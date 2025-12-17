Forced migration to subjugate the people. A plan as old as the Romans. Emperor Constantine the Great, Roman emperor from AD 306 to 337, used it as a strategy to prevent his waning empire to collapse.

Two millennia later, the plan was invented again. For the same reason; to prevent the people from being able to unite and fight the elitist world plans.

Meet Free Mason Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi.

In 1922 he founded the “Pan-European” movement in Vienna, which aimed to create a New World Order, based on a federation of nations led by the United States of Europe. European integration would be just the first step in creating a world government.

In 1925 he wrote a book titled “Praktischer Idealismus,” (Practical Idealism) which set out his views on how world domination could be achieved. A post-national Europe, ruled by an elite, with national identities gradually erased and replaced by a new “Eurasian-Negroid” population. He described this future population as “easily governable”—a homogenized, cultureless mass, stripped of tribal loyalties, patriotic feeling, or ethnic distinction. (link to the pdf of his book embedded in this image:)

With the rise of Fascism in Europe during the 1930s (Benito Mussolini in Italy, Adolf Hitler in Germany and General Francisco Franco in Spain), Kalergi’s ‘One Europe’ project was put on hold. However, after the Second World War, and thanks to frantic and tireless activity and the support of Winston Churchill, the Jewish Masonic Lodge B’nai B’rith and major newspapers like the New York Times, Kalergi managed to gain acceptance for his plan again.

Kalergi was supported by the driving forces behind the elite: Baron Louis de Rothschild and banker Max Warburg. Again, his vision for the future of Europe consisted of nothing more than destruction of the European nation states and something new, called ethnocide. Ethnocide meaning that the mostly Caucasian race of the European continent would disappear, replaced by a Eurasian-Negroid race. This should be done through enforced mass migration.

I can’t state this often enough, as it will take repetition to let it sink in:

Kalergi in his own words:

“The (European) man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will disappear owing to the disappearing of space (nations), time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals”

From this moment on, the elite worked on the execution of Kalergi’s plan. Step by step the European Union was formed.

Even though the European people voted against their countries joining the EU, even despite mass protests in the streets, the national leaders ignored the peoples wishes and joined the union nevertheless.

The European nation states gave up their sovereignty and their currency. Meaning the legal and financial system of the Kalergi Plan had been achieved before the year 2000. The military had already been transferred into the NATO, right after WW2.

What remained was national culture. National identity is harder to break. This is where the mass migration plans came in. Europe was literally flooded with immigrants. Under the guise of ‘population replacement’ the countries with low fertility rates (as a result of this same Kalergi policy) needed to welcome migrants.

You may have noticed that the Kalergi plan is now rolled out world wide. With the placing of the ‘correct’ puppets in every western county (the WEF’s ‘leaders of the future’), the policy of every individual country has been adapted to the world Agenda 2030.

Now the entire western world is flooded with migrants. Migrants, who are mostly men in the ‘fighting age’ of mid 30’s. Migrants who swear to destroy the country that just welcomed them, who housed them and provided them with food, money, work and all sorts of comfort.

Are we too late? Is this the end of western society? Will we have to bow to Sharia Law (islam) in the near future? Will we have to give up our traditions and celebrations completely? The UK and France seem to have surrendered already.

But…

If we look at the world politics, we can see something new happening. We can see politicians rise, who listen to their people. Who seem to be fighting for their people and who oppose the world agenda. Look at Italy, Poland, Hungary. Look at everything Trump has already done.

Looking at the reactions of the European Union, we can see that they are panicking. They need to enforce their policy on the reluctant nations now. They worked out a fining system in order to bring the opposing countries back on their knees.

Hungarian President Viktor Orban bluntly refuses.

The EU’s head Ursula vd Leyen is not certain anymore about her power and position. She is forming her own Intelligence Agency to 'counter the mis- and disinformation’.

In a leaked and retracted longer version of the National Security Strategy, Trump called to already resisting European countries like “Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland to work together with the support of the US, with the goal of pulling them away from the European Union.”

“Working from the premise that Europe is facing “civilizational erasure” because of its immigration policies and “censorship of free speech,” the NSS proposes to focus U.S. relationships with European countries on a few nations with like-minded—right-wing, presumably—current administrations and movements.”

This would mean that the EU will be eroded from the inside, just as they planned to do with our European nations for exactly a century long. Their precious work of eliminating our race and culture could be stopped overnight. With these countries withdrawing from the EU, the people in the remaining countries will want to join them. This will be a snowball that can’t be stopped from rolling.

“NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!”

Even though things may seem lost, nothing is further from the truth than that.

Please realize that the only difference between now and 5 years ago, is the fact that you see it. That the masses start to see it. And as soon as things are exposed, out in the open, their ugly faces visible for everyone, their plans simply can’t continue.

It will be far more easy to repair the damage that has been done. To throw the illegal armies out and build back our sovereign nations.

We can see that happen and we can make that happen!

Europe is not lost. The western world is not lost. We have been victim of the largest conspiracy against humanity ever. We have been made infertile and sick to the point of depopulation. But we are strong and resilient. We are the people of the new world and we need to wake up.

Once woken up, we will look around and see how our house is a mess. We will get up and clean our house. Making it home again. That’s all.

I’m wishing you time to think this over. Wishing you love and light in your hearts and minds.

