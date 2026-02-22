Misinformation is one of the biggest tools used in Information Warfare. When perpetrators accuse independent investigative journalists and freedom fighters for using misinformation, and try to shut them up, you can bet this is a projection of their own tactics.

Over the years I’ve seen this tactic of projection being used so many times, that I’ve come to the conclusion that you can see the Cabal as being a psychopath. The main tactics of psychopaths are lies and deceit in order to gain or retain control. Reversing the narrative, meaning to take the truth and turn it around, and accusing your enemies of the things you do yourself are obvious indicators.

It takes a psychopath to take a benign story and turn it around for personal gain. Let us have a look at one example to see how it could fool millions of people, rob them of their money and make them fight each other over the narrative. I write this article in the hope that you will be able to recognize scams like this, small or big, collective or personal and never fall into their traps again.

A month ago I wrote an article about the real NESARA story and promised you to explain the scam variant.

To make a visual distinction between the NESARA story written by Dr. Harvey Barnard and the scam Nesara, I will write the scam Nesara without capitals. But let’s start this story with the scam that predecessed the Nesara scam; the OMEGA scam.

In 1994 Clyde Hood started telling Midwestern churchgoers that he had a vision from God: It told him to help the little people, and do a big trade for humanitarian causes. For that, he had formed a company called Omega Trust and Trading Ltd. He was offering hardworking people a chance to reap their share of “the Lord’s storehouse.”

He said he’d worked for Fortune 500 companies, been in the investment business for 15 or 16 years, owned a foreign bank. He had become an expert in offshore trading, European high-yield investment programs and prime bank notes. He could do a $250 million deal in the morning and again in the afternoon, four times a week.

He offered Omega “units” for $100 apiece. Under Hood’s supervision, each unit would “roll” for 275 days, with a 50-to-1 return. Investors could let it “roll” again, for another 275 days, again at 50 to 1. After that, they could do one more roll, but that was all.

For onlookers, the math wasn’t too hard to figure. In less than three years, $100 could become $12.5 million.

Hood sealed the deal by sending investors an official-looking document called a “private party loan agreement.” They even got receipts.

Thousands of people fell for his pitch. Later, he admitted it was bull.

Omega robbed thousands of people from all 50 states and a few foreign countries, of at least $12.5 million. That was the traceable part. Federal attorneys and investigators who prosecuted Hood and 18 co-conspirators think the real number was greater; at least $20 million, perhaps $50 million.

One of the victims was Shaini Candace Goodwin (May 4, 1947 - May 30, 2010).

She had bought two units in 1998 after learning about the program through a friend in the town of Rainier. According to her own records, she began publishing Internet reports in November 1999. In those early writings, she called herself an Omega investor, still waiting for her “prosperity deliveries” like everyone else. She named Hood and his allies and described her contacts with them.

The Omega pitch spread by word of mouth, through relatives and friends. Hood and four confederates created a network of phone lines in 17 area codes. Omega investors could hear phony, prerecorded “updates” from Hood, explaining Omega’s status, and why promised fortunes weren’t being delivered.

It worked for six years. From 1994 to 2000, Hood got by with excuses.

Omega was an open secret at Knight’s Ramtha School of Enlightenment, four former students say. They asked not to be named, citing the fear of legal retaliation from Knight, who requires students to sign nondisclosure agreements.

In the late 1990s, as Omega reached its peak, Shaini Goodwin was living near Ramtha’s school in Yelm, in a gated community called Clearwood.

She had taken classes at the Ramtha school in the late 1980s and later claimed to be a kind of channeller herself, according to those who knew her. Shaini started to call herself King of Swords or Dove of Oneness. She sprinkled her daily Dove reports with frequent references to the “Ascended Masters” and “the Illuminati”.

In her early Internet messages as Dove, she claimed access to secret information.

Dove rose as Omega fell. By 1999, Hood’s prerecorded excuses were growing more desperate. The feds were on his trail, and he knew it.

His explanations got spooky: The government was interfering with the deal, and “numerous individuals and entities” wanted to see the program fail.

The conspiracy talk played like a dream with Omega followers. They knew about secrecy. They sent money wrapped in aluminum foil and used private mail carriers, believing the government would have more trouble tracking it. Clyde and the others had warned them the government and other powerful interests would try to get in the way. Now it was happening.

The loose network of Hood’s allies, hangers-on and true believers fed the rumor mill. Messages preaching patience filled the chat rooms and the boards. Everyone just needed to stay calm, to remember the program would pay out.

One key source of soothing messages was Dove, who wrote with a distinctive voice and gradually gained a following.

“I know that I am receiving information because the divine power behind getting Omega to us all wants the group prayers to continue,” she wrote in a message posted July 17, 2000. “So I have been given the mission of passing on as much information as I can without jeopardizing the safety of the processes for our benefit.”

In the summer of 2000, as investigators closed in on Hood, Goodwin reported new plots on the Internet boards.

