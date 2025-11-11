Some time ago I came across a video that shocked me deeply. Before publishing it, I sent it to a friend who is an expert on the Qur’an and with whom I have the most interesting interactions. Mostly I ask him questions about things that come across and his answers have given me a lot of insight in the Islam, its holy Qur’an and its imams.

For me, the Islamic community is still a big mystery. I try to learn, as I’m always interested to see what the different religions have in common. And as our western world is flooded with Muslim people, we should know a bit more about their background, don’t we?

This is the video. What you hear is a prayer in Mecca, the holy place of the Islam. My friend could confirm to me that the translation is accurate, so here we go:

What the video is showing is a Duaa (supplication), it’s up to the imams (leader in prayer) what to say, and the people just say “Amen” after him (pronounced Ameen in Arabic) and typically this takes place during a special night prayer during Ramadan called “ Taraweeh”.

My friend has been assuring me for some months now, that the Qur’an is a holy book without any hate or fear propaganda. According to him, Islam, as defined by the Qur’an, has 3 core values:

1) Believe in God.

2) Believe in the day of judgements (be accountable for your own actions)

3) Do good.

Just like the Bible, the Qur’an is filled with stories, rather to educate the reader than to encourage him into some kind of action. Islamic faith is peaceful. The 5 daily prayers in the classical and common form do not include curses.

So what is happening here?

What we are watching is typical “man-made religion”, exclusionary and demonizing. This is definitely not unique for the Islam. We have seen the same thing happening in Christianity. Just think back at the crusades. How do you think the priests talked during the middle ages, urging young men to go to the east on the ‘holy crusades’? How did that work out? Tens of thousands of young warriors, determined to convert all people in the east or killing them if they wouldn’t…

Just like in any other religion, it’s the preachers, the priests, the imams who have the greatest influence on their ‘flock’, the believers. While the holy book can be peaceful and encouraging to the reader to become a greater person, it’s the interpretation that the imam/priest gives, that will matter.

When looking at the definition of imam, you can see it’s role in Islam society: ‘An imam is a leader in the Islamic faith, primarily responsible for leading prayers in a mosque and providing religious guidance to the community’.

Again, just like the priests, the imam is considered to be the spokesman of god. Making him close to being holy himself. If the spokesman of God, constantly tells you that the ‘unbelievers’ are bad and need to be eradicated, what kind of behavior can you expect from his followers? At least a form of disdain, but understandably leading up to violence.

We can see it happening now in every European and American city. The way women and girls are treated with disdain and in the worst cases are being robbed and raped by Muslim men, is terrible. And again, I can’t stop thinking about the crusades. Our men did the same to their culture, to their women.

We can see the karmic spiral of violence and hatred, throughout the entire history. My personal feeling is that we have arrived at a moment in history in which we are able to stop these spirals. In which we are able to find common sense and empathy and see what is truly happening. We have to drain our own swamp and bring back order in a way that history will not repeat the same violence again.

The best way to do that is by showing the world the immense influence of the religious spokesmen. People should know that their holy books never incite violence or war. It is the interpretations of the holy texts, that create a human-made religion. We should understand that ‘preacher does not equal the word of God’.

The preachers, priests and imams have an enormous influence on how faith is experienced. As we have seen in history, it can create wars and waste millions of lives. Even in the time of Christ, we see Him argue against the power of the priests.

We will have to learn from history and finally find our own way. It’s time we become our own priests and spokesmen. There is no need for an interpreter anymore. We are all part of the same human family and we all have access to our Creator/Father.

The time of crusades/Jihad is over. Let every person on this earth live in peace…

We have entered the era of exposure. Everything will be seen as it is. The role of priests of every religion, their power to lead their flock into hatred or love. Their responsibility is huge and by their actions, we know which god they really serve.

This will all come to light now and we, the people, should take our responsibility. We have entered a new era and it’s time we are seeing that.

With love, as always, Cyntha