Sometimes a headline just doesn’t leave my head…

Disbelief and shock.

This is what humans are capable of. It keeps me busy on sleepless nights.

It makes me doubt if any of my efforts is worth something. Why do I fight for a humanity like this?

It’s only in the morning that my common sense awakes. Yes, animals like this inhabit our earth. I have experienced that very closely in my childhood. The mere fact of their existence is reason enough to fight!

Fight to save their victims. Fight to expose their evil. Fight for a future without them.

Exposure is a powerful weapon. As we are with many, ‘they’ always work in the shadows. So let’s put them in the light of exposure. Let’s face the unbelievable evil that humanity is capable of. In the face of evil, we can chose our personal path. A path of love and compassion, but also of strong power to protect the innocent. The power of the lions…

So, what happened in the 1990’s in Serajevo?

Between 1992 and 1996, Italian citizens, people with a passion for weapons, who prefer to go to bed with a rifle, with money at their disposal and the right contacts of facilitators, would gather in Trieste, northwestern Italy, on the border with former Yugoslavia on Fridays for a weekend of “hunting”.

Participants would then allegedly be flown by the Yugoslav/Serbian Aviogenex airline to the hills surrounding Sarajevo, where they would pay Bosnian-Serb militias loyal to President Radovan Karadzic, who was later convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in 2016 and sentenced to life in prison, to shoot at citizens.

Having arrived, participants would be given a price list for the type of kill that they would pay for who they wanted to target, with children costing the most, then men, women and elderly people, who could be killed free of charge.

According to La Republica, these “tourists” paid up to 100,000 euros ($116,000), to commit the killings.

Three men run for cover past graffiti reading: ‘Welcome To Hell’ as sniper fire rings out along Sarajevo’s notorious ‘sniper alley’ Wednesday, June 9, 1993 in Sarajevo



Milan-based writer and journalist Ezio Gavazzeni said: ‘We are talking about wealthy people, with reputations – businessmen – who during the siege of Sarajevo paid to kill unarmed civilians.

‘They left Trieste for a manhunt and then returned to their respectable daily lives,’ he alleged.

The matter came to light following a 17-page legal complaint submitted by Milan-based writer and journalist Ezio Gavazzeni, backed by former magistrate Guido Salvini and Benjamina Karic, mayor of Sarajevo from 2021 to 2024.

In 2022, a documentary titled ‘Sarajevo Safari’ by Slovenian filmmaker Miran Zupanic shared testimonies about the weekend snipers.

Dzemil Hodzic, 42, who grew up in Sarajevo in the 1990s and was nine when the siege began, is the founder of the Sniper Alley Photo project, which archives photographs taken during the siege. He told that the weekends were always “especially dangerous” in Sarajevo at the time. He said there was “information circulating about the people from outside coming to shoot at us”.

“It is a well-known fact, but, unfortunately, it means nothing when the murderers and snipers who were shooting at us for four years are at large and we see that our Bosnian prosecutor’s office is doing nothing about it. I just hope that this case from Italy won’t disappear from our media space and that we will actually have some positive results,” he said.

“My brother was killed by a Serb sniper while he was playing tennis in our neighbourhood. We will never know if it was one of those who paid to do so,” he added.

The shooting in the city was so bad that two main streets, Ulica Zmaja od Bosne and Meša Selimović Boulevard, were dubbed ‘sniper alley’.

Serbia has denied any involvement in the killings, but investigators believe that Serbian intelligence services were aware of the tourist trips.

Gavazzeni’s 17-page filing includes the testimony of Edin Subasic, a Bosnian military intelligence officer who claims he and some colleagues informed Italy’s military intelligence agency, Sismi, about reports of Italians who would fly from Trieste to Sarajevo to take part in early 1994. In his testimony, he stated that the Italian intelligence service told him it had “put a stop” to the trips a few months later.

The Sismi report said it had discovered the departure points in Trieste and had interrupted the operation. Subasic, the Bosnian military intelligence officer who is expected to be one of the first people summoned by the prosecutor’s office, said the way that the trips were organized with the airline carrier pointed to the Serbian State Security Service being “behind it all”.

Another witness cited in the filing gave Gavazzeni details of three men who are now being investigated, who come from Turin, Milan and Trieste. According to a Sismi report, cited in the lawsuit, the man from Milan who took part in the shootings in 1993 was the owner of a private plastic surgery clinic.

According to Italian media, investigators hope to track down people who participated in the alleged “safaris”, in addition to five men who have already been identified in Gacazzeni’s suit.

Gavazzeni, who has turned all his evidence over to prosecutors, told the Italian news outlet La Republica on Tuesday that his suit “exposes a part of society that hides its truth under the carpet”.

“Because we’re talking about wealthy people with reputations, entrepreneurs, who during the siege of Sarajevo paid to be able to kill defenseless civilians,” he added.

The controversy surrounding Sarajevo’s human safaris continues to grow, as now Serbia’s current president is accused of participating in the hunting trips of unarmed civilians. Aleksandar Vučić, who has been in office since 2017, has been accused of taking part in these expeditions to hunt people.

In a letter to the prosecutor’s office, Croatian investigative journalist Domagoj Margetic has alleged that Vučić not only participated in the human safaris but also helped organize sniper tourism in Sarajevo. The politician has previously dismissed all such allegations. Serbian lawyer Čedomir Stojkovic backs Margetic’s claims and is trying to get the magistrates in Belgrade to launch an investigation. Margetic says that a video from 1993 shows Vučić with a sniper rifle alongside other armed men.

Are we to believe this ‘tourist event’ of man hunt had stopped here?

Will the elite’s blood thirst be lessened with this one event, that killed more than 11,000 civilians (in total, not all by the hands of the elite)?

Has it ever been different?

When you see this has happened, proven and all, do you really think it’s too farfetched when survivors of Sadistic Ritual Abuse tell us about the human hunts: the elite hunting and killing children during rituals?

THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK!

They are being exposed now, even if it’s for an event a long time ago. Hunting people. Their victims: men, women, children, regardless of age and sex. Where did we hear that before?

It will take time, but everything will come to light. No matter how hard it is to process, no matter how much pain it does to realize it, we need to prepare ourselves for what is to come.

It took me a week before I was ready to write this post. Every time things like this cross my path, I’m shocked to the core. I’m hurt, I’m out of balance. Then I take my time to digest it, to let it sink in. Until I find my strength again, my strength to fight, to expose, to inform.

For me, this is the only way to win this war against evil. Being brave enough to look it in the eye and expose it. After which I walk away to find my own happiness again. Because we can only win when we let love and light into our lives. We should never forget to take care of ourselves, to heal, to love ourselves. From that place we can create a better world.

As always I end with asking you to subscribe. I don’t like doing that as it feels like begging. But this platform makes it possible for me to have a basic income, which gives me the freedom to continue my work for you and the world, without worrying about anything else. So please, press the button and support me, as unconditionally as I work for you.

With love, as always, Cyntha