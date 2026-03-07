The world is on fire.

But this time it’s a different fire than we are used to.

This fire is controlled.

It’s always hard to see what is happening when you are in the middle of an event. It takes a bit of time to be able to find a higher place in order to overlook the sequence of events and literally see the bigger picture.

The wars the world is used to have colored our vision, something to be aware of. The wars that the Bushes, Clinton and Obama started had a very different agenda behind them as the ‘wars’ we are witnessing now.

What makes me believe this is different? Please allow me to explain.

In order to see the entire picture, we will have to go back to Trump’s first Presidency. His actions during this presidency seemed strategically planned and thoroughly executed. Trump was the perfect candidate to perform it, it could not have been any different.

Please watch this video about the Tours, Trump made in his first term.

To truly understand what happened on the world stage, you should look at the events that happened after Trump’s visits. Saudi Arabia is the most striking example. After Trump’s visit the entire Saudi Cabal, controlling the US Cabal, was captured and eliminated. From that moment on, Saudi Arabia has been Trump’s biggest ally on the world stage.

In this (not random) order, Trump visited the most important players in the world: Saudi Arabia - Israel - The Vatican - European Union - NATO - the Pope - Japan - North Korea - China - Vietnam - India - Brazil - Argentina - Canada - -Germany - UK.

In 2018 the table was turned. Putin symbolically ‘placed the ball in Trump’s court’. During the funeral of George Bush, the US Cabal members received an envelop that ‘put them on notice’.

Trump built a strong economy and military during the rest of his term. During the Biden Presidency the people were shown the true face and intentions of the Cabal. It woke people up and made them long for a better world.

Now, in Trump’s second presidency, events are following up in an even higher pace. The first year mainly focused on exposure and building a stronger economy. This second year seems to be the actual ‘Draining of the Swamp’.

A swamp will not drain itself. On world level, this means that sometimes action will be necessary. We’ve seen it in Venezuela and now in Iran. A controlled, strategically planned operation to remove a security threat to the world.

These actions have been well prepared and the allies are working together. In the case of Iran, this means that it’s biggest supporters, Russia and China, refrain from entering the war.

Trump informed both Putin and Xi before the Iranian attacks and both stay on the sideline of this conflict. Obviously they are not as concerned as ‘in the old days’, when they immediately supported Iran in any case of US threat.

The only party that is still unwilling to ‘surrender to world peace’ is the European Union. It will grasp every opportunity to provoke Russia. Their latest move seems to be that the Ukraine is going to enter the Iran war.

This is really too absurd for words when you don’t see the bigger picture. The European Cabal wants war and will do everything to get it. It’s their only way to survive.

Zelensky is their main puppet and it seems like he is totally on the lose these days. Yesterday he even threatened Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, for not allowing another 90 billion euros to be given to the Ukraine:

The only reason the war in the Ukraine lasts this long, is because of the European Union blocking it.

The war in Iran is supposed to delete a threat to world peace. We can all see the immense weapon facilities Iran has. It has the power to completely destabilize the Middle East and Europe. When diplomatic solutions are no option anymore, action must be taken. Not ‘soft action’, but a thorough destruction of it’s weapons arsenal.

A new regime will make Iran prosper again, with the promised help of the US.

This will leave the world with one very prominent problem: Israel. There is a reason that Israel is saved for last. The truth about Israel is one of many levels, multiple dimensions. It takes time to unravel them, as it goes back all the way into our history.

When looking at the facts, how can one not be optimistic?

We can see a plan being unfolded before our very eyes. It only takes a bit of an ‘umbrella view’ to be able to see it.

I know a lot of you don’t trust Trump. You don’t have to. Time will tell the truth anyway, whether you believed in him or not.

Looking at the facts will make it much easier to navigate through the current turmoil. It will give you peace of heart and make it possible to deal with your ‘personal swamp’. We all have our own things to deal with, our past to heal, our ‘house’ to clean. When you go with the flow, you’ll see your life becomes easier.

You will find that the developments in your personal life ‘match’ the events on the world stage. You will understand your struggles better and find the courage to deal with them. Betrayal, hate and distrust can be eradicated from your life.

To be able to build a better world, your personal world should be in order. It might hurt to let things and people go, who don’t fit into your new state anymore. But it’s definitely for the best.

The Plan is World Peace.

In your personal life.

In the world around you.

Together we can do it. Together we are strong. That is why ‘they’ wanted you divided, wanted you to fight each other. So we will unite, cut away the ugly pieces and heal. A beautiful new world is awaiting. Will you enter it?

Thank you for your support! It means a lot to me, as it allows me to navigate through this world and inform you what is happening and why. It truly makes a difference!

With love, as always, Cyntha

