President Trump has shown us a new strategy to enforce peace. Time and again, he used it with great success.

Trade & Tariffs.

While his predecessors struggled to remain the most dominant country in the world, Trump seems to handle everything with ease, by using trade.

But it would be too simple to just assume trade is the answer to everything. Timing is essential. Trump seems to carefully plan his actions in a certain order. The sequence of his actions is important, only to become visible at a later stage in time.

Let me try to explain.

Trump’s seizure of Maduro did not only liberate Venezuela from its dictator, it also gave the US access to an unlimited supply of oil. It guaranteed the US independence of oil from the Middle East. Only now, we can see the brilliance of that action and the perfect timing.

While the US aims for a diplomatic solution with Iran, the negotiations seem to have failed so far. Trump can continue with his promise to ‘blast Iran back to the stone age’, but it looks like he is going into another direction.

With the world failing to step in to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Trump sees himself presented with a huge possibility to become (one of) the World’s Strongest Oil Suppliers.

In fact, the world gave away their power to secure their own oil and left Trump with a ‘problem’, which he now seems to turn into an opportunity.

What am I talking about?

The massive USS Gerald Ford carrier that led the Venezuelan blockade has just arrived in the Persian Gulf to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and other major naval assets.

With these two ships / war platforms, the US is able to completely dominate the Strait of Hormuz. The US can block it, secure it, or decide which ships can pass freely. It can impose tariffs for passing, in fact the US can do whatever it pleases.

By completely denying any form of military assistance to secure the Strait, the countries depending on their oil from this Strait, have surrendered all their power to the US. Trump has warned them so many times, but they refused to step in.

The most likely scenario is already playing out. Trump just told us the following:

He also shows it to us:

This means that a large part of the world is now becoming dependent on US / Venezuelan oil.

And you know by now that Trump will seize this opportunity to create trade agreements with countries, to establish the strongest Hemisphere in the world. Even China will become dependent on the US, as 40-50% of their oil comes from the Strait of Hormuz. (https://hormuzstraitmonitor.com/regions/china).

Remember last year, when Trump threatened to seize the Panama Canal? He removed China’s domination of the Canal, which will now ensure that trade from the US to China is possible without any hinder.

Everything is in place for the US to become the Worlds Central Trading Stronghold.

With Trade & Tariffs, Trump is building hard to create a secure Hemisphere. Now and then he uses targeted violence to remove obstacles on his way. He uses his political and financial influence to secure the Eastern Hemisphere as well, clearly aiming to make Russia and China in charge of that.

You may wonder how he can influence Russia and China, as they have always been US’ biggest enemies?

The answer lies in truth and wisdom, which has already proven itself:

The rat race of nuclear and bioweapon development, espionage, information/psychological warfare, color revolutions, sabotage, proxy wars, etc., can go on for decades or even centuries.

But it can also end here. With the good will of strong leaders, who envision a new world, who are able to work together to face the challenges of the world. Leaders who trust each other, who empower each other by trade.

For the first time in history, the three super powers have the unique opportunity to reach just that. They can eliminate the weapon rat race and work on securing their hemisphere by means of global trade.

We can see that Trump is already working on this plan. He wants to be the one, holding the strongest cards. Meaning, he wants to have power over the most important trading routes in the world.

This is the reason behind his demands for the Panama Canal, and the Arctic shipping routes (Greenland/Canada).

With the Strait of Hormuz, he can secure another oil route.

Tariffs will give Trump the most powerful tools to dominate the global market once he owns all these trading routes.

And Europe?

Europe totally missed out.

Europe is so obsessed with war, with hatred for Russia, that it can’t think straight. One day Europe will wake up and realize the world has completely changed without them even noticing it.

Once the strongest center of the world, now fighting for its survival. Energy crises, immigration crises, financial crisis… Europe is on the brink of collapse and only few people notice. Countries like Hungary and the Czech Republic may be in time to rescue themselves, by distancing or withdrawing themselves from the EU.

The time has come for Europe to Drain its Swamp. To purify itself and start building again. Trump is of course the one, who takes the initiative by calling them out. He posted this today on his Truth Social:

By following the events of the past few years, we can predict that when Trump calls something out, it will inevitably unfold. It can take time, months or years even, but things will change.

Clearly there is a plan for the world.

Clearly there is a time line, a deadline to reach.

The world is changing and will change even more. We better get used to it and see it for what it is.

The Trump haters have blinded themselves in such a way that they are not able to see any positive fact of Trumps actions. Many people feel lost and confused. That’s why I wrote an article to show you some important facts. I hope this will help you to find trust in these confusing times.

Right now the world is very divided. Obviously that doesn’t matter for the world events to evolve. You better get yourself on board, in order to not be knocked over by events you didn’t see coming.

When you are able to follow Trump’s Strategy, you’ll find logic in the sequence of world events. Time and again they will confirm you in your understanding, which makes it so much easier to find your way in these crazy times.

Thanks for following me! Thanks for sharing! And thanks for caring!

With love, as always, Cyntha