Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Tupper's avatar
Nancy Tupper
7h

Thank you for another well researched and clearly written background summary for the unfolding current events. Your posts, along with your courage and determination, are an inspiration. Blessings to you, your family, and your calling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CHAZT's avatar
CHAZT
3h

AKA: Replacement "Theory"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture