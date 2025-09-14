On February 13th 2025, President Trump ordered a special commission to study the scope of the childhood chronic disease crisis. Not only that, he ordered the commission to look into subjects that had a taboo-like status before: the American diet, absorption of toxic material, medical treatments, lifestyle, environmental factors, Government policies, food production techniques, electromagnetic radiation, and corporate influence or cronyism.

This unique study has been performed and the report released on September 9th, 2025. It should have been the most important news in ages, but unfortunately and coincidentally (?) the world’s attention was completely distracted by the brutal murder of Charlie Kirk.

Today I want to draw attention to this study again, by giving you a summery of the most important findings.

The Main Stream Media tells you the report is vague, ‘lacks teeth’ and is ‘a very uneven, poorly conceived, disjointed hodgepodge of recommendations that reflect Secretary Kennedy's preoccupations and little else’…

I disagree. After having read the report, I think its most important purpose is to expose Big Pharma’s influence in US politics and the entire US society. Its recommendations will lead to the additional research that has been suppressed for so long. I do miss the topics of chemtrails and additives in vaccines, but overall this report is exposing a lot of topics that were labeled ‘conspiracy theories’ before.

Let’s dive into the report, shall we?

To start with, the commission identifies four potential drivers behind the rise in childhood chronic disease:

The American diet of ultra-processed foods

The exposure to an increasing number of synthetic chemicals

The lack of Physical Activity and Chronic Stress

The trend of overprescribing medications to children

In comparison to the rest of the world, the US stands out for a complete failure in effective healthcare:

The report aims for radical transparency about health and the building of a new world, where disease is prevented instead of managed. Where farmers will play a central part in food production again. Where AI will be leading in developing new tools to reverse chronic disease. Where living standards and prosperity will rise and the health threats from industrialization are managed.

Transparency starts with some facts:

Over 75% of American youth (aged 17-24) are ineligible for military service and 40% of the roughly 73 million children (aged 0-17) in the United States have at least one chronic health condition.

Obesity: Today in the U.S. more than 1 in 5 children over 6 years old are obese. This is a more than 270% increase compared to the 1970s.

Diabetes: Today, over 350,000 children have been diagnosed with diabetes (3.5 per 1,000). One study estimated a 65% increase in type 1 diabetes and a more than 600% increase in type 2 diabetes by 2060 if current trends continue.

Autism: Autism spectrum disorder impacts 1 in 31 children by age 8. Over 10% of all children have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Cancer: Childhood cancer incidence has risen over 40% since 1975.

Depression: Teenage depression rates nearly doubled from 2009 to 2019, with more than 1 in 4 teenage girls in 2022 reporting a major depressive episode in the past year. Suicide deaths among 10- to 24-year-olds increased by 62% from 2007 to 2021, and suicide is now the second leading cause of death in teens aged 15-19. Over 57% of girls report feelings of sadness and hopelessness, while suicidal ideation in teen girls has surged by 60% since 2010.

Autoimmune Disorders and allergies: Over 1 in 4 American children suffers from allergies. Childhood food‑allergy prevalence rose 88% (1997 to 2018).

What is making these kids so sick? Society is making them sick! Please watch the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Depopulation methods (parts 14 - 17), right here on Substack. We explained it all to you!

Let the exposure of Big Pharma begin!

The industry’s influence: The commission reports on the failing US health system, due to the ‘perverse incentives that impact the regulatory bodies and federal agencies tasked with overseeing them’. It states that research into chronic childhood disease is funded by the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical, as well as special interest Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and professional associations.

The government is simply out-played by the industry. It spends for example $1.5 billion on nutrition research, while the food industry spends $60 billion on drug, biotechnology, and device research in nutrition science.

The chemical-manufacturing industry spent roughly $77 million on federal lobbying activities in 2024, while 60% of their lobbyists previously held federal posts.

The pharmaceutical industry, from 1999 to 2018, spent $4.7 billion on lobbying expenditures at the federal level, more than any other industry. In addition, 9 out of the last 10 FDA commissioners—and approximately 70% of the agency’s medical reviewers—have gone onto work for the pharmaceutical industry.

Know what you eat!

The report dives into Ultra Processed foods as one of the major causes of the US health crisis. Roughly 70% of the over 300,000 branded food products available in grocery stores today are ultra-processed. Mainly ultra-processed grains, sugars, and fats, which depletes the nutrition of the food, leads to increased caloric intake and poisons us with the inclusion of food additives.

