Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave and Dianna McGowan's avatar
Dave and Dianna McGowan
19h

Yes Cyntha, in the end, taking away the Cabals attempt to have and maintain complete control of humanity is up to all of us. No one person is going to come and completely save us from the Cabals plans and final agenda. If we were to give the Cabal any credit at all (and I do not) it would be the implementation of the Covid-19 scam on to the whole world by buying off the mainstream media of the G 20 nations. The mainstream media is part of a psychological war of the mind. We have been conditioned for years to believe what the Cabal tells the media to say.

Communist mainland China is already controlled by 15 minute cities, contact tracing, facial recognition, social credit scores. They are now going after Australia, England, and Canada as well as your country.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
7h

Great post Cyntha. I don't think my fellow Americans for the most part understand exactly how close we became to the Deep State taking over the World. Why we let Bill Gates. Soros, and others even tread on US soil physically and financially is beyond me. And we know the Judicial system and the use of Lawfare is BS. Obama was an illegal President and so was actor Arthur Roberts. Why the heck doesn't the Trump admin reverse all of their EO's and get rid of all of the judiciary they appointed? Thank God for the Orange Man and the White Hats. Thank God for Musk and Tucker and now even Joe Rogan. God is good.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture