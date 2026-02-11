There is so much to write these days, so much to show you, that I might need to write even more often. I will keep my articles as short as possible, I promise.

Today I would like to connect some dots regarding the continuing war in the Ukraine. Why doesn’t Trump seem to succeed in ending this war, while he succeeds everywhere else in the world? What makes this war so different?

This war is unique, as it has so many more interests at hand, than ‘just a territory conflict’. For one reason or another Ukraine plays a central role for the cabal. Does it have anything to do with the fact that Ukraine has been artificially created in 1929 for it’s ‘anti-Russia potential’? Before that, it has always been part of the Russian Empire.

The Nationalists in the Ukraine have been fed by the Nazi’s in WW2, and after that by Neo-Nazi’s, who established themselves (underground) in high positions in the Western countries, like the UK, the US, Canada, Italy and West-Germany. The Ukraine is still led by the same group of Nationalists, being openly a neo-Nazi country.

“All this rotten ideology found its way to Ukraine, contributing to the development of a hateful neo-Nazi ideology that compelled Russia to initiate the military operation,” saidAleksandr Makushin, an expert from Russia’s National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation.

The Ukraine has become ‘famous’ for it’s US bio-labs, money-laundering and child-trafficking. Even child-breed stations were found during this war. Accounts from parents, whose children were abducted by paramilitary units, called the ‘White Angels’, were soon labeled ‘conspiracy theories, but the video’s are still there.

Ukrainian police ‘kidnap’ several hundred children from Artyomovsk — DPR source

It is reported that police were aided by local school principals and volunteer organizations… (https://tass.com/society/1619593) and (https://www.sott.net/article/483680-Organ-trafficking-paedophile-networks-The-hell-of-children-abducted-by-Ukraines-White-Angels).

The list of witness accounts is endless, but silenced by the MSM, as usual.

Where did all these children go?

Is it coincidence that Melania Trump works so hard, together with President Putin, to rescue the abducted children from the Ukraine and to unite them with their families? What children and what abductions is she really talking about? And why does she need to work via back doors?

The Clinton family, the Biden family, the British Royal family, Abramovic… The entire cabal has interests in the Ukraine that need to be safeguarded. Better even, they need it to be buried in the destruction of a war, while earning billions of dollars in the process.

Right now, it’s the leaders of a few European countries who fiercely oppose the possibility of peace in the Ukraine.

Also for them, it’s not about the people, not about the country. It’s about protecting their interests, their secrets. They have interfered and obstructed the Ukraine - Russia Agreement.

Russian FM Lavrov reveals how these Europeans ‘butchered’ the Russia-US peace agreement on Ukraine:

Europe doesn’t want this war to end.

Before anything, they want to bring Ukraine into the EU and NATO, despite of the veto of Hungary.

Once the Ukraine will be a EU and NATO member, as soon as Russia does anything to attack Ukraine (provoked or not), they will see it as an attack on Europe and the NATO itself. This gives them their carte blanche to openly declare war to Russia. This is what they need to start WW3.

Trump promised the world multiple times there would be no WW3. Not on his watch.

Will he be able to hold this promise?

Is this the reason behind all the mocking of the EU leaders and NATO?

Constantly Trump is showing the European leaders who is in charge. He has shown the world that without the US, there is no NATO. Will they dare to continue their warmongering, despite this?

What is the real reason for Macron to start talking with Putin?

There is so much that still needs to be played out.

For now, all we can do is waiting how it unfolds. But knowing what is truly at stake, is very important. This is so much more than a territorial war. The fall of Ukraine, or better said; peace in the Ukraine, will be a major blow in the face of the cabal. It will show the Europeans the true face of their leaders.

Combined with the Epstein files, one can wonder if this could actually lead to the FALL OF THE CABAL…

With this in mind, it will be worth to watch the ongoing developments, isn’t it?

With love, as always, Cyntha



