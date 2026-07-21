The Cabal is working fiercely towards world control, seemingly without any hesitation or thought about the consequences for the future of humanity or life itself. It feels like they work from the idea that there is no future.

The Depopulation Program is in reality much more scary than any futuristic book or movie has ever told us.

The skies are sprayed with poison and heavy metals. While they say to do this in order to black out the sun, and thus disturbing the growing cycles on earth, they often spray just before rainfall, thus poisoning the earth, our crops and the air we breath here below.

Our food is poisoned with deadly pesticides. Our drinking water is poisoned by adding chloride and fluoride, added to the already existing pollution of hormones and chemical waste. Our oceans are filled with plastic, that nobody seems to care about.

Processed food can’t be called food anymore. It’s fake. Like the fake meat we are served in order to ‘save the planet’.

Medicines, cosmetics, cleaning products, toys; everything is filled with dangerous poison these days. Our bodies are walking spike protein factories, mother’s breastmilk is filled with micro plastics, our blood is clotting and our hearts are beating irregular. Our bodies and minds are poisoned. And yet we are still alive.

Industries and man-made forest fires are making it almost impossible to breathe.

Datacenters are using up our water supply and energy, emitting more pollution and a horrible resonating sound.

What more can we handle until we give up?

We will not give up. Never. That’s not in our genes.

So the ultimate solution for the cabal can be found in our genes.

Vaccinations that alter genes in combination with infertility should do the job.

The cabal is not only destroying humanity, it’s destroying life itself. In its endless quest for ultimate control, it’s trying to infertilize life.

For years now, our fruits and vegetables are modified to the point that they have become seedless. Why? For our convenience?

How nice it is to eat grapes or watermelon without seeds… But nobody is thinking about the consequences or that this is happening because of an agenda.

It is an agenda and it’s a very scary one. Even biological fruits and vegetables are losing their seeds.

When not only people, but life in itself, has become dependent on others for seeds, life is doomed.

I don’t have to go into detail to explain the consequences, do I?

What I want to explain, is how we can counter-act this agenda.

For now, there is not much we can do about the growing infertility of humans. Humans are resilient and I’m confident that when the pollution stops, humans will regenerate one way or the other.

For now, what we can do, is to save nature, our fruits and vegetables. We can do so on a small scale, but also on a larger, life saving scale.

I already told you about my initiative to raise apple trees from fresh seeds. That’s how I noticed that every year the biological apples have less and less seeds. Normally every apple would have 1 or 2 seeds per chamber. Now it has 1 to 3 per apple…

But the good news is that the apples that grow on trees without treatment, produce more seeds yearly. So nature will restore!

The good news is that so-called Seed Libraries are popping up everywhere around the world.

Either well organized, or privately owned and for free, these seed libraries will be the solution and salvation for life on earth.

Yes, that sounds awfully dramatic, I’m aware, but our situation is awfully dramatic at the moment.

When the world is ruled for decades by psychopaths, who do everything to destroy it, at some point the world will reach a point of no return.

At this point people should take over and save the world. Isn’t that how every book and movie has shown the way out to us?

Our heroic deed, one that will really make a difference, is to make seeds libraries available in every city in the world. Even every street in every village should have a seed library.

Internet and Social Media will help us spread the word and show how this can be done. This is just one example of many (Link to website in image):

Next to this initiative, the farmers will make a huge difference by changing their way of farming. For less costs, they can be more effective. How?

Farmers are caught in the Monsanto Trap, having to buy expensive seeds every year. These seeds produce crops without seeds, so the farmer is forced to buy them over and over again. On top of that, the farmer needs to buy fertilizers and pesticides from the same companies, as only these will ‘work’.

But as farmers have found out by now, it doesn’t work at all. Their crops are not healthy anymore and are less abundant than before. The farmers need a new solution and it has been found: back to nature and common sense!

Studies from across Europe and North America, which are gaining widespread attention, are about planting wildflower strips across agricultural fields.

This simple, nature-friendly intervention can dramatically reduce the need for chemical pesticides, while boosting biodiversity and crop resilience.

Swiss farmers planted flowers between their crops and watched pest damage drop by over half. The UK is now running the same trial across 15 farms. The reason this works is embarrassingly simple.

A Swiss study on winter wheat found that fields with wildflower strips had 40 to 53% fewer leaf beetle pests than fields without. Crop damage dropped 61%.