Solution:

Back to the Farmers: ‘The production of UPFs transforms the whole and healthy food produced by America’s farmers into food-like substances that have far different nutrient profiles than the original form. Farmers are the backbone of America - and the most innovative and productive in the world. The greatest step the United States can take to reverse childhood chronic disease is to put whole foods produced by American farmers and ranchers at the center of healthcare.’

The report exposes the conglomerates on the food market. Four companies control 80% of the meat market. The US farmers receive only 16% on food purchases, while 84% is absorbed by food manufacturers, marketers, and distributors.

…

In section two of the report, the commission discusses the ‘Cumulative Load of Chemicals in our Environment’.

Unfortunately there is no mention of chemtrails or vaccines as chemical poisons. The major threats are identified as ‘heavy metals, PFAS, pesticides, and phthalates, exposing children via their diet, textiles, indoor air pollutants, and consumer products’.

The report details the sources of these chemicals in our daily lives. It shows some research that had been done, but also the lack of true significant research. The convenient truth is that there is simply not enough research available to determine the health threat to children of EMF-radiation, the use of herbicides and insecticides and all sorts of plastics (like epoxy). Two shocking facts stand out: 1) One single-site study in 2025 showed that the concentration of microplastics (used frequently in clothing, medicine, and shower gels) found in Americans’ brain tissue increased by 50% between 2016 and 2024. 2) A 2025 systematic review, analyzing 74 high-quality studies on fluoride, found a link between exposure to fluoride and reduced IQ levels in children.

Time and again the report emphasizes that the scientific research that has been done, is heavily financed by the same corporations that produce the chemicals. This leads to academic bias and the tendency that unfavorable results are not published. Additionally, some industry leaders have engaged in promoting ghostwriting and sponsored reviews to influence the scientific literature.

The same happens on the level of law and regulation: The chemical-manufacturing lobby spent in 2024 roughly $77 million on federal influence activities. In 2023, 60% of chemical-sector lobbyists previously held federal posts. The result of this influence is a huge conflict of interest, leading to un-accountibility and secrecy: more than 10,000 chemicals listed on EPA’s inventory are designated as confidential and generic chemical names are used to identify them.

…

Section three of the report discusses the challenges for children in the digital age. It identifies sleep problems, lack of physical exercise, lack of sun light, chronic stress, extreme feelings of loneliness, mental and emotional problems. All due to increased smartphone use and declining in-person interactions.

…

Section four, about the ‘Overmedicalization of Our Kids’, shows how the incentives-based medical industry encourages over-use of subscriptions to maximize profits. Children are very easily diagnosed and treated with stimulant drugs to treat ADHD, antidepressants, anti-psychotics, antibiotics, asthma controllers and weight-loss drugs.

The direct harms caused by overdiagnosis and overtreatment of children are ignored. Research results for adults are used to prescribe medicines for children. The growing periods and hormonal developments of children are completely ignored, which can lead to catastrophical situations, as incidents of suicidal thinking and behavior caused by drugs used to treat depression and anxiety in adults.

…

Finally the report discusses the childhood vaccination program. It concludes that ‘despite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule’.

The vaccine landscape can be seen as a swamp, by the lack of clinical trials, the disfunctioning of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the bias of the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) system, and the huge conflicts of interest.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 shields vaccine manufacturers from liability for vaccine-related injuries. Congress made HHS responsible for vaccine safety in the Mandate for Safer Childhood Vaccines. However, HHS also has the conflicting duty to promote vaccines and to defend them against claims of injury in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

The report scrutinizes the American Medical Association (AMA) for its ‘disinformation policy’, which silences critical discussion, discourages reporting to safety systems and hampers vaccine research, and undermines the open dialogue essential to protecting and improving children’s health.

The report truly drops a bomb with calling out ‘Big Pharma’: ‘industry interests dominate and distort scientific literature, legislative actions, academic institutions, regulatory agencies, medical journals, physician organizations, clinical guidelines, and the news media. The pharmaceutical industry, with its vast resources and influence, is a primary driver of this capture, though similar dynamics pervade the food and chemical industries, further exacerbating health challenges.’

In The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, we called this ‘the Bill Gates-effect’. When Bill Gates doesn’t like the outcome of a study, the researchers are at risk of losing their funds. A genius system to make sure science backs the industry.

In 2023, drug companies spent over $5 billion on television advertisements, directly influencing parents to buy drugs for their children, based on vague symptom lists including typical childhood behaviors.

While I truly miss information about chemtrails and vaccine additives, the report recommends a lot of extra research. In the second report, the MAHA Strategy, the recommendations are worked out in more detail. In a next post I’ll work these out for you as well.

