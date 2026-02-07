Agenda 2030 sounds like a conspiracy, doesn’t it? A UN Agenda, presumably adopted by every country in the world, despite their mutual wars and hatred. How would that be possible?

What does it take for countries like Ethiopia and Eritrea to stop fighting and shake hands to be able to reach 17 Sustainability Goals?

Well, Agenda 2030 might show itself as a benign effort to reach an ‘equal world’, but the real profit lies in the ways to reach them: complete government control, Smart Cities, Digital ID’s and currency.

Behind the facade of ‘Equality’ and ‘Sustainability’ an entire world of possibilities lies open for the cabal, to force us into total submission. After all, they have decided that we, the people, are the cause of everything that went wrong in the world, didn’t they?

The root of Agenda 21 and 2030: the publications of the UN’s Club of Rome.

Please think about the absolute brilliancy of these plans for a while.

They have made humanity the cause of all misery. The media flooded the people with ‘examples’ and ‘explanations’ of a dying world, building a terrible feeling of guilt and helplessness into them. Who didn’t fall for the ‘Inconvenient Truth’?

It didn’t matter that they had to by-pass the real science. People who dared to oppose the story were put aside by calling them ‘conspiracy theorists’, they lost their jobs and credibility. This played out long before the covid scam repeated the same playbook, and without you even noticing it.

It took several decades to thoroughly build up this narrative. When one generation is taught to believe a lie, it easily becomes the ‘truth’. Nobody dared to question it anymore. If you didn’t join the narrative, you were treated as if you were personally responsible for the dying of the planet.

Under the guise of the ‘future of our planet’, your governments were able to impose many rules and taxes upon you, that you would have never accepted otherwise.

With this in mind, I hope you are ready for the real truth behind it all. The Great Deception behind the creation of Agenda 21 and 2030 is this:

Killing the world population, while making the people believe you are saving them.

Please have a look at the new world order rules the Georgia Guidestones offer us:

These pretty innocent looking ‘rules’, direct the world government to reduce the world population to 500 million people. The hidden agenda behind Agenda’s 21 and 2030 is the Depopulation Agenda. This agenda is the core of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. It explains you everything you need to know about the depopulation tools in your daily life. The Sequel builds up to these tools, which start in part 14 (click the image to watch):



Since we made these episodes, things have gone even further, still without you noticing them. Let me give you some small examples of my home country (which I had to flee for being able to home school my children and later again irreversibly during the covid witch hunt), the Netherlands.

To prepare people for living in smart cities and leaving the country side, the first steps were to create 15-minute cities. The centers of big cities are made car-free or only accessible with an expensive permit. Next step was to make ‘living in nature’ as unattractive as possible. Public transport and shops in small villages were reduced to (almost) zero. It takes an extra effort to live outside of town.

The latest and most daring action, was to release wolves into the countryside. Of course the official story denies that wolves were released, but how does one explain the sudden appearance of 16 packs of wolves, totaling 124 wolves in such a small country? On top of that, these wolves are not naturally shy. They attack sheep, goats, even horses. They started to follow people and attack dogs and children. They are a protected species (of course), so for protecting yourself by killing them, you’ll end up in jail.

What an excellent way to scare people into the safe haven of the smart city…

Just in case people are not scared enough, new European rules have emerged to keep people out of the forests. You’ll have to pay to enter and are not allowed to walk with your dog anymore. As dogs poo in the forest, which causes pollution…

Also letting your house cat go outside and roam around freely has become illegal by European rules for nature protection.

Small changes, small rules and before you know it, free life has become impossible.

And exactly because the cabal took so much time to execute these agendas, you didn’t see how it affected your life, your health, your freedom. With baby steps, your government made you a submissive and obedient slave of the system. The covid era showed us how successful the agenda had already been executed.

Can we prevent this from going any further?

This is what the entire Information War is about. People who expose the truth have to be silenced. European rules about ‘misinformation’, demand platforms to censor its users. Thousands of people in Europe are jailed for the ‘crime’ of forwarding messages. All these effort are done to prevent the masses from seeing the truth.

The only way to stop this is either by mass awakening or pressure from the outside.

Mass awakening is unstoppable. The climate measures affect people’s lives in such a manner that they start to look around, and open themselves for another narrative. They start to see that when the US withdraws itself from the climate agreements, the billionaires suddenly change their narrative.

When people start to see this, they will start to understand that the narrative wasn’t perhaps such a strong fact after all. Suddenly they realize the ridiculous contradiction of making an extra highway through the rain forest to allow a climate summit to happen, or all these billionaires flying to Davos in their private jets, to talk about more carbon footprint rules for us to submit to.

The most powerful weapon to fight the agendas, next to exposure, is common sense. The combination of exposure and common sense will be the antidote against ‘The Great Deception’. It will be like telling children that Santa Claus isn’t real. People will have to grow up to be able to wake up to the truth. Otherwise they will fall for the next deception, the next plandemic, just as easy.

It’s not enough that some countries show us things can be different. Like the US is now reversing so many Agenda 2030 actions, for many obedient people, this may even look like deception itself. They will have to be shown the situation in their own country.

While a lot of attention is now being focused on the WEF/UN criminal dictatorship in the UK, the people in Australia don’t feel addressed. They must be shown the actions of their own government to be able to wake up.

This Great Awakening is a world wide phenomenon. The US and Russia are leading the way, showing us it’s possible. They bring back common sense, they expose the criminality, the fraud, the mismanagement of the European leaders. But they cannot do it alone. We, the people, must carry their message to our fellow citizens. We must show and explain them the truth.

The Great Deception hasn’t stopped yet. It needs your contribution to stop it. First you will have to see through it yourself. You will have to go through all these emotions of unbelief, anger, sadness, grief and finally acceptance. That will be the moment for action. The moment to reach out and start to help others waking up.

The Great Deception has made people into zombies. It takes a while for people to shake off that state of being. They will need your help.

Please feel free to use all my articles, all our documentaries to inform people. You can fact-check everything we say. It’s all true.

With my research and your sharing, we can change this world for the better. The good news is, that things have already changed so much. Just look at what happened at Davos. We have entered the stage, where world events have been taken over. We have passed the stage in which we could only rely on ourselves and hope. It’s truly happening out there, my friends!

Let’s open the curtain to a new world. We can do it!

With love, as always, Cyntha