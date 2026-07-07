Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
1d

We don't know what we don't know, until we know it! Once we know it , you can't unknow it! Now you have to deal with the truth! Welcome to the great awakening. WWG1WGA

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BevSP's avatar
BevSP
16h

I have always believed that most, if not all, the mass shooters in this country, especially the school shooters, were MK Ultra controlled subjects that didn't know that they were controlled. There were too many similarities in how mass shooters worked their evil, including how they almost all died so they could not be questioned and reveal secrets that would have to be addressed. This may also explain why President Trump is so reviled by people on the left. I have never understood the rabid hatred toward him and the utter lack of Christian compassion on the left. Could these people all be controlled at some level while Christians are protected by almighty God? Time will tell.

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