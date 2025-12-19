Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hubert Neys's avatar
Hubert Neys
11h

Great post as usual Cyntha.

You write:

"... humans have a lazy side. Humans prefer not to work or use their energy on anything."

This goes for most people beccause most people eat completely wrong and way too much. So actually deep inside they are tired all the time. People who eat healthy have a disire for action. They want to DO things. Look at children: if they are healthy: that's the energy we all should have if we would only live a healthy lifestyle which needs a solid base in healthy eating.

With healthy eating I mean the way nature works: with our food instinct, like any animal does. However the food instinct only works well, with food as made by nature: raw, unprocessed. And that's harder and harder to find these days. But we can make steps in the right direction. If interested: I wrote a book about how to get from 'hell', where we are now, to 'paradise' on earth.

'The Natural and the Unnatural'. It's on Amasin. Love, Hubert.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture