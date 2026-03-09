Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
18h

Very inspiring and thoughtful article. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Nancy Tupper's avatar
Nancy Tupper
1d

Not sure who came up with that generous GI map, but we may need to take a closer look at both the Scriptures and ancient geography. If the Bible refers to the Euphrates River as "great", why is the unnamed river of Egypt simply a "river" and not the gigantic Nile - it's being so much larger than the Euphrates?

A possible solution might be found in the book The Lost Sea of the Exodus: A Modern Geographical Analysis, 2nd Edition (chapter 7 specifically), by Glen A. Fritz, PhD. He also has a web site: https://ancientexodus.com/the-researcher/.

It wouldn't hurt to have a more open mind concerning past teachings that have been handed down as settled truths.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture