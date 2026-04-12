Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Charles Patterson's avatar
Charles Patterson
18h

Bravo Cynthia!!! You nailed it, it is so comforting to know that someone else sees Trumps logic and more importantly his goals.Thank you so very much. Any chance Starmer and Macron will read your post and finally see themselves for lost pinheads they really are? nah

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
16h

Slaves No More! This is what freedom looks like!

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