In the summer of 2020 Janet and I wrote the entire script for the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. We divided it into 17 episodes and thought to be ready by January 2021. We would have covered the entire Depopulation Agenda and unraveled the top of the Cabal for you. We even thought we knew the identity of the Grey Pope…

To summarize it for you: the world has 3 popes. A White, Black and Grey Pope. The White Pope is the most visible one: the Head of the Roman Catholic Church. The Black Pope is the head of the Jesuit Order and the boss of the White Pope. The Grey Pope is the boss of them all. His identity is kept secret, as are his works and reach of power. A lot of rumors have been spread about the identity of the Grey Pope, but we dismissed them all. We had a theory, based on the titles one specific person in the world had. But it still needs confirmation, so I will not point my finger just like that.

Anyway, the script was finished in September 2020 and Janet & I worked every waking hour. She did the editing, I provided the images and did additional research. The thing is, research is never done. It happened very often in my search for a good image, that I found an interesting lead, which opened an entire new rabbit hole. That is the reason for the 6 episodes we made about Bill Gates…

Originally the script contained one chapter on Bill Gates. But diving into his work and that of his Foundation, I found more and more and more evil deeds of this guy. He really interfered with everything in life! And not at all for the good of it.

By following the investments of Gates, I was able to unravel the entire Depopulation Agenda in Action. It’s very shocking to learn about this Depopulation Agenda, but when you see it implemented in the name of ‘philanthropy’, that’s really something else.

It became even more alarming to see where Gates was heading to. Impossible foods, abortion centers, AI… I invite you to watch all the episodes about Bill Gates again. They are informative, shocking and unbelievable, yet true. You can watch them here:

Part 8, The Gates Foundation - Vaccination Scandals Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Meet the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: one of the most influential NGOs of the 21st century. On the outside a benign philanthropic foundation… but on the inside one of the darkest Cabal tools imaginable. We’ll expose their complicity in vaccination experiments on innocent people across the world. We’ll show you the devastating results: children cripp… Read full story

Can you image my feelings when he showed up last week, with another memo, laying out the new direction of the world’s narrative? You can read my post about it here:

My work is far from done. While the documentaries will inform you about everything that has already happened and the direction we are heading to right now, the current situations still ask for a lot of explanation. My days are divided into following the news, selecting a topic to explain to you, writing new scripts and working on a new documentary. And of course keeping up with emails and answering people’s requests. It’s a full time job, 7 days a week and I feel it’s still needed.

Part 2 of the Fall of the Cabal for Youth is almost finished. We have entered the final minutes of editing. I hope to release the preview to my paid subscribers in a week or ten days, after which it will be given to the world for free.

My paid subscribers mean a lot to me. They make it possible for me to do this work on a daily basis and give it away for free. It’s important that everything is available for free, as that will guarantee that it will be spread around the world for as many people as possible.

I’m still banned from YouTube and X and I don’t even try to be on FB or Instagram. But I know our work is still available on these platforms thanks to your sharing. And ultimately that is made possible with your support. Therefore the entire world owes you!

