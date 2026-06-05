Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
savvysenior's avatar
savvysenior
1h

Cyntha, This is the most heartening moment I have experienced while reading your articles.

I have learned so much from your work this past year. I only wish we could penetrate the MSM who continue to hold these truths from the American people. We are in this mess because our government was corrupted by deep state operatives who have been protected for years by corrupt politicians and our profound ignorance.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture