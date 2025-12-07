My ultimate goal with all the exposure I do, is not to overthrow this society and start a new one from scratch. I do this work in the hope that the rotten parts of society will be cut out. There are plenty of things left that are worthwhile to rediscover and cherish. I’m searching for this genuineness and authenticity world wide. I find it in cultures, celebrations, habits and human interactions.

When we leave the rat-race behind, we will re-discover our humanness. It’s the rat-race that kills our compassion, our care and awareness. It’s the rat-race that makes us think: ‘Let someone else do it, I don’t have the time…’.

Would you, in your normal state of being, walk past a ‘bag of helpless kittens’? In their rat-race state of mind, most people will. This video is filmed in Egypt, but would the outcome be very different when it was done in Manhattan?

I invite you to take a moment to think about your life.

In what way does the rat-race affect it? Is it in your work, the peer-pressure of family, friends, school, sports or social media? Or in all of the above?

How would you feel without it?

What specifically do you value so much about your holidays?

Is it the absence of the daily tasks, the never ending ‘narratives’ of your life, the stress?

Can you truly relax and reset during your holidays?

Do you make resolutions to do things differently, once you’re back home?

Why do they fail, time and again?

When celebrating something, do you feel the need for loud music, alcohol, and parties?

People have a natural tendency to avoid the darkness. In an attempt to deal with it, they try to numb the senses. Alcohol, drugs, music and parties are great in doing so.

Is that what we want to take with us to a new world?

Or do we need some courage and common sense here?

Darkness is nothing to be afraid of. It forces you to go inside, to feel your pain and take time to heal. When the healing takes places, light can pour inside. It’s a beautiful process, like the becoming of a butterfly. Painful but beautiful. And all for the better.

It’s time to outgrow our caterpillar cocoon. To face the painful process of opening the cocoon and forcing ourselves outwards into the light. To become the best version of ourselves. Even more beautiful than we ever dreamed possible.

Our darkness on a global scale is the rat-race. It keeps us prison in our cocoon. It keeps us shutting out our feelings of love and care. It makes us forget to really feel life and nature. It makes us celebrate Christmas in mid summer (Southern Hemisphere) and carnival in mid winter (Northern Hemisphere).

In the age of common sense we welcome the darkness. We use it to go inside and light the candles. To feel our pains and heal them. And when the light becomes stronger and we feel nature recover, we recover ourselves. We don’t need the candles anymore. We can go outside, even when it’s freezing cold. Becasue we know, that with the growing of the light, the warmth will return.

Isn’t that something to celebrate?

In these dark times (whether by sun light or global or personal events) I wish you the courage and awareness to face your fears and pains. I wish you the time to stop the rat-race and face reality. To love yourself and those around you. Open your eyes and heart and cherish everything that is good for you. Prepare to let it grow with the growing of the light.

I love you. I know you’re struggling. We can overcome and build something beautiful together. Healing your pains is part of the process. Darkness is your ally right now.

With love, as always, Cyntha

