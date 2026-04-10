Let me take you on a little journey. A journey from the old world to a new one. We start at your house, we leave your neighborhood behind, we pass the borders of your city, state and even your country itself.

By now, we have entered entirely new surroundings, where people talk another language, have another culture. You feel a bit lost. You long for home. You miss the things you were used to. The simplicity of your life.

The next step is that you start to doubt your guide. Does he know where he is leading us to? Why doesn’t he comfort us? Why does he simply move on?

People start talking to each other, even blaming each other for enlisting them for this journey. If they had known ‘this’ beforehand, they would have never joined…

The worst part is that some people in this group, who you always looked up to for their ‘inside knowledge’ are constantly bombarding you with gossip. In the beginning you could easily handle it, as you were confident with your newly acquired knowledge. But it gets harder and harder, as these people keep screaming and screaming. They try to ‘show’ you how weak and tired your guide has become. That he took you on this journey, only for his personal gain. That he has become a manic, leading you away from safety and sanity.

A part of you can still see that they turn elements of the truth around, but what about these other things they say? Your doubts keep you awake at nights. Your guide seems unapproachable and his route incomprehensible. If only you were able to look ahead. If only you knew how this would end. If only you would have some more guarantees…

That’s where we are, aren’t we?

Would it help you to see what we have already accomplished on this journey? Would it help you to look back at the ruins of the world you left behind? I believe so.

So let’s rise up above the crowd and watch the road we walked together from a higher point of view. Let’s see what we already left behind…

Our guide, President Trump, promised us to Make America Great Again. To do that, he promised to Drain the Swamp, the Shadow Government, the Cabal. We went on this journey with him, trusting him to guide us through this purifying process, and building a better world on the ruins of the old, corrupt one.

We knew the cabal is evil. We knew a bit about their abuse behind the scenes. We knew it would take a lot to expose this evil to the public, that it would go step-by-step. But while we are on this journey, the steps have become hard, the terrain is tough, the weather is not optimal.

But looking behind us, we can see that Trump guided us away from the major Cabal Institutions already. He withdraw the US from the World Health Organization. He exposed the World Economic Forum during their own meetings and took away their major power tool: climate change. Without the climate change narrative, they are unable to impose new lock-downs onto the world.

Furthermore, Trump undermined the United Nations, showing the world that the UN does nothing for World Peace. So Trump founded his own Board of Peace, and united former enemies into this new structure. The near future will show us whether this new organization will stand up and act on behalf of humanity and world peace.

Ongoing business is the exposure of the European Union. Right now, it’s being called out for its influencing of the elections in Hungary, for its censorship of critics, and its warmongering. The role of the EU in opposing the peace process in the Ukraine and its hostility against Russia is shown by their acts of aggression. It won’t be long now, until the first countries will withdraw themselves from the EU and its collapse will be bound to happen.

Trump is about to withdraw the US from NATO as well. He used the situation in Iran to expose the true alliances in the world. With this argument, he will feel free to ‘take’ Greenland for National Security reasons, leaving the NATO behind, empty handed and powerless.

Putting it together like this, gives you quite the encouragement you need, doesn’t it? But I’m not done yet. We only just looked at the global cabal institutions. What about the Global World Dominating Agenda’s, like Agenda 21 and 2030?

Trump is on a mission to eliminate nuclear warfare world wide. He had meetings with the other world leaders and with the exception of Europe, they all agreed. Maybe the mission in Iran was part of this agreement?

What’s more?

Whether you understand it or not, Trumps Operation Warp-speed ended the global covid plandemic in only eight months, while the plans were made for seven years!

In order to prevent another military lock-down based on vaccine mandates, Trump and RFKjr are working hard to end all vaccine mandates. Of course cabal judges are working against these new laws, only exposing themselves as not working in the interest of the American public.

By withdrawing the US from the WHO, Trump prevented the US from becoming victim of another world wide plandemic and lock-downs.

By withdrawing the US from the climate accords, Trump prevented the US from becoming victim to climate lock-downs.

To prevent the cabal from ever gaining political power again, Trump exposes the election fraud as their means to cheat themselves into power. By securing the elections, he will restore public faith in politics. Trump promised to give the power back to the people and he will succeed before the mid-term elections. The US will see true election results for the first time in decades…

Trump appointed RFKjr to make the people healthy again. RFKjr is taking down the food cartels, by exposing their poisonous products. He offers new biological alternatives, also for school programs.

Trump appointed Marco Rubio to fight the international Cabal.

Trump appointed JD Vance to fight the State Fraud en the European Union.

Trump exposes the Main Stream Media for the cabal outlets they are.

Trump fights international censorship by creating new platforms, even for Europeans.

Trump is fighting the immigrant takeover, by closing the borders and deporting criminal and violent illegals.

Trump is fighting the narco-mafia by closing the borders and patrolling international waters. He offers the surrounding countries his assistance in eliminating drug cartels, making the entire Western Hemisphere safe again under his Monroe Principle.

Trump pushes new laws, like the SAVE AMERICA ACT, to bring back common sense into the US. He prohibits LGBTQIA+ influences on schools to poison the children. He banned men on womens sport and transgender mutilating operations for minors.

He exposed the USAID for the money laundering institution that it was, facilitating the Leftist Agenda of violence, human trafficking and election fraud.

Trump is reorganizing the FED, bringing it under federal law. He will bring down the incredible national debt, which might have been caused by the billions of fraud which is now being exposed. Trump is even re-organizing the taxation system, replacing it with tariffs.

Instead of Satanism, Trump brings back Christianity into the US. The churches are filling and people are given back the feeling of purpose and hope again.

There is one more thing to explain. When Trump will withdraw from NATO, he will most probably also withdraw American troops from Germany, South Korea, Japan and Australia. He will end the role of the US being the World Police and will either give that role to Russia and China for their hemispheres, or empower the Board of Peace to do so.

The US withdrawal from NATO will also prevent a WW3, as the US will not be lured into the Ukraine war when this is further escalated by warmongering Europe.

Clearly Trump is working on securing the Western Hemisphere. For that, he will add Greenland to the US territory, while freeing the southern countries from their drug mafia and socialist regimes.

Trump did not only make America Strong by means of the military, Trump mostly uses trade to force his will onto the world.

Trump offers peace, the possibility for access to oil, for prosperity. The reason people can’t see it, is that they don’t look at the bigger picture. They hear Trump use strong words, but they miss the reason why he does that.

Distracted by appearances, by strategies and fake news, people are panicking over every move Trump does.

I don’t see it that way. When looking at the path we just walked together, I see that we are heading towards a historic global transformation. Just have a look at what we already left behind. It’s enormous and unprecedented.

The Cabal Institutions are out of world power. World Wide Agenda’s have been made meaningless. Of course there are still lots of things to do. Digital ID and Digital money still pose a huge threat to our freedom. Big Pharma is still killing people with their chemical drugs. And so on and so forth.

We are still on our journey. All I wanted to show you, is how far we have already come. You have no reason to doubt the journey, nor your guide, when you can see how far you have come and how much your world has already changed.

Thank you for your support. We walk this path together! Just hit the button to subscribe to paid and support me for the price of 2 cups of coffee per month…

WWG1WGA!

With love, as always, Cyntha