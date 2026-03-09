In times of war, it’s very difficult to see what is really going on. The mis-information campaigns work full speed. By following the day-to-day news, it’s almost impossible to distinguish right from wrong.

In every war there are many levels of truths. The truths of the civilians, the army and the political leaders very often contradict each other. Sometimes the true reason for the war only comes out years later.

While Trump addressed the people of Iran to take their chance for a regime change, we see many images of Iranians celebrating Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. So what do the Iranian people really want? We truly can’t know until this is all over.

So who would I be to tell you what to believe?

Who would I be to tell you which side is right and which is wrong?

I can only watch the news like you do and try to find some notable facts. Facts that indicate to one direction or the other. Those facts might give you the insight you were waiting for.

What I see now, is that Netanyahu really wants to destroy Iran, while Trump aims to dismantle it’s military power. Israel is targeting Iran’s energy structure and Trump is clearly ‘not happy’ about that.

Israel is also heavily striking Beirut in Lebanon, forcing the ‘operation’ to become a Middle East war, presumable with the aim to establish it’s Greater Israel.

Will the world allow this to happen?

What I’ve seen from Trump’s Strategies so far, is that he places his enemies in the spotlight, as if they are his best allies. For years I’ve said: ‘When Trump praises you, your days are numbered.’

I may write a separate article about that to show you examples.

For now I would like to extend our view to the bigger picture. Do you remember my post about the Monroe Doctrine? It will explain a lot of what I’m about to tell you:

This weekend Trump hosted the "Shield of the Americas" summit. It’s not hard to see that this is the next step in Trump’s M/Donroe Doctrine.

Simply said, Trump stated that the U.S. is ready and willing to use military force to destroy all drug cartels anywhere in the Western Hemisphere.

“We’re calling this military partnership the Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition. And that’s what you need. Do you have cartels? They seem to grow in this region unbelievably rapidly. It has to do with drugs largely,” Trump said. “The heart of our agreement is a commitment to using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks once and for all. We’ll get rid of them. We need your help. You have to just tell us where they are. We have amazing weaponry, as you probably noticed over the last short period of time.”

“For decades, leaders in this region have allowed large swaths of territory of the Western Hemisphere to come under the direct control of transnational gangs,” he said. “We’re not going to let that happen. We’ll help you.”

Trump is talking about the drug cartels as terrorist transnational networks. These networks are like a parallel society, reaching deep into ours. They are the drug traffickers, money launderers, weapons traffickers and human traffickers and to safeguard their networks, they use and blackmail politicians. They are definitely part of the “Deep State”.

They are not restricted to the Western Hemisphere. We’ve seen cash money transports going through Amsterdam, to Africa and back to South America. We’ve seen money transfers going to the Middle East to provide a military structure for the Deep State. Obama himself brought 1,7 Billion USD in cash to Iran. The results from those transactions we can witness now in the skies of the Middle East.

To eradicate the Deep State, it’s not enough to deport illegal criminal gang members. Those are just the ‘soldiers’.

It’s not enough to expose the corrupt politicians. They are just the ‘providers’.

To eradicate the Deep State, one has to ‘kill the entire octopus’. And that is exactly what this Coalition is meant for.

Trump declared that 17 nations have joined the Alliance.

In their speeches, President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, stressed the importance of cooperation and local initiative. This will not become a US intervention, any action will be done only on request of the nations involved.



The ‘Americas Cartel Counter Coalition’, counting 17 members, openly declaring war to the international drug cartels.

Do you feel what that sounds like?

When you are familiar with Q, your heart may just have made a little jump. Not only because of the fact that 17 indicates the Q in the alphabet, or that Trump very, very often hints with ‘17’.

The 17 may be a reminder to what Q truly stands for. Q told us that it’s movement is centered around JFK’s legacy. This would be the prayer, daily said in the Oval Office:

JFK fought during his short presidency against the Deep State. He called it, a “secret society” and a “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy”.

“It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources, in the building of a highly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.”

He was killed as he didn’t have the means to fight this incredibly strong enemy of the people.

It is said Q originated from a group of dedicated military officers, ready to give their life for the purpose of destroying the Deep State. They build this movement, placed their players (including Trump) in the right positions and started the Greatest Military Intelligence Operation of our time, aka the Great Awakening.

Even if you dismiss this as fantasy or conspiracy theory, please consider this post from the White House from today:

ICYMI meaning: In case you missed it!

‘Patriots are in control’, a very well know Q phrase, meaning we are watching an intentional operation. Even if the Swamp is fighting back, Q tells us they are still in control.

As I said in the beginning of this article: I cannot tell you what to believe. I can only point out to you what is already said, the hints given by the President and the White House and the intentions they show on the world stage.

So yes, despite all the black pilling, despite all the confusion, despite the war, I still ‘Trust the Plan’, as I can still see we are heading in the right direction.

With love and gratitude, Cyntha