As Dove, she cited information from unnamed sources, and described secret struggles among the world’s financial elites. Beginning sentences with “I have been told,” she said a major European bank had come to Omega’s rescue, but a major U.S. bank was fighting the program “with every trick and delay possible.”

‘U.S. Supreme Court justices were on Omega’s side. An important judge from the East Coast was fighting on their behalf. A group she called the White Knights was waging war against powerful enemies she began to call “the dark agenda.”

Between such ominous reports, she called for group prayers and positive thinking. She wrote lengthy instructions that explained how to handle the large sums of money when they arrived. She talked about how she would spend her own money once she received it: She would give large gifts to humanitarian causes.

“Two new pieces of info suggest that important strides forward are being made,” she wrote March 20, 2000. “You are well advised to GET READY. I have personally been reprogramming my old ideas about prosperity so that I am ready to wisely steward this great abundance.”

Periodically, she reported “confirmations”; people who had received their money in sprinkles in one part of the country or another. The names couldn’t be revealed, for privacy reasons, she said.

Over and over, she told Omega investors that prosperity deliveries would arrive any day. On July 26, 2000, she said members of “the big pr0gram” could expect deliveries by July 31. On Aug, 4, she said deliveries were imminent. On Aug. 7, she said deliveries were scheduled for the end of the week.

“My main sources include very important people whose responsibilities require their presence in the most secret and most important activities of this country and all the major countries in the world,” she wrote. “My personal relationships to some key people have caused me to be chosen to be the spokesperson to the lenders.”

On Aug. 29, the day after the indictments against Hood and 18 co-conspirators were announced, Dove posted a message:

“Tonight we were told by a very high intelligence agency source that this whole thing in Illinois ‘has been staged’ to try to stop funding! However, this case in Illinois TOTALLY LACKS any ability to stop funding. It’s almost a comedy, because the whole case will disappear instantly - VERY SOON.”

She added a warning to worried Omega investors seeking information about the case.

“STAY AWAY FROM THE WEBSITE that has information on this case!!!” she wrote. “You will be tracked if you go to that website. And, absolutely avoid filling out any complaints - you could lose your funding if you do that!”

From Omega to Nesara

She claimed Omega wasn’t the only program affected by battles among the financial elites. At least 50 more “prosperity programs” were in play. Soon, all of them would be triggered by the announcement of a secret law passed by Congress. She called it Nesara - an acronym for the National Economic Stabilization and Recovery Act.

This new law ‘forgave debt and eliminated taxes. It changed the banking system and shifted the backing for the nation’s currency’, she claimed. ‘New, colorful bills printed by the U.S. Mint were proof. But no members of Congress could admit the law’s existence’, she said. They were ‘bound to secrecy by a gag order from the U.S. Supreme Court, and violations were punishable by death. Group prayers were needed to hasten the law’s announcement’.

She had taken Hood’s idea and Barnard’s story and mingled and transformed them. Omega no longer was a simple investment, but an article of faith. She no longer was the messenger for one failed prosperity program, but for all of them. She made it clear she was the only voice, the designated messenger, for every one of them. She made it clear she was the only one who knew the truth about Nesara.

From this moment on, Dove was ‘on the roll’. Her messages were a mixture of promises, backed up by the new age belief in the Ascended Masters and unverifiable accounts of politicians.

Nesara became the story of a beautiful new world, a higher vibrational frequency, a higher awareness. A 5D Earth instead of a 3D Earth. People will ascend (those who want to) into this new world of Peace, Compassion, Joy, and Abundance for all.

Other new age websites quickly joined in, following Dove’s story line and adding their own ‘juice’ to it:

Quote from AshtarCommandCrew.net:

’It is far more than weapons put down, wars ended, the planet’s climate stabilized, debt erased, illness and hunger ended, aggressions dissolved. It is more than space travel, and development of higher abilities such as telepathy and telekinesis. It is even more than the opportunity for humankind to finally be free of the shackles of many centuries of oppressive rule from usurpers and warmongers. Nesara is all of that, yet it is far more than all of that, because it is about ASCENSION. Nesara is about Divine Government. It is a powerfully conscious step forward into fifth dimensional living.’

Soon enough, Nesara went global, becoming Gesara.

The final story

At the end the overall story became like this (I put down the text as a quote, to remind you this is purely the Nesara Scam fiction):

The ‘true origins’ of Nesara is not from this world. The info is channeled by a few selected humans and is coming from the Ashtar Command. It entails the vision of St. Germain of a New Atlantis that will arise in the US. From there, it will be activated in the UK, Canada, Australia and all other countries around the world.

The Ashtar Command (a star/Ashtar) is Pleiadian. The Asthar Command is to follow Earth’s and humanity’s developments; they are not to intervene… free will is to be respected and protected. Sananda is Head of the Ashtar Command.

