Imagine a household in the near future. Everything you can possible desire is available to you. From furniture, to clothing, to your every day meals. All provided to you by a replicator.

A replicator is a device that rearranges energy particles into a specific sequence, thereby creating everything you desire. As long as the replicator knows the sequence and has the right amount of molecules to work with, it can create endlessly and abundantly.

Let’s see what it looks like, shall we?

Sounds like utopia, doesn’t it? Combined with all the benefits of AI, your life will be like… Well, like that of a spoiled child.

It occurs to me that every time new technological devices are ‘sold to’ us, we are treated like little children. And most of humanity falls for it.

I’ve said it before: humans have a lazy side. Humans prefer not to work or use their energy on anything. Their paradise looks like something like this:

How easy it is for the cabal to address this laziness… Not having to cook any more, no dishes, no washing. Take - use - destroy. Heaven on earth.

And when you get bored, you just put on your 3D virtual reality glasses and you can be everywhere you like to be.

Why on earth resist a possible future like that?

Why can’t we just enjoy the benefits of all our hard work?

What’s wrong with being lazy?

Well, you might enjoy it for a while. But when you finally wake up, it will be too late. And you will wake up from this fake paradise.

Why?

Because it is going to be exactly that: FAKE.

A fake world, with fake food, fake cloths, fake everything. You will feel that sooner or later. And it will feel bad.

A replicator does exactly what it says: it replicates. It forms molecules into a specific order. Nothing more than that. It’s empty. Life is going to be empty. Soulless.

The replicator is Artificial Intelligence. Fake. It may be able to reproduce, but it will always be a replica. It’s always a copy.

What AI will never be able to do, is to mimic the soul. Life. The divine sparkle. And you will feel that.

Our artificial future is not far away anymore. Fake food is already trying to dominate our markets. People like Bill Gates are working very hard to convince humanity to take the bait. Either out of guilt (we are responsible for the warming of the earth) or out of laziness (‘look how easy your life will become..’). Celebrities and media are used to promote the new fake world:

How convenient! Fake butter… And it even tastes like real butter…

Wow, industrial rearranged fake fat molecules… Sounds very healthy. And all supported by the fake climate change narrative.

But what about our health? How will your body respond to all these ‘rearranged molecules’?

Can the replicator create the benefits of sunlight? Meaning photon particles?

Did you know that the number one thing that every living being on earth needs, is sunlight? The light particles, called photons?

Grass, green leaves and vegetables all take in sunlight and store it in their cells. That is why you need vegetables to stay healthy.

Animals that don’t eat grass and leaves, prey on animals that do eat grass and leaves. This way they still consume the necessary photons. Take that away from them and they become sick.

Artificial vitamins and supplements can never replace the real ‘nature made’ vitamins, even though they may contain more of the specific molecules. Try it yourself, please. Take (for example) two months industrial magnesium pills, followed by two months of natural magnesium (with a 2 months break in between). See how you feel…

For me, Floradix really made a huge difference.

Vegetables that are grown this way, will not make you healthy. The Dutch word for ‘healthy’ is GEZOND. The literal meaning of gezond is: fed by the sun.

The light which makes these vegetables grow is not ‘gezond’: healthy.

Artificial Intelligence can reproduce. Whether it is information or material, it is nothing more than a copy. The rearranged molecule cells into another form. It lacks true intelligence. It lacks true intrinsic value. It lacks photons, life energy.

AI will never be able to truly replace life. It can dominate life, it can control life, but it cannot replace it. Life will find a way around it. It always does.

At this moment in time our solar system travels through the photon belt in our universe. This means that our lives will be flooded with photons. It will inevitably rise our awareness. It will help us to wake up. This is the ultimate reason why this entire planet is covered with poison particles (chemtrails) to shield us from these Photons. We are not allowed to become aware, to grow spiritually.

This is spiritual warfare. This is why the cabal needs us to surrender to an artificial way of life. To keep us from growing, from waking up. Now you know the deeper meaning behind their agenda. It’s their war against the inevitable.

To make it easier for yourself, I advise you to not fall for the addictive AI. To wake yourself up and do your work. Stay active. Do not fall for the ‘lazy trap’.

I will never use AI for any form of research or writing. Everything you read here and all my documentaries are hand-made. Genuine. You will feel that too.

Our future is what we choose it to be. Choose carefully.

I will continue to show you ‘the other side of the story’. Thank you for your support! Together we will make this a better world. Nothing can stop what is coming!

With love, as always, Cyntha