The mechanism is simple. Wildflowers feed hoverflies, lacewings, parasitic wasps, ladybugs, and ground beetles. Those insects eat the aphids, beetle larvae, and caterpillars that farmers would otherwise spray for. A few meters of wildflowers hosts an unpaid pest control crew that would jump at the chance to whoop some aphid ass.

In apple orchards where no insecticides had been used for five years, plots with wildflower alleyways had 9.2% damaged fruit. Control plots without flowers had 32.5%.

The UK is now running a five-year trial across 15 farms placing 6-meter flower strips through the middle of fields, not just at the edges, because the beneficial insects can't reach the center of a large field otherwise. This works the same way in a backyard vegetable garden as it does on a commercial farm. Plant native flowering species near your tomatoes, beans, and squash. The pests still show up, but the predators show up too.

The primary goal of planting wildflower strips is to restore ecological balance by encouraging natural pest control.

Please read my post about Restoring Balance here:

By attracting a wide variety of beneficial insects, these strips promote a dynamic food web where predatory species help keep pest populations in check.

Research published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems and Environment noted that wildflower strips helped increase crop yields due to improved pollination and pest suppression.

This method, often referred to as ecological intensification, aims to replace chemical inputs with natural biological processes.

This new, yet old method of farming only has benefits. It reduces the use of pesticides enormously. In some field trials, farms that adopted wildflower strips were able to cut pesticide use by up to 50%, while maintaining or even increasing crop yields.

It enhances the much needed biodiversity. As pesticides often kill both pests and non-target species, including pollinators and beneficial insects, these beneficiaries as bees face extinction. Wildflower strips provide a natural habitat for bees and butterflies, predatory beetles, spiders and lacewings, hoverflies and parasitic wasps. This boosts overall biodiversity, creating a more resilient agro-ecosystem that can self-regulate pest outbreaks. Meaning it restores the much needed balance in farming.

It improves pollination, very much needed for many crops, such as fruits and oilseeds. Wildflower strips ensure that pollinators have food sources throughout the growing season, supporting robust pollinator communities near crops that depend on them. Studies have shown that fields near wildflower strips experienced higher fruit set and better-quality produce.

It even helps the conservation of soil and water, as wildflower strips help to prevent soil erosion, it improves water retention and it enhances the soil structure and organic matter.

When this becomes the norm again, the step towards biological farming as the norm, even expanding to bio-dynamical farming, will change the world and thus our health.

We are a part of nature, whether you have forgotten about that or not.

Our generation of phone addicted zombies has completely lost affinity with nature, but we still completely depend upon it. The cabal has tried to turn it around, as it does with everything, by trying to make nature depend on them, by controlling the seeds.

But the cabal is literally losing ground. The gullible people see that it doesn’t work, that they have been lied to. They feel the results of decades of poison.

People’s internet and social media addiction, can also lead to the quick spreading of common sense. Of sharing knowledge of nature, of pointing people towards seed libraries and natural gardening.

We are supposed to lose contact with nature. We are supposed to live in city blocks, without knowing anything about nature or natural healing anymore. Being completely dependent on what is granted to us. The right to breathe, eat and drink should be in the hands of the cabal.

And it’s not. And it will not be.

We will make gardens again. Seed wildflowers everywhere, not allowing city councils to mow them away. We will grow our own food and vegetables and share / exchange what we have left. We will share / exchange our seeds and create abundance again.

We will learn again how to preserve our own food for winter.

We will learn again how to use herbs for healing.

Life will be good again.

Abundant, healthy and clean.

And it starts with this: restoring balance with nature.

Even if they make laws that prohibit it (which they probably will), we can grow our secret little gardens.

Doesn’t it feel good now you know what you can do to make this world a better place?

Yes, we also have to fight for the truth to come out, for the children and for justice. But this is something we can do every day, it’s hands-on and makes you feel good and healthy.

You’ll be a hero of this time, remembered in history books and movies about how the people of the world took back their right to live.

Thank you for joining me, in sharing this message, in sharing the work, in creating a better world. And thank you for supporting me. It makes it possible for me to lead the way and give everything away for free.

Did you know that the Fall of the Cabal series are available on DVD and High Resolution Download to keep them safe from censorship? You can buy them here and support me at the same time:

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With love, as always, Cyntha