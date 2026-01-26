The streets in Minneapolis look like a war zone. The world is expected to believe that we are watching concerned civilians, who oppose to the violence done by ICE officers to ordinary families and peaceful members of society.

Right…

If you have followed my notes of this Substack channel, you have seen some interesting details. ‘Citizens’ admitting they are paid to be at the riots, ‘citizens’ who were called in from other states to participate in the riots, like Nicole Good. She was instructed to obstruct the ICE vehicles to proceed.

This weekend journalist James O’Keefe and his team, who tried to make undercover footage of the riots, were violently attacked and threatened with murder. He claims to have never seen anything like this before, not even at the borders.

We are looking at an organized and funded insurgency. Just to state it again: These people in the streets of Minneapolis are NOT civilians! This is war, funded and organized by people who stole billions of your tax money!

You have seen the media giving the stage to people calling for violence. The Mayor and Governor of Minneapolis also call for violence and even gave a ‘stand down’ order to the local police!

The police force that now needs to stand down and who is not allowed to assist or defend the federal officers doing their jobs, is the same force that was defunded and decimated after the George Floyd incident. A ‘false flag’ was needed to achieve this, and it worked brilliantly. From that moment on, the police would be very afraid of any provocation from ‘rioters’ and be hesitant to act.

Sometimes it looks like these Governors and Mayors knew exactly what they were doing for the long term. In case their misconduct, fraud and money laundering would ever be exposed, there would not be a strong police force to prosecute them or keep the order. They would be safely protected by their army of illegals and rioters, who put them into this place of power in the first place.

A perfect symbiotic relation…

When adding all this together, we find ourselves facing a completely lawless state, where violence and criminality are not only allowed but even encouraged. All to maintain this unhealthy relation in which billions of dollars, votes and power are exchanged between each other.

Ilhan Omar is a very good example of that. Coming to the US as a broke refugee, ending up being worth 30 million USD, while being in an untouchable position of power. An interesting version of the American dream.

What about the ordinary citizens? What about the people, who the government and police have vowed to protect?

When something like this happens, you can be assured that some big interests are being protected. Usually a ‘false flag attack’ is enough to distract the attention. But in a case like Minneapolis (and California), where so much fraud and misconduct is discovered, something bigger is needed to shift the attention. If necessary they won’t even shy away for provoking a civil war.

As if the Somalian fraud cases and the total lack of good management are not bad enough, there is something far more shocking that the state governments wants to hide from public eye. Sec. Kristi Noem finally said it out loud this weekend.

“We are focused specifically on pedophiles and trafficking rings. Why are Tim Walz and Jacob Frey protecting them and refusing to work with us?!”

I have said it so many times before: at the end it’s all about the children.

Q said: ‘The fate of the children will unite humanity’.

People in power are in that position because they serve a purpose. They long for money and power. They were placed into these positions and became servants of something much bigger. In the best case scenario they needed to allow certain crimes to happen, in the worst case they participate in them.

The sad truth is that they are stuck in a web of satanism and child abuse. Step by step this web is now being dismantled. From the bottom to the top. You wouldn’t want a high profile arrest without the streets being safe first, do you? First illegal criminals who endanger the citizen’s daily lives, should be deported to the countries they came from. After that the arrests will go higher up the ladder.

The people in power feel threatened already and will do everything to avoid the truth from coming out. They obstruct federal law enforcement, they intentionally create the insurgency we see happening today. They make it necessary to invoke the Insurrection Act, as the ordinary means are corrupted or exhausted. It will need the army and military tribunals to swiftly make an end to all this.

Trump explained the situation one more time and gave very clear orders to the leaders of the Democratic states to follow. This way the insurrection will become clear to everyone.

Q has explained it to us so many times. It all falls into place in these last months. Post 4645:

It is of the utmost importance to understand what is happening and why. We, the people are entering a new era, a time in which we will finally understand the power we have. A time in which we will not be used as pawns anymore.

To be able to function in this era, we need to understand what happened and why we let it happen. We need to decide to turn the page and start on a different level. Our perspective on life, on humanity, on good vs evil needs to change. We are educated, we are tested and we are growing stronger.

This information warfare will make you search for the truth.

The incredible amount of fraud will make you long for a fair system.

The fate of the children will unite us in making a safe world.

It may still be invisible for the eyes of the masses, but a world wide war for the future of humanity is going on. After years of uncertainty I can now say that the tables have turned indeed for the good. The hunt is on. The Hunters have become the hunted. The storm has arrived.

This doesn’t mean it’s all over. It means the positions of power have changed. We still have to witness the entire transition of the old to the new. And the good news is, that we can even participate in it!

Ordinary people stand up and become journalists, like Nick Shirley. Others participate in town councils or voter stations, exposing the fraud and building better systems. Everywhere your heart is into it, you can participate into making this world a better place.

The world is a stage and we can chose our new roles. How cool is that!

For now: enjoy the hunt!

Thank you so much for supporting my work by becoming a paid subscriber of granting me a donation!

Since 2018 this has been my contribution to a The Great Awakening.

45 documentaries have seen the light of day, informing the world about what is really going on. My last part about Satanism is in the making. It will close a chapter and pave the way to work on creating the better world I long to see. Thank you for joining me on this beautiful path!

The best is yet to come!

With love, as always, Cyntha