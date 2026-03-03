During the Covid Era, many new heroes and patriots were born. People who understood and felt that their government went too far and things were very off. They searched and turned to people who already seemed to understand this fact for years. These lonely heroes, who have been trying to tell us for decades what is wrong in our society, suddenly found an audience.

One of these lonely heroes, a man who deserves our utmost respect, is Dr. Vernon Coleman. He is one of the very few people who has given up their entire careers to warn us. Who has been attacked by the ‘unseen’ establishment and lost almost everything, but who didn’t give up. This man is still out there, talking to you, informing you, warning you.

It’s time his voice is going to be heard by more and more people. It’s time his videos are being shared again. It’s time he will receive the honors he deserves.

Meet my British friend Dr. Vernon Coleman, the Old Man in a Chair:

During my research for our covid episodes, I came across his videos. Even though I hardly watch the research from others (I don’t want to be influenced and search for the facts myself), I was fascinated by this man. His quiet, concerned and strong way of presenting the facts touched my heart.

He wrote his scripts down on paper, read them out loud sitting in his chair, and throwing them down once he finished a page. It was refreshing to watch and I was surprised by the dept and reach of his knowledge. It was as if Vernon knew everything there was to know. He really owned his knowledge.

It was only years later, that we connected and I could pay him my respects. I send him our collection of DVD’s and he send us his books in return. While reading his books, my respect for this man only grew. It showed how Vernon has been a warrior for decades, exposing medical and government frauds.

Let’s get acquainted to this special man, shall we?

Vernon Coleman studied medicine at Birmingham Medical School and qualified as a doctor in 1970. He has worked both in hospitals and as a GP. He resigned from the health service on a matter of principle.

Dr. Coleman has organized many campaigns concerning iatrogenesis, drug addiction and the abuse of animals and has given evidence to committees at the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Dr Coleman’s campaigns have often proved successful. For example, after a 15 year campaign (which started in 1973) he eventually persuaded the British Government to introduce stricter controls governing the prescribing of benzodiazepine tranquilizers. The Parliamentary Secretary for Health in the House of Commons in 1988 said: “Dr Vernon Coleman’s articles, to which I refer with approval, raised concern about these important matters.”

Dr Coleman has worked as a columnist for numerous national newspapers including The Sun, The Daily Star, The Sunday Express, Sunday Correspondent and The People. At the same time he was also writing weekly columns for the Evening Times in Glasgow and for the Sunday Scot. His syndicated columns have appeared in over 50 regional newspapers in the United Kingdom and his columns and articles have appeared in newspapers and magazines around the world.

Vernon Coleman has presented numerous programs on television and radio. He has written over 100 books which have, together, sold over three million copies in the UK alone and are translated into 25 languages.

In the 1970s and 1980s Coleman wrote and campaigned a good deal about animal experiments, which draw the attention of MI5 and the British Special Branch. Coleman’s phone and fax were tapped and his moves followed.

In the 1980s Coleman started writing about AIDS. He wrote a number of articles for The Sun (for which he was the medical correspondent for ten years) and in a number of them he explained precisely why the Government and the medical establishment were creating entirely false fears.

Vernon : “AIDS was the first attempt to control the world with a pandemic. And it was the similarity between the way AIDS was promoted and the way the coronavirus hoax was being promoted which helped me understand the truth about covid right at the beginning – in February and March 2020.”

In 1988 everything changed for Dr. Coleman, when his book ‘The Health Scandal’, became a liability. His publisher refused to publish the book, apparently in fear to be sued by ‘the establishment’. Coleman thinks that “the only thing in the book that could possibly have caused this remarkable change of heart was a chapter dealing with AIDS – in which I demolished the popular establishment argument that AIDS was the biggest threat to mankind and would probably kill us all.”

In 1994, Coleman’s next medical non-fiction book, called `Betrayal of Trust’, was rejected by just about every publisher in London. Coleman started to publish his books himself.

“And the censoring, blocking, banning and demonizing went up a couple of notches in early 2020 when I called the covid scare a hoax. The authorities didn’t like that very much.”

Please realize: this man has fought the corrupt system for almost 40 years! He has been ridiculed, outlawed, censored, banned and demonized. They tried to break his credibility, but he just continued, driven by his inner compass.

And still you can enjoy his critical, yet very readable work on this platform:

Janet & I made this picture in 2023, in an effort to promote his books. You can purchase all Vernon’s books via his bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

It’s a way to support him and show him you care.

I’m grateful that people like Vernon still walk the surface of this earth. People who care, who are willing to fight for the truth. People who have that inner strength, that pulls them through life, regardless of what others think of them.

For me, Vernon and people like him, as the true heroes of our time. It is my wish to honor them while they are still among us. It has happened way too often that people are only honored when it’s too late.

What good does it do to a person to have named a street or square after them, when they have passed away? Vernon is still here, he is still fighting for the truth and thus our freedom. You can reach him via his subtack account, you can show him your respect and support.

Warriors are still humans. They hurt when they are attacked. They have the same feelings as you have, but they choose to act despite feelings of fear or being hated. They act because their inner calling is stronger than their fear. But they still feel it.

A gift of respect from heart to heart is of immense value. To feel acknowledged for what they have done, is a huge gesture that you can give.

(Image taken from Vernon’s Substack)

This is my homage to Dr. Vernon Coleman. Well deserved, my friend. I wish more people would acknowledge each other. It would make the world a better place.

Thank you for supporting me as well!

With love, as always, Cyntha