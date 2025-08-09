In these confusing times, I continuously advise to merely look at the facts to calm the emotions. Maybe the most confusing element is the division inside the so-called ‘truth community’. Most people who are awake to the truth don’t have the time or the ability to do their own research. They follow the news presented on alternative platforms.

During the covid hoax so many new influencers rose, presenting the news from a different perspective. ‘We are the news now!”, was and is an often heard slogan. And they are correct. We are the news now.

Soon the influencers could be divided into news channels, analysts or ‘prophets’. As the awakened needed information badly, they started to follow all kinds of ‘news channels’, maybe thinking the new news would finally be true.

Unfortunately, also the ‘truth movement’ has been infiltrated from the beginning. Puppets were placed on all platforms, their channels huge by the implementation of so-called bots. The newly awakened would certainly be drawn towards these huge channels, as huge numbers of ‘followers’ would certainly mean they told the truth, right?

I’m not calling names, nor am I saying all huge channels are infiltrated. I’m only pointing out that lots of people are confused by now, by the continuous contradictions in ‘news’. I’m only trying to explain why so many people are confused and that it’s absolutely normal to be.

The past decade, we’ve seen multiple channels prophezising ‘all will be well now’, we just have to ‘wait and trust’. I never understood this strategy until now. Thousands, maybe millions of people have wanted to believe them and were terribly dissapointed during the first term of Trump. Dissapointment turned into anger and now we have ‘an army’ of sceptical people who don’t dare to believe anything anymore.

It’s so sad to watch an entire community of well-meaning people, of digital soldiers, being defeated by misinformation in their own ranks. Smart people, who knew exactly what they were doing, have purposely misled, divided & conquered them.

The only way to get out of this, is to be informed. Informed with verifiable facts.

There are still numerous great channels, giving these facts. Actual news facts and in-dept factual stories. These channels are informative and will give you the news you are looking for. Other channels are suggestive, and base their stories on vague sources, only known to them, as if they are something special.

I’m not trying to add more confusion to the ‘battlefield’. I invite you to Do Your Own Research. So please feel free to ‘shop’ through the variety of channels on every platform and see if you can categorize them. It’s very intersting to do.

As always, I planned to write about something completely different… I have about 20 websites open to tell you the story of David Daleiden. For days I want to inform you about the Pelosi-act. I think that will have to wait another day. When I start to write, sometimes the story takes a completely other turn then I expected. So be it. I’m grateful to be guided this way.

More facts to come, my friends!

With love, as always, Cyntha

