I often read the two sides of a story. It’s always interesting to see how a situation is experienced completely different from the opposite point of view. There is one scenario nevertheless, that all parties agree upon. And that is where it gets scary.

Why is that scary? Because evil turns things around. It will confuse you to the point where you can’t differentiate right from wrong anymore. That is done on purpose. You can see that happening all the time around Trump. Every move he takes, is explained totally opposite by the two sides.

Where his followers see his deeds as a step towards freedom, the other side explains it as a step towards more totalitarianism. But when you look closely at the facts, it’s still possible to see the truth. You can clearly see who acts out of hate and who acts out of love.

But when the same is happening for our future scenarios, it will become difficult once the predicted events will happen in real time. Is this event working for the benefit of humanity or against it? Who is really in charge here? Let’s have a closer look at what I mean.

The year 2030. We all know the scenario the Cabal has in mind for us. We are supposed to leave our freedom behind and voluntarily move into SMART cities. Our actions will be regulated by our carbon footprint. Our money is only digital. Each and every step we take is traceable and subject to control. Internet is replaced by AI, which is inserted into our brains. Our life is convenient at first and after a while nothing will matter anymore.

Any question we have, will immediately be answered in our brains, by AI connecting us to the cloud. There is no possibility anymore for critical thinking, second opinions or navigating through different perspectives. The answers you hear in your brain will be the truth, the only truth and nothing but the truth (‘so help me God’ will be replaced by: ‘No God to help you’).

This is US entrepreneur Ray Kurzweil. He explains clearly his vision of the future, unhindered by any human emotion…

To get to the point where all the people of the world are willing to give up their sovereignty and comply to this dystopian future, some epic disaster needs to happen. Something like a third world war, a pandemic. major cyber attack or natural disasters ‘due to climate change’.

They’ve already tried to force these events upon us. Multiple times we’ve escaped the doom scenario. But they’re not done yet. The ‘big event’ is still in the making and the year 2030 is nearing…

Now, let’s go to the other side of the story.

Let’s give the word to the anons, following Q. They will tell you about the ‘10 days of Darkness’, which is probably the outage of internet or electricity for 10 days. In these 10 days, in which there will be no communication possible, the Cabal would be rounded up. The streets will be filled with military. “Nothing to worry about, this is all part of the plan”.

But what will be the outcome, at the end of the 10 days? Will the Cabal be arrested or will we be totally surrounded and ready to be let to prison camps?

Do you see what I mean? Both sides tell us that something big needs to happen, before the people will accept the next step. But at the moment of that ‘big event’, we will have no idea who is in charge and what the outcome will be. The cyber attack of the cabal can be interpreted exactly the same as the 10 days of darkness, can’t it?

In one scenario we will end up in Smart cities or worse, in the other scenario the high profile arrests will be made and we will all be free… How can we tell the difference? How will we know what to do, when the sh*t hits the van?

As always, the only thing we can do, is to look closely at the facts and draw our own conclusions.

Right now, Trump is mobilizing the military. The US is almost ready for the invocation of the Insurrection Act. His opponents are calling for the military to ignore his orders and disobey. Clearly, this is a reaction of panic to the highest degree.

This week Trump has been in close contact with Prince Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Do you remember from my previous post how Prince bin Salman arrested the Saudi Cabal overnight? More than 500 high ranked cabal members we arrested and convicted. The international cabal lost its backbone by this action.

Can it be that Trump is planning to do the same thing? It surely looks like it. Trump has been naming a lot of people lately. He called out the violence and chaos in lots of States and cities across the US. He shows that he is more than ready to act upon it.

We can’t look into the future. We don’t know the playbook of Trump. All we know are the facts so far. And they look promising. They look really good. But how does the majority of the people think about it? The information machine of the cabal hasn’t stopped working. In fact, it has taken a more violent direction.

And yet, this call for violence will open the eyes of more and more people. People who, up till now, refuse to let go their belief that liberalism is something benign. Haven’t we all learned at school that the ‘Right’ is only working for the elite and the ‘Left’ is working for We, the People?

Well, everything has been turned around, and people will have to open their eyes to the truth. It’s painful and fearful. And when looking at the future, it’s even scary.

Sometimes, you have to be brave in life. To take a risk. A leap of faith.

You will get no assurances, not a ‘black-on white guarantee’.

All you have left is your common sense.

The future we face when the Liberals stay in power, is guaranteed the end of freedom.

The future we face when the ‘right parties’ take over, is insecure. They stand for sovereignty and Nationalism. Is that a good or a bad thing?

After all these years of developing globalism, I dare to say that nationalism is a good thing. People being proud of their culture, their language, their flag and country is a good thing. That is no reason for war, that is cherishing their identity.

To return to the question I started with. The ‘big event’ that will happen and that will bring humanity into another future, can only happen with our consent. Both parties are closely monitoring the public opinion. The more people awaken and let themselves been heard, the more the balance will move to the outcome of peace and prosperity.

So keep sharing information to wake people up. Keep supporting the ones that fight for the future you desire. Keep caring and sharing. The future of humanity depends on it. It’s that important!

With love, as always, Cyntha