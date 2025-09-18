Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Pauline Chartrand
6h

Something inside of me has changed since Charlie's death. I no longer have that gnawing anger in my stomach. I've decided from now on to focus on my sovereignty, and leave this mess to the normies. Now it's up to them to digest what's left of this chaos. This is my Turning Point, and I got your message Charlie. Enough is enough for me. God bless you all beautiful human beings.

