Common sense would say that we, humans learn from history. Actual fact is that we don’t.

The ancient Roman saying “give the people bread and circuses,” or panem et circenses in Latin, is still very valid. Born as a political strategy used by Roman leaders to appease people, it helped them to maintain power during the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.

Strategies and techniques; aren’t people fond of them to gain and maintain power and wealth…

What if I tell you that your daily struggle to ‘survive’, is planned and deliberately activated? Not only during the past decades, but for as long as society exists? We still live in some kind of ‘Roman society’. The strategies and techniques to subdue the population haven’t changed since then.

The only reason people don’t see them, is because they are kept occupied by their daily sorrows, their addictions and the daily distractions on their phones and television.

While the majority of people is still captured and mind controlled, a growing group of people word wide is waking up. During history there have always been individuals being awake. They were either ignored or publicly executed, which solved the problem. Never has humanity as a whole been awake or able to think critical. Maybe that will change in our era. The alternative is another complete fall of society, like the original Roman Empire.

When people wake up, they start to see through the narratives of lies and deceit. They can’t imagine they ever fell for it before, as once you see the lies, they are so obvious and predictable. We have to understand that waking up is truly awakening from a state of hypnosis. Not easily done.

What happens once a person is ‘awake’? I see a lot of people choosing the ‘dark side’. They are stuck in complaining and whining. They decide to never trust again. In this state, people are useless in creating a better world.

Other people are deeply touched in a positive way by finding the truth. They wake others up and become the teachers, the guides, for those freshly awakened. There are not many of them, but they have the potential to create a new society. At least, if they can stay away from the ego-trap, in which they proclaim themselves as a ‘guru’, and get lost in another labyrinth.

As you can see, it is a hard road to awaken and choose the ‘right path’. For each and everyone of you, the ‘right path’ will be different. The one thing that connects us, is the truth. Facts from the present and historical recurrence are our teachers.

I can’t emphasis that enough. By sticking to the facts, by checking the facts, and finding the relations between the present and the past, one will be able to see where society is heading. One can truly learn from the past to create a better future!

Wow, that’s quite an intro for what I actually planned to write today…

What I want to convey to you today, is the dangers of not learning from history. The main danger we witness today, that that we continue to invite the Trojan Horse into our midst.

The Trojan Horse, which carries a foreign army in it’s belly, is such an attractive curiosity, that people keep welcoming it. Whether it is the latest technological gadget, a medical devise or literally an army.

Again, once you see it, you can’t understand how you could have been so blinded before. So for some, I will be stating the obvious, while others will not be able to grasp what I’m saying.

Please think about the endless flow of immigrants, the Western countries invited into their societies. The immigrants were not only welcomed, they were invited as the ‘lost children’, being given free housing, food and healthcare. Their religious chants fill many streets in Western cities, their holidays like Ramadan, are mandatory celebrations in schools by now.

But apart from war refugees, women and children, many, many young men in their fighting age have entered our countries as well. In organized groups, they have spread around, seemingly waiting to be called for action. We have heard many of them saying that their purpose is to overthrow our societies and let Sharia Law prevail.



What will happen when these men are called on their holy war, the jihad?

While Jihad in it’s roots is a praiseworthy aim, encompassing efforts to make personal and social life conform with God's guidance, such as an internal struggle against evil in oneself, efforts to build a good Muslim community, and struggle to defend Islam, in our society Jihad is mostly associated with warfare. Jihad is now understood as the holy duty of every Muslim to kill the ‘unbelievers’.

And isn’t it exactly what we see happening now, with the attack on Iran?

Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, one of Iran’s most senior clerics at 99, declared that avenging the death of the Supreme Leader is now a universal obligation for Muslims.

Another prominent Iranian Shia cleric has issued a sweeping religious order calling on Muslims worldwide to wage jihad against the United States and Israel, following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

And another senior figure, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, issued his own fatwa demanding that Muslims “avenge the blood” of the fallen leader.

What will happen if all Islamic leaders call for this Jihad or Fatwa? Muslims believe they will go to paradise as a martyr, when they are killed during their ‘holy mission’.

The martyr has seven blessings from Allah: 1- he is forgiven from the moment his blood is first shed; 2- he will be shown his place in Paradise; 3- he will be spared the trial of the grave; 4- and he will be secure on the Day of Judgement; 5- there will be placed on his head a crown of dignity, 6- he will be married to 72 of al-hur al-‘iyn; 7- and he will be permitted to intercede for seventy of his relatives.

Muslim community going for a ‘peace walk’ in honor of a fallen martyr…

That’s kind of an army, we have invited into our daily lives, isn’t it?

Another Troyan Horse, most of us have gladly invited in, is the digital distraction. By now, the world population is completely addicted to and dependent on their devises. When you ask them about the potential dangers of these devises, they either know and don’t care or they simply can’t believe it will ever come to that.

In 2022, Australian senator Alex Antic warned Australians about the dystopian digital tyranny they were sleepwalking into—and the Chinese-inspired social credit system it would pave the way for.

Fast forward to 2026 and Australia now has digital ID, CBDC pilot projects, growing facial recognition infrastructure and smart city tracking technology—all the necessary requirements for the rollout of a Chinese-inspired social credit system.

Are we too late to stop this? Yes, the Troyan Horse has emptied its belly, its soldiers have dispersed into every household. The only thing we can do, is fight them out, like ICE is fighting to get the illegal criminals out of the country.

I can go on and on. Think about vaccines, about the use of chemical medicines, about the school system even. Or don’t think at all and go back to your smart screen, to ‘panem et circenses’…

The phrase ‘panem et circenses’, or “give the people bread and circuses,” was coined by the Roman poet Juvenal (AD 55 -AD 128) in his Satires, where he criticized the Roman populace for their willingness to surrender their civic duties in exchange for superficial pleasures.

He said: “The People have abdicated our duties, for we once handed out military command, high civil office, and legions through our votes, now stolen from us. But all concern is now forgotten, and people anxiously hope for just two things: bread and circuses.”

Has humanity learned from history?

No, it hasn’t.

Since the Greek Empire it has allowed the Troyan Horse to enter their villages, their lives. It has fallen asleep, while being distracted by daily struggles, addictions and distractions.

If we want to change history, if we truly want a better world, in which we, the people decide what happens in our lives, we will have to stand up and take responsibility. We will have to control our governments, not the other way around.

Our governments should be monitored, checked and corrected. They should comply to our demands.

We should be able to see every move they take and have a say in every political action. We should have to decide where our money goes to and we absolutely need to have the last say in whether we want our country to go to war or not.

Again, I don’t call for a violent take-over. I never do. What I’m saying is that the instruments for mass-surveillance should work the other way around. When someone decides to go into politics, he/she should understand the responsibilities and agree to the fact that the people will control and check every political move.

One of the most prominent symptoms of a psychopath, is that he turns everything around. Our governments have turned everything around. Instead of defending our safety, they let the enemy in. Instead of securing our traditions, they let foreign traditions take over. Instead of being open to control, they try to control us.

To make sure no Troyan Horse will ever enter our countries, villages and homes again, we need to wake up, clean our house and change our rules.

I think the US is doing a good job and is giving the world an example. We should be grateful for that, as this means we don’t have to do it completely ourselves.

There is still much waking up to do. Therefor I will continue to give you the facts, the history lessons and the explanations. Facts can erase emotions of doubt and fear. Please use them.

Thank you for your support! This way we help making this world a better place together!

With love, as always, Cyntha