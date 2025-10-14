Trump is making history.

A fact that cannot be denied anymore. I always tell you to look at the facts, at the accomplishments of Trump, not at his (incomprehensible) behavior, as that is part of a strategy.

Today Trump made peace in an area that has only known war, as long as people have lived there.

This is about more than Israel, as Trump tells us in this video. This is about ending an endless spiral of violence and war. A spiral that started thousands of years ago.

Yes, I’m talking about the beginning of our era. About the first people, who worshiped the Annunaki as their Gods. About the Babylonian faiths, that spread (underground) to every corner of the world. I’m talking about Khazars, who were forced to chose a religion (please watch the first episodes of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal). They chose to continue as Jews, mixing their faiths into it.

I’m talking about the Cabal who, under the guise of being jewish, tried time and again, to control the world. I’m talking about the endless wars against the jews, them being expelled from almost every country. Them being the scape goat for the cabal’s actions.

I’m talking about the cabal fighting back, harder and harder. Fighting on the surface, but even more in the unseen, creating a deep state in every country of the world. Being able to blackmail every politician. Owning entire countries. Killing them from the inside.

That was the status quo. And it would have continued, if Trump didn’t cut the lines yesterday. Let me explain with an example.

Yesterday the hostages from both Israel and Palestine were released. A wave of happiness flooded the earth.

But what were we talking about? Hamas only had 20 hostages, in captivity for 2 years. While Israel released more than 2,000 prisoners, some of them more than 20 years in captivity!

Israel played a hard game. For the loss of 1,200 people on October 7, Israel killed 65,062 people in Gaza, with another 165,697 wounded (official numbers).

This is more than an eye for an eye. This is deepening their karmic position. The world witnessed a genocide it had never seen before. A genocide performed in the largest concentration camp in the world. Do you feel where I’m heading to?

Yesterday my heart sank when this picture was released. It shows the liberated Palestinian prisoners upon their arrival in Ramallah.

What do you see?

I see underfed, hollow-eyed people, who obviously went through hell. Please compare this picture with another one of freed prisoners:

Do you see the difference? Neither do I. Only the knowledge that this picture was taken in 1945, and the people were jewish prisoners from WW2.

Here you see Palestinians returning to Gaza, trying to find their home:

The Jewish prisoners did exactly the same thing after WW2. They marched all the way from Auschwitz back to the Netherlands, only to find their homes destroyed or occupied by others. They had nothing left. They weren’t welcomed with love and care. They were on their own, having to build up a life out of nothing.

How would you feel when this happened to you?

Do you see that the jews, even without their Khazar cabal, are completely stuck in a karmic spiral?

Now that they are the perpetrators, the world is again turning against them. On lots of social media groups I see the hate for jews growing. Again they are blamed for all harm done. Apparently people have a hard time learning, let alone evolving.

The only way to stop a karmic spiral was taught to us by Jesus. Didn’t he talk about love, compassion and understanding. Didn’t he advise you to turn the other cheek?

If we want to evolve as humanity, how can we expect only one group to change?

We should be ones to turn our cheek, to offer our hand and shake them as friends. We should learn the true meaning of ‘humanity’, of compassion and love. And that is exactly what Trump has been doing the past few days. He is offering peace in the Middle East. He gives help to the Palestinians and shows Israel a way out of the violence.

Will Israel take that helping hand? The people of Israel want to, but it’s never the people who want violence. It’s always the leaders, the cabal. Will they accept the offer of peace? Or will they fight till the end?

Whatever way they choose, it will be the FALL OF THE CABAL.

Either it falls apart in peace or it falls in it’s own trap of violence. The whole world is watching. There is no way back. I pray the leaders of Israel chose wisely.

Q links the phrase the White House uses, to Putin.

All according to the playbook, my friends. It’s an exciting time to be alive!

‘Now comes the pain.’

Let there be lasting peace for all people in the world. For it’s never the people who want war. Evil is of higher powers and we have to stop that.

Please support me. Together we will make the change!

With love, as always, Cyntha



