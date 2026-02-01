Donald Trump is a strategist. Everything he does has a meaning, a strategy behind it. When he first started communicating about Canada, the Gulf of ‘America’ and the Panama Canal, you could feel something bigger was behind this.

Trump’s strategy is a very clear one. Depending on the size of the topic, he will start with mentioning a new idea and watches the response to it. When the dust has settled, he will mention it again, more clearly. This pattern will repeat itself until the world becomes accustomed to it.

The interesting thing about this strategy is that the subject of Trump’s interest will start to think about its position. Voices start to rise, suddenly wanting to join Trump. The strategy’s next step is that Trump points out the dangers involved, if he doesn’t get what he wants.

The step after that is Trump pointing out the possible gains and losses of the situation, current and future. He will threat and play a bit with tariffs, he will give examples for the economy (Canadian car Industry), emphasizing more and more the possible win-win situation.

At the end, he always seems to get what he wants, without having to pay a dime for it.

How does he do that?

Trump uses already tested and proven (aggressive business) strategies, combined with his expertise as being a very successful businessman, communicated with common sense and guts.

In just one year he claimed control over the Gulf of Mexico, renaming it Gulf of America. He just secured the Panama Canal and is busy with gaining control over Greenland.

Trump (just 5 hours ago): “We have started a negotiation, and I think it's pretty well agreed to. I mean, they want us to do it,” Trump said. “I think it's gonna be a good deal for everybody, very important deal actually, from a national security point of view, very, very important deal. I think we're going to make a deal there.”

What is Trump doing and what is his goal?

He tells us himself:

Trump is working out the Monroe Doctrine, a doctrine mentioned first in 1823 by President James Monroe. It’s aim is to secure the safety of the America’s by establishing the US as a world power. To become strong by itself and isolate itself from foreign powers.

In the 19th century the foreign enemy was Europe. Nowadays it’s China and Russia. Russia as potential power, China as already infiltrated enemy. Everything Trump has been doing the last year regarding foreign policy, is aimed at removing Chinese influence from the Western Hemisphere. It is Trump's strategy to reassert unquestioned U.S. dominance from the Straits of Magellan to Greenland.

So what do we see?

In the south we see US intervention in Venezuela and Mexico, creating a regime change in favor to the US, both economically and military. Cuba is next.

In the north we see the take-over of Greenland and the voluntary annexation of (parts of) Canada. No military force is used, all that is necessary are Trump’s skills in trade, certification, tariffs, and industrial policy.

This is the Donroe Doctrine, the extended Monroe Doctrine Strategy, all to protect the US from communistic/foreign influence and take over.

A very clear and straightforward policy, easily defended by Marco Rubio:

I don’t want you to think for a second that following the Monroe Doctrine is an easy task. It’s an all-encompassing strategy, leaving nothing to chance. It means the total reorganization of a country: its economics, its military, even its legal and financial (FED) institutions.

We have seen this reorganization happening the last year: the rebuilding of the military, the enforcement of the borders, the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants, the addressing of state fraud, the reorganization of healthcare, increased law enforcement, in other words a complete policy change in every aspect of society.

The countries surrounding the US are either taken over or forced to change it’s regimes towards a US-friendly one. The international criminal networks are being destroyed. The US is back, in all it’s glory and power.

If this isn’t enough, the Donroe Doctrine is going even further than that. With Trump as chairman of the new Board of Peace, he is aiming to make peace in the entire world. All with the US as center of this new world. Just have a look at the new logo of the Board of Peace:

This is the Western Hemisphere, as new center of the world.

Right in your face, but did you notice it?

Did you notice the change in language? From US to Western Hemisphere?

Even though they tell you, time and again, did you fully comprehend the meaning of it?

The Golden Dome will protect the entire Western Hemisphere. That is the ‘National Security issue’ Trump repeatedly talks about. He needs to make sure that the countries within the Golden Dome are stable and form no threat to each other or the US.

And what about Europe?

Europe will stay behind in a very vulnerable position. Completely internally divided, bankrupt, and taken over by immigrants, it is left with energy crises, food crises and (soon) water crises, Europe is on the brink of total collapse.

The US has to step in for it’s own security issues, otherwise Europe will fall in the hands of communism, as it already has to liberalism. Europe has fallen victim to the cabals plans for destruction of the White Race. It has lost. Only a few countries remain standing, even though they have to survive under extreme pressure from ‘Brussels’.

Europe needs the US.

The European Union hates the US.

The European leaders are the WEF puppets from the Cabal.

A lot will have to change in Europe and it all depends on the European people to wake up. This war is far from over.

Thank you for supporting me through this war into a new world of truth and openness. My contribution is to help awakening the people of this world. Your support makes it possible for me to do this. Thank you for that!

With love, as always, Cyntha





