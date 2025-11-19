The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has endorsed a resolution supporting President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for Gaza, which includes the establishment of an international stabilization force and a transitional authority overseen by Trump.

Trump hailed the outcome as a “historic” moment on his Truth Social and called it “one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations.”

Sounds great, right? But let’s have a closer look.

First of all Russia and China abstained from the vote. Hamas rejected the proposal and Netanyahu fully opposes the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Turkey has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials over allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

That doesn’t sound like the right circumstances for a lasting peace, does it?

By now, we already know what will happen when the UN meddles in explosive situations like this. We dedicated an entire part of the Sequel to it:

In the light of the current exposures, I wouldn’t be surprised if the UN will completely mess up this mission in the full sight of the world. With Trump chairing the Board for Peace, you can be sure that every failure and fraud will be brought to light. The world needs to see what these Cabal engines really are.

Does that mean there will be no peace in the Middle East?

No, I believe Trump has already shown us how peace is going to be achieved in the region. Trump’s biggest ally at this moment is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

If you think back to Trump’s first term, the first and most important thing he did, was bringing Saudi Arabia into his alliance. He was welcomed by King Salman with a Sword Dance Ceremony, the biggest honor someone can receive.

After this visit King Salman made the unusual move of changing the order of succession, making Bin Salman his successor. This excellent strategic move probably changed the course of history.

Until that moment, Saudi Arabia’s royal (cabal) family owned the entire US and world politics. Great reformations were necessary, and the fact that they happened (against all odds) showed us how powerful the world wide changes would become. This was stronger than just one president. From this moment on, we were witnessing the systematic destruction of the old guard.

From this moment on, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made sweeping reforms in Saudi Arabia. In the fall of 2017, bin Salman even arrested most cabal members, under which members of his own royal family.

Prince Al Waleed bin Talal was arrested along with 200 other princes and high-level officials, as part of this large-scale anti-corruption crackdown.

Al Waleed controlled the US politics. He has given 10 to 25 million USD to the Clintons, and helped Obama rise to power. The allegations against Al Waleed include money laundering, bribery, and extorting officials. Without Al Waleed the Cabal lost it’s Saudi backbone.

Trump must have made a deal with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work together to bring peace to the Middle East. Neutralizing Iran’s nuclear power was part of that deal. That is the reason why the entire world, even Russia and China, allowed it to happen. It was a clean round-up of the facilities.

Only the followers of Q were able to understand the importance of these moves. Q pointed us towards the most important cabal families and what would happen, even in which order.

With Saudi Arabia in power, the peace deal in the Middle East will not fail. They are in control. The participation of the UN will merely be to expose itself and show the world that we don’t need them at all.

We are going to witness the downfall of the main UN engine: the ‘world army’.

In the words of Q: Enjoy the show!

It can be frightening, it can look like a close call. But we have already seen so much proof. They said Trump would start WW3. They said Trump would start a war in the Middle East. They said Trump is nothing more than a puppet of Israel.

We are past all that now. Time and again Trump has proven them wrong. He deserves some credit and trust by now…

I’m not saying you should sit back and relax, though. There is still a lot of work to do. In this Information Warfare, the work means to inform others. For 8 years now, we are exposing the cabal. Let’s gear up a little, shall we? I do my share by informing you and making more documentaries. It’s on you to share this information. To wake people up. To explain. Only together we can win this war.

With love, as always, Cyntha