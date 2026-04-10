Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Charles Patterson's avatar
Charles Patterson
7h

Clear, consice and true. You"ve done it again Cynthia. God Bless you Cynthia and your willingness to speak the truth with positivity and hope for our future.

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
6h

God bless you! Truth is the hardest to swallow, once you understand the lies and deceit we have fallen for! The Fall of the Cabal series shocked me back to a reality that brought answers and a peace that I had been crying out for for years! The world owes you & Janet a place in history never to be forgotten again! Thank you, for opening my eyes! I will never be the same!

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