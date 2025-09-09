Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bubblehead604's avatar
Bubblehead604
7h

Thanks, Cyntha. And thanks, Florida, but you were actually second. Celia Farber on her Substack yesterday (celiafarber@substack.com) detailed how Idaho's law, passed in April, was actually the first. Here's the headline: "The Idaho Medical Freedom Act, 2025, Prohibits Medical Interventions As A Condition For Employment, Freedom Of Movement, Or Access To Services".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture