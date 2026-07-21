Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
2h

One of your best posts yet Cyntha!!! You go Dutch Girl!! Me, myself, and Irene; we will pursue all of your suggested great ideas here and more importantly, share with our world. Screw the globalist, cabal, psychopaths. Nuremberg 2.0 and Crimes Against Humanity. I won't spend 15 minutes in a 15 minute city nor will my puppy Dudeski. Thanks to you and others, people are starting to wake up here in CA and the USA. RFK Jr. is the best thing to happen to the health of America and the world to follow. Godspeed. He will not let his creation be destroyed. I believe we've hit the tipping point and the future is very bright. Good on you.

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