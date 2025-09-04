With the images of the Corona crisis fresh in our minds, the world is facing another pandemic. With an even higher rate of possible contamination, the governments of the world face their biggest challenge ever. Will they be able to contain the new virus before it’s too late?

It all started in the year 2018 in the US with some sort of cyber virus. People calling themselves Anons started to behave strangely. They became overly emotional, started dressing themselves up with US flags and Q symbols and went out onto the streets. They called themselves Patriots and were ready for a fight.

The US government, led by President Trump at the time, didn’t take the necessary steps to contain the spread of this very dangerous and contagaous emotional and mental illness. While the world was fighting covid, this new virus spread like wildfire. People who usually behaved as neat citizens, suddenly stood up and spoke out. They didn’t comply to the rules and regulations anymore. It even looked like the covid restrictions made them stronger, more determined. Something had to be done, but as the Trump Administration didn’t act on it, the world could only watch in horror.

Don’t get me wrong, the rest of the world leaders were fully aware of the rising problem and did everything they could. With the immense help of the media, the spread of the new disease was brought down to a minimum. The individuals carrying the disease were isolated from their surroundings. The media campaign seemed to work.

By using fear and pin-pointing the Patriots as ‘Far-Right Extremists’ and ‘Terrorists’, normal people were persuaded to keep their safe distances. Social media channels were shut down and the worst infected were arrested.

It had become clear by now that every country in the world was dealing with the same new virus. It spread underground and posed a clear threat to the entire world order. At world level, all possible anti-dotes were discussed. Distraction (as in false flag attacks), mis-information campaigns, fear mongering and mind control. But also more intense spraying of the air with extra chemicals, more vaccinations, more poison in the foods. All possible means were deployed simultaniously.

A physical unhealthy body and an overstressed mind seemed the ideal mix of protection against the virus. Everything was put into place, no costs were too high, even the sun was dimmed completely in the risky parts of the world. All to protect the fragile World Order.

Maybe the most promising antidote to the Patriotic virus, was the uncontrolled influx of immigrants. What better way to diminish feelings of souvereignty, national culture, language and religion, than by shattering the native population?

New (illegal) immigrants were attracted with complete hospitality. They were invited into new houses, hotel rooms, and holiday parks. They received a job or benefits and everything they would need. The native population was impovered by the heavy tax load this entailed and a part of them ended living on the streets. Those were the sacrifices the world leaders were willing to make. It was all for the greater good, after all!

In the beginning of 2025 the virus seemed to get a bit out of hand. It started with a few small outbreaks all across the world. Heavy measures and counter demontrations kept everything under control again.

But during the summer of 2025 this balance turned completely. Maybe the virus has spread underground. Maybe the authorities had underestimated the contamination factor. Out of the blue, the Patriotic virus emerged all over the world. It seemed like English speaking countries were affected the most.

In the UK, Operation ‘Raise the Colours’ caused immense civil unrest. Everywhere through the Island the St. George and Union Jack Flag were raised in a sudden uprise of Patrionism.

Whatever the authorities tried, the people laughed and continued their quest. Emergency laws were not quick enough to put the genie back into the bottle. Click on the image below to watch the video, but please be vigilant not to get contaminated! This is an information virus, after all.

In Poland the internal security situation is also at risk due to the virus:

The last couple of days the Patriotic Virus revived immensly in Australia. Under the name ‘The March for Australia’, hundreds of thousands of people marched through the major cities of Australia, demanding their country back.

The government and Main Stream Media work 24/7 to repress the spread of the virus. They still hope the normal measures will be enough: under-estimating the number of infected (instead of 350,000 people, they just say: ‘thousands’) and using words as ‘far-right’ and ‘spreading hate’.

Fortunately ‘spreading hate and mis-information’ is already a crime, but how can you arrest this amount of people?

What measures does the government have left to control any further outbreak? Will we see more lockdowns and quarantines, like during the covid era?

For the sake of maintaining and strengening the current World Order, the governments will have to take full control. The introduction of Digital ID’s and Digital Currency will be crucial in getting back that control. Just remember the protests in Canada. These were effectively countered by blocking the bank accounts of all participants.

Only by full World Control, the governments can assure the power will remain in the right (or left) hands. How does one control the world population? By controlling the people’s money. By controlling their movement. By controlling their health.

The governments are only just one step away of controlling the world. If they can contain this Patriotic virus just a bit more, the world will be safe again. If not, the world is completely back at the mercy of individual countries. Of their national pride, traditions and belief systems. They might even bring back the old currencies, cash, folklore, human interaction and common sence.

So please, stay inside. Keep your doors and windows closed. Put on your television set and listen to your governments messages over and over again. There is nothing to fear when you listen to them. Your government will keep you safe.

As a bit of encouragement, please listen to this song: ‘Compliance’, by Muse.

This article is meant as a satire to give a new face to the current happenings in the world. I hope you enjoyed it.

With love, as always, Cyntha

