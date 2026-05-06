Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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jan's avatar
jan
11h

Another great read! Thank you! In Canada we are engulfed with evil deeds from he liberal party! It’s painful to watch the blind speak as if they are aware but we see them make fools of themselves! Easy to fool the fools.

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Pauline Chartrand's avatar
Pauline Chartrand
10h

Thank you for doing justice to these great men who seek to protect humanity from its own ignorance and blindness into the evil forces and evil people that surround us. Thank you for all that you do Cynthia. May God bless you and your beautiful daughters.

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