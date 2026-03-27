Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Charles Patterson's avatar
Charles Patterson
10h

Dear Cynthia,

As always you bring clarity to situatiions some find troubling. God Bless you.

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
8h

America is a Republic! We the People have been enslaved by the cabal, through a "selection" election, not by a "real" election. The military IS "the only way". WWG1WGA.

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