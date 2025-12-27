Every day I check the headlines to see if Trump already invoked the Insurrection Act. Nothing stands in his way any more. The public has been informed, the law has been followed to the last resort and most people are ready. Are we waiting for the famous words: ‘My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us’?

Let me explain what happened.

You probably know that the Supreme Court ruled against Trump, deploying National Guard in Chicago. But what you may not know yet, is that they left a backdoor open. A backdoor that will give Trump everything he needs to drain the swamp.

By doing so, the Supreme Court helped Trump to act totally according to the law, something Q said was the only way.

“At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the high court majority wrote.

The source of authority that Trump needs is…. the Insurrection Act.

Judge Kavanaugh even says in his dissent that this ruling “could cause the President to use the US military more than the National Guard”.

The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law from 1878, that ‘limits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic law by the federal government or by other government entities such as county sheriffs and justices of the peace’.

However, there is an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, known as the Insurrection Act, which allows the President to bypass Posse Comitatus in the event of insurrection.

So, now we need to find out what defines insurrection: I already wrote a post about that:

The fundamental purpose of the Insurrection Act is to provide the federal government with a powerful tool to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion when state and local authorities are unable or unwilling to do so.

It’s not hard to see that a lot of Democratic states and big cities by means of their majors and governors completely fulfill the requirements for invoking this law. You only have to look at the actions of Pritzker and Johnson over the last few months, openly engaging in rebellion and refusing to enforce the laws in Chicago, to see that they meet the legal criteria for ‘insurrection’.

What happened right before the public’s eyes, is that the Supreme Court confirmed that if Trump wants to send troops to Chicago, he can do so by bypassing the Posse Comitatus by invoking the Insurrection Act.

Is Trump willing to do that? O yes, more than once Trump has declared he will do so, if the situation requires it. And that moment will be, when people are killed and their government is not willing to do anything about it…

We can all see that the situation in most big American cities is all but safe. Trump has every right to act, as he see it as his duty as POTUS to protect the American people. Why does he wait?

I think he is following a very strict agenda. An agenda with multiple goals. Firstly everything has to be done according to the law. To build a fair system, nobody can be above the law. To restore law and order, you can’t place yourself above it.

Secondly, the people need to be informed. They were brainwashed into believing ‘good is bad’ and ‘bad is good’. They didn’t dare to speak out against atrocities, like the LGBTQAI+ madness or the dangers of mass migration. They need to find their common sense.

And finally the people need to have faith in their President. When waking up from being brainwashed, people are disoriented. They will trust nobody. That is one of the reasons why Trump is working so hard to make peace world wide.

It’s not his first priority to broker peace in some far-away corner of the earth, but it makes much more sense if you watch the complete situation.

When people start to see the truth, start to see how they have been lied to, see the corruption, and the evil of their governments, they need to find something else to hold on to. If they have a President who arranged world peace, in only a year’s time, a President who is respected throughout the world, who makes his country Great again, their faith will restore.

People will start to look forward to feeling safe in their cities, in their streets. They will welcome the military to perform their major swap. They will trust things will work out for the better.

These steps is what we are waiting for. And when we look at the news changing slowly towards positive reporting on Trumps deeds, when we read the posts on Truth Social, when we see the support numbers Trump receives, I believe that we don’t have to wait much longer before huge changes will take place in the US.

2026 is promising to be a very interesting year!

When (not if!) Trump publicly declares that he is invoking the Insurrection Act, he can deploy not only the National Guard, but also the military. This was the plan from the beginning. Do you remember his first inauguration speech with the unique display of the military?

Why do you think the military received this symbolic bonus of 1776 USD? Do you think this is a hint towards the year 1776? Let me write about that next time.

The military is more than ready to empty the streets from all Soros’s paid puppets, like Antifa and BLM. The military is more than ready to keep order and Make America Safe Again. All you have to do, is let them do their jobs. Don’t believe the lies of the Democrats anymore. They will try and turn the narrative around again. That will be the only power they have left. After that it will all be over. America can be restored and Europe will follow.

Let the new year begin!

With love, as always, Cyntha





