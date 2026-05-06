Before the year 2018 I wasn’t interested in politics. I had decided a long time ago that politics was an ugly game, played by psychopaths. During election time they would promise you whatever you wanted to hear (obviously they were aware of the will of the people), but as soon as they were in power, they would forget their promises and continue exactly as has been done before.

It didn’t matter which party you voted for. As soon as the elections were over, all parties were sitting together to decide who wanted to rule with who and what their policy would be. It made me sick and tired and I decided to never vote again.

But then Q came. I started to read the Q posts in 2018, not understanding them but resonating with the truth behind them. It took me months to learn who Q was talking about. To get familiar with the names and deeds of American politicians. I became intrigued.

It is since 2019 that I have made it my daily work to inform people about the state of the world, about politics and where there are leading us. I never thought it would be so interesting or important.

During this period I have learned which people are fighting the same fight as me. I have learned to distinguish truth fighters from controlled opposition. One of the people I have learned to respect and trust is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

For decades RFKjr is fighting for the truth and for our health. He is portrayed as a conspiracy theorist, which allowed the main stream world to ignore and ridicule him.

How dare they? This is a man to value very high. A man who even decided to endure the outrage of his family and leave his political party to be able to join the Trump Administration. In this administration he finally gets the opportunity of his life to fix the broken health system. He is being granted the opportunity to live his greatest dream and he is delivering.

Please realize that when he started as Secretary of Health, he entered a very hostile world. A completely compromised department, filled with adversaries of true health for the American people. It must have felt like a ‘mission impossible’.

For having to work under these circumstances, Kennedy is truly delivering a great job!

While following his present achievements, we must not forget what Kennedy has already showed us before he entered this current job.

Since 2005, Kennedy has warned us about vaccines, chem-trails and Big Pharma. He was one of the first to claim a link between vaccines and autism. Kennedy is the founder and former chairman of Children’s Health Defense, who’s aim it is to inform people about the risks of vaccines, including the recent m-RNA vaccines. He warned us about Fauci and Bill Gates in an extraordinary good book.

When a man like this, who has fought the Deep State / Cabal for decades, receives a position of power, we can be assured he will do anything to fulfill his life’s work. And that life’s work is not limited to the health of the American people. It will include freedom for every man, woman and child of this world.

Let’s listen to what Robert Kennedy has to say about that. I’ve written it out as well, as every sentence he is saying is very important.

“They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before.

It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent.

The mechanisms are being put in place and ‘we’ll make it’ so none of us can run and none of us can hide.

Within five years we’re going to see 415,000 low orbit satellites.

Bill Gates said his 65,000 satellites alone will be able to look at every square inch of the planet 24 hours a day. (Maybe RFKjr refers to Musk here?)

They’re putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behavior.

Digital currency that will allow them to punish us from a distance and cut off our food supply.

Vaccine passports.

You have a series of rights, as flawed as our government has it, you can still go out and go to a bar. You can go to a sporting event and you can get on a bus or an airplane and you can travel. You have certain freedoms. You can get educated, etc.

The minute they hand you that vaccine passport, every right that you have is transformed into a privilege contingent upon your obedience to arbitrary government dictates.

It will make you a slave.”

Every time I hear Robert Kennedy say things like these, it makes me emotional. There is someone out there, in the US, that knows it all and is in exactly the right position to do something about it.

Robert Kennedy is in the position to stop the entire Depopulation Agenda!

Despite the immense opposition he meets with every step he takes, he has already ensured lots of measures to Make America Healthy Again.

And more importantly, with these measures he is waking people up to common sense. He is encouraging people to think about their health and that of their children.

Robert Kennedy is making Health an important topic again!

Just compare your current Secretary of Health vs the previous one:

Leftist transgender Rachel Levine vs common sense healthy Robert Kennedy.

It must be coincidence, but when you scramble the birth name of Rachel Levine (Richard Leland Levine) you get: Cleanhanded evil

Her transgender name Rachel Levine leads us: Heavenlier.



I will explain later why this is not a coincidence.

The real fight of this time, is the fight against Satan(-ism). Let me give you a preview of the evil that is embedded in our current socialist societies:

Robert Kennedy is fighting a huge battle, alongside Donald Trump. This is the reason why they constantly praise each other. They are fighting a battle against evil, a ‘struggle not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.’

One day we will fully understand. Until then, it’s better to prepare yourself and open your eyes for the ultimate truth. Q has warned us multiple times.

The ARMOR of God

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full ARMOR of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full ARMOR of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.

You may not like it to hear about satanism and I will be very careful in the way to reveal the ugly truth to you. I do not want to scare you and drive you away. I will continue to expose the visible evil to you, as we have done in the Sequel. The people working out the Cabal’s plans. Only now and then will I refer to the evil behind this, so it will not be entirely new to you when it is revealed.

I have learned so much about Satanism when doing my research for the last episode of the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal. The time is not right yet, to bring it into the world. Maybe we can win this battle, without having to know it all. I hope so.

Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy are fighting this fight for your freedom, for the future of humanity. They can use our support. It will help them if ‘common sense’ will spread around the world as the newest plandemic. As a virus.

We can do that. We can help people to wake up.

Please keep supporting me. Yesterday I was banned again from yet another platform (Medium). Only after 8 articles, Medium concluded that I had shared controversial, suspect or extreme content!

They decided that I did ‘use pseudoscience, disinformation, or other content that is contrary to public health or safety’. I did not.

I used TRUTHS and FACTS, that the common people are apparently NOT supposed to know!

We need to support each other, as this fight for the truth is far from over.

Let me do the research and present the truth to you in a way you are able to fact-check it yourself. You can use everything I make to share it and wake people up.

Please support me or extend your support. Together we can build a basis of truth that the world needs right now.

With love, as always, Cyntha