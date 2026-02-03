With the new release of Epstein files, we have entered a new phase in the ‘Exposure Agenda’. With the purpose of awakening the world to the evil that has reigned us for millennia, a deliberate drip-drip disclosure is essential.

The people who have followed the Q-posts real-time, were the front-runners of the awakening. The soldiers of the information warfare, so to speak. You can see so while following their platforms on Telegram or X. They have thousands of archived files with information, as Q advised them to collect everything offline.

With the current level of censorship, that was an excellent move. Nowadays it’s much harder to find the truth. It’s mostly still out there, but it has been buried under a huge layer of misinformation. Only with a lot of creativity, you can find what really happened.

It’s incredibly important to build up your own database of truth, to download all this information that is now shared on these truth platforms, as searching the net has become almost impossible for a ‘beginner’. True history is already buried under layers of misinformation and propaganda.

When you are lucky enough to have found some good fact-based channels, you’ll be in the possession of an immense archive. You can search these channels for specific information, as long as these channels stay online. Downloading and creating your archive off-line is still very advisable.

Please feel free to see and try: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal on Telegram

Back to the story line. When we look at the batches in which the Epstein files were released, we can see an build-up in exposure. With all the Trump haters out there, whose vision is so blinded by pure hate that they are unable to take in the actual facts and only search for the name ‘Trump’ in these files, it wasn’t useful to expose too much information. It would only add to the confusion.

So every bunch of new released files went a bit deeper into the rabbit hole. This latest release still led to some mainstream newspapers to focus on Trump, only to conclude there is ‘nothing substantial’. The ‘accusations’ are unfunded and cases were dismissed and withdrawn. What is left can been seen as attempts to lure Trump into their arms, which he never did. Epstein, Maxwell and their accomplishers all ended up empty-handed, which can also be found in these same Epstein files.

With nothing to smear Trump, the public attention is open to the rest of the information. More and more headlines involve the British royals and politicians. Still the emphasis stays abroad.

The American public can now get used to the fact that the British elite was (and is) completely ‘into Epstein’. Politicians resign and royalty leaves the country.

These facts shows the people that ‘it’s for real’.

But still… do they have any understanding what we are talking about? What does it mean that the people who represent their countries, all seem to be involved in a network of sexual abuse and blackmail?

Do you think people already realize that in order to run a world wide sex network, specialized in minors, that we are also talking about child abuse and child trafficking?

What does it take for people to understand that children are deliberately separated from their parents in war zones and (natural) disaster areas, with the only purpose of trafficking these children to become sex slaves for the elite?

What does it take for people to understand that children are used for harvesting adrenochrome?

What does it take for people to understand the true meaning of the breed facilities in the Ukraine, where children are bred and trafficked without ever coming into the legal circuit, meaning getting a name or passport?

There is so much evil in this world and the truth will not be for everyone.

I was shocked to the core, when the Q posts exposed this evil world. Even though I’ve had time to digest it, I still have many problems working with this information.

The release of this new bunch of Epstein files has caused new tsunami waves of exposure on the alternative news channels. It looks like the anons are relieved to be finally able to share these dark truths, that weighted on them for so many hard years. I totally understand. Also I have been looking through my archives, but something stopped me from posting too much.

I suddenly realized that by bombarding the newly awakened people with all this information, it would make them as overloaded and shocked as we were. With one big difference. We were able to find out all this information by ourselves. We discovered it together, as anons, a movement searching for the truth.

We didn’t receive a data overload. We discovered it ourselves, guided by Q.

I have decided not to overload you with the details of the evil that rules us. I will not share these horrendous videos that prove this evil, but also breaks your heart. It’s truly traumatic to see it all.

While I have wanted for years to be able to share it, to lighten my burden, I have now decided I will not do it. It will only add to the confusion, to the trauma. For building a new world, it was necessary that a small percentage of the people would really know and understand. Their knowledge will help the majority of people to wake up, without needing the actual traumas of discovering the truth.

The truth itself, without the details, is hard enough for the people to digest. People who have trusted their governments all their lives, people who really believed that critical thinking is dangerous, are not strong enough the handle the entire truth.

To be clear: I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about the people who still need to be awakened. Who are shocked now about the news of Prince Andrew, who still don’t know about the American elite. Who genuinely have supported the Clintons and only know John Podesta as political advisor. Who don’t understand why the Clintons didn’t testify. Who have never heard of Hillary’s kill list, and so on and so forth.

I have decided to follow the ‘Exposure Agenda’ of the Trump Administration. I will explain what is being exposed, as you are used from me by now. I will not ‘run before the troops’, and empty my archive in your lap.

We will have to walk this path together, with our aim and vision to create a better world. I want everyone reading my posts to feel safe. To come here for more information, which will be shocking in and of itself.

The long term strategy of this exposure is to awaken the people, to drain the swamp and to build a better and honest new world, where all children are safe. We will do this together, as there are still so many people to be awakened. Thank you for joining me. We have a long way to go together.

With love, as always, Cyntha

