We have arrived in September, the month RFKjr promised to publish a report about the causes of autism. Various hints have already been given during the meetings of the Trump Administration. Today those hints reached another level.

Like I explained yesterday, Trump uses a strategy to inform the public. It can be through a one-liner, a meme, an exposed fact (no leaks, that seems something of the past…). In preparation of the public’s change of perception, Trump posted this short video yesterday:

It shows doctors explaining the immense use of mercury in vaccines, the risks for your health and the reason why it’s used. Of course, this post was reason for the Democrats to start yelling and screaming. Their interests are entangled with those of Big Pharma.

Interesting little detail is when you look at Truth Social right now, the post looks like this:

The surrounding text has been deleted. Was it too shocking? Or was it meant as a signal for the close followers of his posts?

Anyway, the masses are being prepared for a big shock. Those who still believe in the Main Stream Medical Science have a complete paradigm shift to make. Can you imagine what that will be like?

If you truly believe everything the medical world told you and you vaccinated your children in the belief that you protected them, what would the revelation that ‘vaccines are poison’ do with you?

Those of us who were strong enough to Do Our Own Research and refused the vaccines for ourselves and our children, did have a difficult time, but can be enormously relieved by now. Our hard times are over. Our children are safe. But what about all the others? All those who believed they were doing the right thing, by doing what they were told? Will they ever be able to cope with the truth? With the knowledge they endangered their children’s health, while they could have known better?

It’s very important to give this information step by step. The people must be prepared, they must be able to hear this message often, before they can accept (some part of) it.

Listen to RFKjr, exposing the hidden data, that black boys have a 260% bigger chance of getting an autism diagnosis after the MMR vaccine:

Can you imagine the harm done to a baby body, knowing the amount of aluminum and mercury in every vaccine? However shocking, this is the result it can have on a little baby.

Another life destroyed, another family destroyed, another part of our future destroyed… This is beyond terrible. This is a crime that has to stop. Finally we have a Secretary of Health who is wiling to fight for our health, our future and for these helpless victims:

The vaccine business is exactly what the word says: a Business. Big Pharma is the biggest cartel on earth. It has infiltrated government, science, education, media and it completely controls the ‘health’ care system.

RFKjr is exposing this entire business and his message should reach every parent. It’s of the utmost importance that parents can make their own decisions. As when they do, the cartel has lost its influence and thus power.

Have a look at the vaccine industry. And please realize that your child is targeted as the ‘end consumer’. You as a parent are not to stand in their way. This explains the aggression when you ask questions or express your doubts.

And compare this to natural immunization:

Any parent with common sense, meaning not being indoctrinated or forced to comply, can feel what is best for their children. We’ll have to get back to trusting the parents, not the evil cartels of this world.

Fortunately good news is coming. Very fast our civilization is moving towards a better future. This is Oseph Ladapo announcing Florida to be the first state to end all vaccine mandates!

”Who am I, or anyone else, to tell YOU what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your CHILD should put in their body? I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and your God. Government does not have that right."

This is what I call: the entering of the age of common sense!

While we celebrate the good news, exposure of everything that happened will remain very necessary. As I said, it will take a lot to inform parents of the bad (not guilty, but bad nevertheless) decisions they made for their children. Therefor we need to provide them with facts about every aspect of the vaccine industry. I’ll give you a last one to ponder on:

We have been living in a nightmare. It’s time to wake up and take life into our own hands. To build a world together in which our children are safe and healthy. We are the generation that has to make the difference. Will you join me in playing your part? Together we can perform miracles.

With love, as always, Cyntha