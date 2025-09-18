The last days have been a roller coaster in a lot of ways. The murder of Charlie Kirk touched the world and especially the ‘free-speech fighters’ into their core. And as if that is not enough, his ‘murder’ is surrounded by so many mysteries and inconsistencies, that by now, nobody knows what has really happened.

I didn’t want to write about it at first. I just wanted this murder to be exactly as it was presented: a horrible murder. I wanted so much to believe that things have changed now, with the Trump Administration in charge. I wanted to ignore the doubts and facts and finally be able to trust the news for once. But there is no escaping the truth, so here I am…

Without showing you the horrible picures (fake or not), let’s have a look at some disturbing facts. It all started with the hard-core of the truth community. As soon as the video’s of the vicious attack appeared on the internet, they started to watch them image by image. And while they did so, some very disturbing things became visible.

A very strange spot on Charlie’s shirt is visible. Just have a look at it:

This spot starts moving (!) right before Charlie is shot. Here is the footage, (without the bloody part), in real time:

And in slowmotion:

You can see his shirt is moving in a strange way, like there’s somthing underneath it. For days it made me wonder, whether we are talking about a real murder here, or whether everything is staged. And why would it be staged?

The only good reason I could come up with, is that if this murder is staged, there must have been a real life threat. With a staged murder, ‘they’ could remove Charlie from the world stage and save his life. He would be undercover for the rest of his life.

Immediately my grief was gone. I could live with this truth. It didn’t feel right to write about it. Just let him live his life and let the world grief about him. Let new warriors rise and let the world become be bit more united. A win-win, so to speak.

…

For a few days the new information that came to the surface, only confirmed my theory. Charlie was a very loyal supporter of Israel. He was supported with millions of dollars and in return, he supported ‘their cause’. Only a month before his ‘death’, things changed. Look at the 180 degrees turn he made:

Charlie also told his friends he was afraid that if he turned against Israel they would kill him. So far, this all made sense.

More people started to watch the videos of the shooting and posted about the people standing around Kirk. The two guys in white and black shirts seemed to be giving hand signals, just seconds before the ‘shot’. And what is the man in the blue shirt holding under his arm?

And why does this man turn around and walk away, immediately after the shot?

So now we suddenly have 3 possiblilities: Charlie faked it himself; he was shot by a sniper or the man in the blue shirt activated something at short distance.

One thing looked certain: this was prepared and Charlie was into it.

More strange evidence emerged. Amazon had a book for sale about the murder of Charlie, published a day before the shooting…

Another strange fact is that Trump was the one, announcing Kirk was shot, and later that he was dead. Why Trump? Why wasn’t the formal press routine followed?

How come Netanyahu posted his condolences on Charlie’s passing at precisely the same minute that Trump announced his death?

Why was George Zinn giving a distraction at the spot (yelling “Shoot me!”) and being arrested, so the ‘real shooter’ could get away? George Zinn was also prominently present at the Boston marathon shooting and as witness at 9/11. He is kind of a mascotte to the Utah Republican party. What was his role? Is he a crisis actor?

He is now put away for child exploitation, which the cops convieniently found on his phone after the arrest. Why would Zinn give permission to the investigators to look at his phone, when all these images were there? Strange, to say the least.

On the morning of September 10, Erika Kirk (Charlie’s wife), posted this psalm 46:1: ‘God is our refuge and strengh, a very present help in trouble.’

When you take the number of the psalm and use it as the number of a Q post, you get the post above: ‘What makes a movie GOOD? GREAT actors?’ At least another weird coincidence, or a hint?

The memorial speech, held by Erika, is another topic to be researched. The main question is: is this the same woman?

The woman on the right is certainly Erika Kirk. The woman on the left has a lot of different facial details, when you look closely.

After all this evidence, I still didn’t want to write about it. I felt it had to be left alone. My turning point came when it became clear that the FBI had been involved in a ‘dirty manner’.

After the announcement from Senator Chuck Grassley that a FBI whistleblower revealed to him an FBI project called "Artic Frost" that targeted groups like Charlie Kirks Turning Point USA, I got really fed up.

Why?? I keep asking myself. Why??

Why does everything has to be so complex? Why is there still so much spionage and counter-spionage and counter-counter-spionage? Why is there so much meddling in every good initiative that rises? Why are these huge institutions, like the FBI, CIA and all its ‘sister-organizations’, so powerful that nobody knows any truth anymore?

What is happening with the suspect of the killing? A quick death penalty? Why?

Suddenly all the recent killers are trans people or assosiated with trans people. Why is that? Are these people easier to manipulate? Are they mind controlled puppets, ready to explode when their masters blow the whistle? Or are they being sacrificed? For what cause? To expose something?

The ‘evidence’ is so obviously messed with, that more and more people are starting to doubt the narrative.

Why? So many questions, so little answers.

The big players of this world keep on playing their games. We, the people, start to see through them. But can we change them? We still don’t have official answers about 9/11. We have no official answers to all these obvious false flag attacks of the previous years. In that area not much has changed yet.

What definately is changing, is our response to events like this. The best way to look at truth, is to look at the reaction of ‘we, the people’.

In response to the happenings around Charlie Kirk, the world is uniting. Love is spreading and friendships are being made.

Whether this was another flase flag or nor, the world has changed. Just look at the different response to this event, compared to the murder of George Floyd:

Here you can see what response is genuine and what is staged/payed for by Soros. Here you can see our future and what real people want in life. This gives me the courage and faith to continue. Even when our governments keep playing their evil games, we, the people, are changing the world.

I have faith in humanity.

I have faith in the power of love and unity.

With love as always, Cyntha