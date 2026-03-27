How does one Drain the Swamp?

This very important question will lead us through the current events.

We already know that the Swamp is everywhere. That it has its puppets in every layer of society. Also in politics, from the lowest to the highest levels.

The problem with the political puppets, is that they need to be elected. To guarantee their electoral success, the Deep State needs to be in control of the election process. They have created an entire parallel world of dark money & fraud, while they made sure to be able to interfere with the election results by mail-in ballots and programmable voting machines.

The Trump Administration is working hard to expose this fraudulent system, and by now, most Americans are aware of it. This is how Q described it:

WATERGATE x 1000, is the term now used for Operation Arctic Frost, in which Trump’s allies have been spied on illegally. It must all be brought out in the open, before the American population realizes the extent in which they were lied to and manipulated.

When the people realize their entire system has been hijacked, they will understand that severe measures are needed, to ensure that the system will be cleaned and protected.

There are two ways to ‘repair’ fair elections. The first is to build a legal framework that ensures only the entitled people will vote. Who are the ‘entitled people’? The citizens of the United States, of course! Those who pay taxes, those whose country this is….

This is the background of the SAVE AMERICA ACT, which demands:

- A Valid ID Before Registering to Vote in a Federal Election

- Proof of Citizenship

- No Mail-in Ballots (Except for Illness, Disability, Military or Travel)

The second way to ensure fair elections, is at the ballot stations itself. In the past elections, we’ve seen people destroy votes, we’ve seen them printing extra votes, we’ve seen truckload of votes being delivered at back doors of voting stations….

What better way to secure fair elections at the voting stations, than by having them controlled by the military?

The Democrats are very afraid of this scenario and they do everything to prevent this. When the voting stations are guarded, their possibilities to influence the elections with physical fraud are down to almost zero. They know what that means…

So what is going to be their strategy? Most probably to play the fear card. People must be afraid of the military. They must feel the military is unpredictable and aggressive. That’s why they portrait ICE, like they do. They want people to believe that ICE agents are attacking innocent US civilians. That they ‘rip apart’ families, and use violence without reason.

The one and only reason that Trump is deploying ICE agents on airports right now, is to lift their image. The goal is for ordinary people to meet ICE agents face to face. To see them as human beings, ready to assist them where necessary.

When the people trust their ICE agents, they will also feel safe to go voting when the voting stations are guarded by these same agents. They will accept them as patriotic and necessary.



Why do I believe Trump wants to deploy ICE at the voting stations?

He is preparing the way by telling the American people that “voter-ID and proof of citizenship is part of homeland security”.

Meaning: it’s the job of Homeland Security to make sure that voting is only done by people who are entitled to vote.

When the elections are secured, lawfully and physically, the US is finally going to see the truth about the popularity of the Democratic Party.

When a party needs massive cheating to get into the positions of power, something is really wrong with the system. Voting is supposed to be the power mechanism of the people. The people decide by their vote, who they want to rule the country. This right should be protected and its outcome safeguarded. If not, the country is not a democracy, but victim of either a criminal or dictatorial regime.

If the Democrats oppose all efforts to secure elections, that should tell us a lot about their intentions.

You may wonder if I’m mixing up two things here. What about government control I always warn you about? What about Digital ID’s?

Yes, I oppose too much government control and digital ID’s as its tool. I oppose being a prisoner in a digital system, being punished for my opinion. But that is something entirely different than a secure voting system.

An Orwellian Socialist Society needs government control to stay in power.

A Democracy needs control in elections to allow its people to rule that same government.

A Democracy needs to make sure to limit foreign interference in its elections.

Elections are for legitimate citizens only, unless the citizens decide otherwise.

Showing a voter-ID or proof of citizenship in elections is common sense.

Showing a vaccine passport to be able to enter a shop is dictatorship.

Do you see the difference?

Seemingly same measures, but a world of difference.

Another important step to securing the elections will be the judgement of the Supreme Court on late mail-in ballots.

If the Supreme Court rules that Election Day means that elections must be decided on Election Day itself, it will be no longer possible to ship truckloads of fraudulent mail-in votes to influence the outcome. There will be no more delays, no more mail-in ballot schemes.

Trump is already preparing to go another step further. He announced that he may also call up the National Guard for more help. All for the same reason. For people to trust the military. To get used to uniforms and security. To drain the swamp and secure elections. Only for those reasons.

After these elections, the military can still be used to round of the deep state players, to secure the big cities, as done in Washington. By then the people will trust them and allow them to do their job.

We are going to see the same M.O. (Modus Operandi) worldwide, where needed. We have already seen it work out in Saudi Arabia and we will see it in Europe when the time is right. For now, the US and Asia are being worked on.

Huge changes in society will not go unnoticed. But when there is trust of the people, when there is accountability and transparency, these changes will be welcomed and not incite fear nor violence.

The Trump Administration is walking a fine line, we will all have to be aware of that. We’ll have to stay vigilant and look at the facts. For now, I still see the unfolding of a plan into the right direction. Towards freedom and prosperity.

It’s an intense period to live in. Intense but great. To witness the death of the old corrupt system and the rise of a fair and new one, is literally witnessing the rising of the phoenix.

It can be painful to watch the old collapse, but isn’t it exciting to be part of the building of the new? Thank you for supporting me, to join me in these crazy times. We are making history together!

With love, as always, Cyntha