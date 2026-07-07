While the majority of the people is still trying to digest the fact that our governments are spraying our skies with poisons, that the covid jab was NOT safe & effective and that our tax money is almost solely used to enrich the elite, in other words, that the governments have failed us on all accounts, the new public exposures keep coming.

We have learned about the experiments with bioweapons on innocent people, involving entire towns and villages around the world. We have learned that covid probably is the result of the gain of function research of Anthony Fauci, the one expert we were supposed to trust.

And now we are asked to learn about even more evil experiments, turning innocent people into murder machines.

Last week Anna Paulina Luna, Chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets called a hearing in Congress on “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Experiments.”

If any truth can be seen as a bomb that will blow your mind, this is it.

Do not worry, I will not give you the gruesome details. It’s my aim to wake you up to the truth, not to shock you into another comatose state. You can always do your own research if you want to know the details. I’ll follow the government declassification and explain the process to you.

Project MKUltra was launched by the CIA in 1953 amid fears that the Soviet Union and China had developed advanced brainwashing techniques. I have given an introduction about MKUltra in part 4 of the Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal.

On June 30, 2026, Members of Congress could hear chilling allegations of drugging, psychological torture and deadly human experimentation.

Two special witnesses (Stephen Kinzer, Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University and Tom O’Neill, Investigative Journalist, Author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties) claimed that the CIA lured Americans into brothels and secretly dosed them with hallucinogens, fed prisoners massive quantities of LSD for weeks and conducted experiments aimed at erasing memories and controlling human behavior.

The witnesses further alleged that some victims died during the experiments and that the true number of casualties may never be known.

Historian Stephen Kinzer told Congress under oath: ‘MKULTRA conducted the most extreme experiments on human beings that have ever been carried out by a US government agency. ‘By any standard, they qualify as medical torture.’

Kinzer and investigative journalist Tom O’Neill, the second witness, also warned that the sinister CIA experiments could still be happening in secret decades later.

Kinzer said: ‘There have been enormous advances in cyber technology, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence. Covert agencies may have access to tools for mind control that Sidney Gottlieb could not have imagined.’

Who is this Sidney Gottlieb?

On July 13, 1951, Gottlieb reported for his first day of work for the CIA. Then-Deputy Director for Operations Allen Dulles hired him on Ira Baldwin's recommendation. Baldwin had founded and run the biowarfare program at Fort Detrick years earlier, and had kept Gottlieb in his orbit. Gottlieb had advanced knowledge about poisons.

Project BLUEBIRD was already underway when Gottlieb was brought on board; BLUEBIRD experimented with “Special Interrogation” techniques on captured prisoners at black sites like Camp King and Villa Schuster, using drugs to attempt to break ego control and elicit information.

BLUEBIRD lacked scientific knowledge and discipline; Dulles wanted Gottlieb to get it back on course. After proceeding through training, he was named chief of the newly formed Chemical Division of the Technical Services Staff (TSS). On August 20, 1951, Dulles ordered BLUEBIRD to be expanded and centralized, and renamed the Project Artichoke, which became a power base for Gottlieb. Dulles was promoted to Deputy Director of Central Intelligence shortly after expanding Artichoke’s scale.

Dulles and Gottlieb both believed there was a way to influence and control the human mind that could lead to global mastery.

They also wanted a “truth serum“, something that had been investigated but never fully realized. Gottlieb conducted experiments using THC, cocaine, heroin, and mescaline before realizing LSD had not been properly tested or investigated by the agency. After trying LSD for the first time himself, Gottlieb accelerated LSD experiments at the agency, testing it on agents who agreed to be dosed under controlled environments and some who agreed to be dosed by surprise. LSD had been synthesized only 13 years earlier.

On April 13, 1953, Dulles, (now the Director of Central Intelligence under President Eisenhower), formally approved Project MKUltra. His brother, John Foster Dulles, was appointed Secretary of State, giving further diplomatic cover to the project.

Gottlieb administered LSD and other hallucinogenic drugs to unwitting subjects and financed psychiatric research and development of “techniques that would crush the human psyche to the point that it would admit anything”. He was named as the person who gave Army bacteriologist Frank Olson LSD at an MK-ULTRA retreat, leading to Olson’s mental spiral and death a week later.

Gottlieb was the liaison to the military subcontractor Lockheed, who became famous for its bribery schemes in West Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan (from the late 1950s to the 1970s). This Lockheed affair exposed European corruption on the highest political and royal levels.

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands received millions in bribes from Lockheed

What more do we know about Gottlieb?

In March 1960, under The Cuban Project, a CIA plan approved by President Eisenhower, Gottlieb proposed spraying Fidel Castro's television studio with LSD and saturating Castro's shoes with thallium to make his beard fall out.

Gottlieb also hatched schemes to assassinate Castro, including the use of a poisoned cigar, a poisoned wetsuit, an exploding conch shell, and a poisonous fountain pen. Gottlieb also played a role in the CIA's attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba of the Congo. He took a vial of poison to the Congo with plans to place it on Lumumba's toothbrush in the summer of 1960.

These facts are only the tip of the iceberg, the ‘commonly known information’ of this sympathetic looking man, bearing the nickname ‘The American Doctor Death’.

Gottlieb believed that to implant a new mind into someone, researchers first had to destroy the one that already existed.

