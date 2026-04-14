New topics that are part of the ‘disclosure agenda’ are spread out over our heads without us noticing it. The way disclosure works, is that when your unconsciousness has seen a certain headline multiple times, it starts to integrate it into its belief system as ‘true’ or ‘normal’.

As this is exactly the way how the masses have been submitted to mind control for decades, I made it my task to explain things to you. This way you can make up your own mind, make your own decisions and be free.

So when a headline like this pops up, it gets a place on my list ‘To write about’. So here we are:

My guess is that a lot of you have heard about the term ‘Schumann Resonance’. You may have embraced the term or dismissed it as ‘new age crap’. But understanding the phenomenon and how it influences our daily lives, may be a more efficient way to deal with it.

Let’s start with some facts about the basics of life…

Everything that lives, has an electromagnetic field. An electromagnetic field is ‘a physical field created by electrically charged particles, which combines both electric and magnetic forces. It affects how charged objects interact with each other and can be found everywhere, even though it's invisible to the human eye’.

In other words: to physically exist, one needs an electrical charged flow. Even on the tiniest level of our bodies, we consist of electrical charged elements. These elements always move, generating a flow, which generates energy. It looks like this:

Every organ, every body part or body system and every body in its entirely, has the same flow. This is the same for human bodies, as for animals, trees, plants, even rocks. Everything that exists has the same electromagnetic flow:

While occupying the same space, it is inevitable that these flows will overlap each other. When being very close to another living object, the fields interconnect. When the fields adapt to each other, we call that resonance.

One of the most beautiful examples, is when a baby drinks from its mothers breast. A feeling of oneness occurs, further intensified when the eyes of mother and baby interlock. You can experience a similar feeling, when you look deeply into the eyes of your loved one. It feels like boundaries fall away and a feeling of oneness and love is all encompassing. Breaking or disturbing this connection can truly hurt the heart.

Resonance with another person, makes it able for both people to feel the same emotions or think the same thoughts. This can even happen on a distance, when these persons are already deeply connected with each other.

On a higher level, we are as connected to the earth we live on. When the electromagnetic field of the earth is disturbed, we can experience that same disturbance in our personal life.

Normally the electromagnetic field of the earth is disturbed by natural disasters, solar flares or the shifting of the poles. Earth’s magnetic poles are constantly shifting, causing huge changes in the entire electromagnetic field.

Another, not yet scientifically proven, argument for shifts in the earths electromagnetic field, is the existence of a ‘Photon Belt’. Our solar system travels in a vortex style through space, encountering all kinds of new energies. The Photon Belt is the same kind of belt like the one surrounding earth: the Van Allen Radiation belt.

The Photon Belt consists of more intense light particles than we are used to. When our solar system touches that electromagnetic field and starts resonating with it, everything on earth will have to adapt to this increased intensity of light.

That was quite an introduction to explain the Schumann Resonance to you…

The Schumann resonance was discovered by German physicist Winfried Otto Schumann in 1952, who was the first to predict the existence of these resonances in the Earth's atmosphere. In science, Schumann resonance is used in analyzing global climate processes, in observing seismic activity and other geophysical phenomena.

The Schumann Resonance can be seen as the visual representation of the electromagnetic field of the earth. You can see spikes when natural disasters or solar flames occur. Sometimes it seems to spike without any reason, which may mean that something influences the electromagnetic field of the earth, without us knowing what that is.

We humans have very limited abilities to understand life. Our eyes are only able to see 5% of the light spectrum. Our ears can only hear sounds within the frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. We need instruments to measure the world around us. Instruments that we, with our limited abilities, made ourselves. So how on earth can we expect to understand what influences the electromagnetic field of the earth?

But apparently it has become time that people become aware of ‘something out there’, which is influencing our daily human experience. So the disclosure has started.

According to the New York Post, ‘The concern is that this Earthly rhythm is believed to affect brain wave patterns associated with everything from sleep to concentration, meaning that a sudden spike could theoretically throw our neural equilibrium off-kilter.

Indeed anecdotal reports have linked a disturbance in the forcefield to a variety of symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, brain fog, ringing in the ears and even mood swings and disrupted sleep.’

‘During sleep or the preceding relaxation period, the brain creates “theta” waves, which clock in at between four and eight cycles per second, in sync with Schumann symphony, the Daily Mail reported.'

As a result, any change in cadence can disrupt people’s Circadian rhythm, literally jolting them awake.’



This is a graph of the Schumann Resonance of 2 days ago.

A normal graph doesn’t show the white area. It will show some green and yellow lines, sometimes erupting to orange or red. A white area like this, is kind of an explosion of energy, literally blowing ‘of the chart’. It can last for hours or even days, disturbing our emotions and thoughts.



I have followed these Schumann Resonance charts (off and on) for the past 14 years. In those 14 years, I’ve seen some crazy things, like this one of June 2023.

Scientists can’t explain these outbursts. There are no statistics available of any outbursts in violence or crime during these peaks. Would be interesting to know, though, as we can expect much more of these episodes.

New York Post: ‘Scientists track these disturbances using a scale that runs from zero to 9 with zero signifying calmer conditions while 9 is synonymous with a geomagnetic maelstrom that can impact satellites, power grids and radio signals.

There were reportedly four days this past month (February 2026) where the scale surpassed 5.0, meaning that this space symphony could be felt by those sensitive to these wave frequencies.’

You can monitor the Schumann Resonance yourself on a lot of websites. Let me give you these two:

https://meteoagent.com/schumann-resonance-forecast

https://schumann-frequency.com/

When looking at the world since 2012, we can see that events accelerate. Time seems to become more variable, personal processes more intense. Everything that vibrates, everything that has an electromagnetic field, seems to be adapting to another state of being.

I believe this to be the ‘second’ factor of the Great Awakening and I think humanity is able to wake up, thanks to these increased and intensified energies.

You can see it as the diet of an athlete, the energy drink before the match. It will contribute to the performance, but it’s hard to measure.

I definitely do not recommend you to ‘do anything’ with this resonance. Just knowing it’s here, not resisting the flow, that is more than enough. When you actively hook yourself into this energy, it may be too much for your system to take in. There is no need for that.

Nature and animals give you the perfect example how to deal with the outbursts in electromagnetic energy. When it’s too much, they rest. When it’s very positive, they enjoy. They go with the flow and so should you.

Wishing you a nice ride on these energies!

Thank you for joining me as a paid subscriber! By becoming one, you support my research, and make it available to the world.

With love, as always, Cyntha