Sheron is the Fleet Commander. Soon they started enjoying working with other races. The AC grew almost as big as the Galactic Federation Of Light. Even though they only have observer status, they frequently seek contact with humans. Since the 50s, this happens in a telepathic fashion. They give us messages that we are now ready for. They have come to free us from slavery. So… how did it get to Earth? Through some ‘highly conscious’ Congress members (including Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Barney Frank, Ron Paul, Paul Wellstone, Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, Dennis Kucinich and Charlie Rangel) and a young state senator from Illinois (Barack Obama). They wrote the concept of Nesara down in 1998, in a 75 page document.

They were assisted by Faction Three White Knights. It was submitted to Congress but nothing much happened. So on March 9, 2000, 15 members of the Senate and the House of Reps. (sponsors and co-sponsors of Nesara) were escorted by the Delta Force and Navy SEALs to their voting chambers where they passed the Nesara bill. This could only happen through intervention of the White Knights, headed by Faction Three White Knight leader King of Swords (the name Shaini presented herself with). It was signed into law by a clone of then-President Bill Clinton in October 2000. At gunpoint, as he wasn’t interested in signing it.

Nesara has never been fully enacted. It is a law under gag order (by the US Supreme Court). Why can one not find anything while researching this in for instance Congressional Records? Because of the ‘high secrecy’. Case details and docket number were sealed and revised twice. Members of congress will not reveal Nesara because they have been ordered by the Supreme Court Justices to deny its existence or face charges of treason punishable by death. Why has Nesara not been announced yet? Because that is ‘not an easy job’. There is so much sabotage. The first time Nesara was going to be announced was on Sept.11, at 9 am. We all known what happened… Why the Twin Towers? Because the international banking computers on Floors 1 and 2 in the North Tower would be initiating the new US Treasury Bank system, so they had to be taken down. Why the Pentagon? Because that’s where the White Knights - in their new Naval Command Center - were coordinating activities supporting Nesara’s implementation nationwide. And in later years? Every time there was an opportunity to announce Nesara, there was a False Flag Operation. Furthermore, Nesara was embroiled in fictitious legal procedures and court orders by both the Supreme Court and the International Court of Justice. What will Nesara bring us? Part of Nesara is about economics and finances. Under Nesara, all debts to banks, including credit card and mortgage debt, and to the IRS will be cancelled. Only personal debt to friends or family will have to be paid off. The IRS and the FED will be eliminated. Income tax will be eliminated. Tax: only 14% (17%?) sales tax on non-essential, new items. Seniors will have increased benefits. Constitutional Law will return. A new Treasury Bank system will be implemented, with a new rainbow currency, backed by gold, silver, and platinum. Enormous amounts of money will be released for humanitarian purposes. Thousands of suppressed technologies (free energy, healing, anti-gravity) will be released to the people. All aggressive US military involvement across the country will be ended. US troops will be brought home and world peace will be announced.

Within 120 days after Nesara’s announcement, there will be new presidential and congressional elections. Those elections will be honest, fraud will be prevented.

Wow… are you still with me? Unbelievable isn’t it? But only when you put the entire story together. People back then, received it in bits and pieces, being drawn into it further and further.

In the end, the ‘beautiful story’ was still a means to an end. It was still about money and vague promises.

Her messages spoke of fortune and opportunities, reaching more and more people. Addressing the Fear of Missing out was a genius tool. Millions of people donated money, again wrapped in aluminum foil, send to a anonymous P.O. box.

When doubts started to rise, the tone of the messages gradually changed towards a mean one. Manipulation and accusation became the new normal.

I have so much more to show you about this, but I’ve reached the maximum length of this article. Dove’s Nesara ended with her death in 2010. From there many ‘spiritual’ and ‘conspiracy’ people and channels have taken over. They build on this narrative of unfounded promises, backed up by ‘inside information’.

Please recognize the psychopathic way of ‘proving’. Inside information, ‘not long now’, ‘sources tell me’… Nothing is backed with facts, emotions are stirred and the ‘fear of missing out’ is leading.

Never buy a coin based on a promise. If you want to invest, buy property or gold and silver. These people have abused the gullibility and goodness of millions of people. Their victims are so damaged by now, that they don’t dare to believe anything anymore.

Under the guise of spirituality, million have been deceived, lied to and broken. Never underestimate the power of a psychopath, whether it is an organization or a person. They are expert manipulators.

The only way to tell truth from lie, is to find the source. Find the facts to understand. Sometimes it will take some digging or long reading, like this article. I hope it will help you in recognizing any scam. This is also part of your awakening, making you to stand in your own power and not to give it away ever again.

The power belongs to you, the people!

I hardly dare to ask anymore for you to subscribe to ‘paid’, but I promise you: you will get nothing in return for it! :-) And you won’t have to send it wrapped in aluminum foil…

Only facts and information that I share with the world for free. No catch, no promises, no future wealth, just helping me building up a basic income.