Subjects on his trials included criminals, mental patients, drug addicts, Army soldiers and ordinary citizens who were given drugs without their knowledge.

The testimonies in last weeks Congressional hearing also raised fresh questions about whether the program achieved far more than the government has admitted and whether a modern version of MKUltra could still exist today.

‘The American people deserve the complete record,’ Kinzer told Congress. ‘The victims and their families deserve acknowledgment, accountability, and justice.’

According to congressional testimony, MKUltra consisted of at least 149 subprojects, operated across more than 80 institutions and involved 185 non-government researchers.

The CIA secretly funded hospitals and research facilities so unwitting patients could be used as experimental subjects.

Witnesses in those hospitals said Americans were subjected to LSD, electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation and psychological torture without their knowledge or consent.

One of the most notorious examples was Operation Midnight Climax.

The CIA set up safe houses and brothels where unsuspecting men were lured in by prostitutes, secretly dosed with hallucinogens and observed through one-way mirrors.

Kinzer testified that there was ‘not even the pretense of scientific experimentation.’

He said the operation appeared to have become an opportunity for agency officials to indulge themselves while conducting unauthorized experiments on Americans.

Even more disturbing were allegations surrounding psychiatrist Dr Louis Jolyon West, whom investigative journalist Tom O’Neill said worked closely with Gottlieb. After combing through hundreds of boxes of West’s papers, O’Neill discovered correspondence that he described as a blueprint for MKUltra’s true objectives.

According to the documents, West proposed using LSD and hypnosis to induce ‘trance states,’ ‘confusions,’ ‘amnesias’ and other ‘specific mental disorders’ in unwilling subjects who would remember nothing afterward.

‘These experiments, needless to say, must eventually be put to test in practical trials in the field,’ O’Neill testified. This brought O’Neill to find a link to mass murderer Charles Manson. He noted that West maintained operations close to a medical facility in San Francisco where Manson and his followers obtained free care in 1967. This period immediately preceded Manson’s rise as the head of the group behind the brutal Tate-LaBianca killings.

Charles Manson. If the eyes could speak…

O’Neill presented these findings as suggestive links but exercised caution, avoiding any definitive assertion that Manson functioned as an operative for intelligence services. But he did point to patterns where government entities seemed to overlook Manson’s repeated parole infractions, shield him from legal consequences, and permit his influence to expand under official watch.

He also drew attention to West’s reported associations with figures like Jack Ruby, suggesting these connections may have influenced how Ruby’s story was handled after the assassination of Lee Harvey Oswald.

Jack Ruby

The ultimate goal of these experiments, O’Neill claimed, was to learn how to extract information, implant false information and alter an individual’s beliefs and loyalties.

‘In other words, to completely switch their allegiance from one group or leader to another,’ he said.

One of the most explosive claims involved a 1956 report in which West allegedly wrote that he had learned how to replace ‘true memories’ with false ones.

O’Neill said under oath: ‘It has been found to be feasible to take the memory of a definite event in the life of an individual and, through hypnotic suggestion, bring about the subsequent conscious recall to the effect that this event never actually took place, but that a different (fictional) event actually did occur.’

Is O’Neill describing the Mandela effect here?

The Mandela Effect refers to a phenomenon where large groups of people share the same false memory about an event, detail, or piece of information, such as misremembering Nelson Mandela's death in prison during the 1980s when he was actually released in 1990 and died in 2013.

O’Neill called it the ‘Holy Grail’ of MKUltra, saying: ‘The secret to taking possession of a person’s mind and controlling their behavior.’

Kinzer described a case involving a group of African American inmates in a federal prison in Kentucky who were reportedly fed double, triple and quadruple doses of LSD every day for 77 days. No records show what has happened to these men.

The secrecy surrounding MKUltra was compounded when then-CIA Director Richard Helms ordered the destruction of the program’s records in 1973.

Thousands of documents were shredded or burned, leaving only a fraction of the operation’s history intact. Yet Kinzer warned that the story may not be over…

Now you will better understand the words of Anna Paulina Luna, giving a summary to Congress about MK Ultra.

Although Gottlieb eventually concluded that mind control had failed, Kinzer said advances in artificial intelligence, cyber technology and neuroscience have dramatically changed the landscape.

It’s not hard to imagine that people, who are connected to ‘whatever cloud’ run the risk of being completely taken over by some foreign mindset.

What will happen to people, when they can’t distinguish between their own thoughts and feelings, and those implanted in their brains? Is it possible this will create schizophrenic people or people with multiple personalities, who can be dormant soldiers without knowing it?

What the CIA tried to accomplish with drugs, is today done with technology.

We will have to learn from the secret operations in the past, to understand what our secret agencies are able of doing, in order to shut these initiatives down, before they destroy our humanity.

Apparently it has always been the goal of our Intelligence Agencies to create a controlled population. Do you really believe that this goal has changed, when the entire world is just one step away from being totally controlled?

As always, exposure is our weapon.

Exposure and understanding.

People will not stand in line and offer their arm or brain to be implanted with some chip, when they fully understand the risk of being taken over.

An informed people is a strong people. So it is up to us again to inform them.

Thank you for upgrading and becoming (or remaining) a paid subscriber. Your support makes it possible for me to continue giving all my work to the world for free.

With love, as always, Cyntha

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