone with a strong heart.

Evil is powerless against love.

Evil is powerless against unity.

Evil is only strong in darkness, in secrecy, in the hidden corners of guilt and despair. When you do your inner work and expose your own darkness, evil has no place in you. When we expose evil in our society, evil has to leave.

That’s how strong we are. The only thing we need, is courage. Courage to look into that darkness. Courage to light a torch and see what is hidden in those dark corners. Courage to trust that we will be OK, so we can help others.

Together, not divided.

Celebrate, not hate.

Humanity not technology.

Love and understanding, not greed.

I have faith in own human values. Do you?

With love, as always, Cyntha



