The enormity of the fraud in the US is slowly being revealed to the public. President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year establishing a national task force to combat such fraud and appointed Vice President JD Vance to lead it.

The facts that have surfaced are staggering.

First we learned about the fraud in which NGO’s were used. USAID was halted one year ago when it’s fraudulent schemes came to light. When diving into it, one can only come to the conclusion that USAID had become a criminal organization, using billions of taxpayers money to commit fraud, bribe, waste and abuse.

Please watch part 7 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, in which we explain how the fraud worked. From dark money to influence the elections to money laundering. NGO’s have been used as a ‘charity shield’ to fool us into believing our money was used for ‘good purposes’. Nothing could be further from the truth…

An eye-opening episode, for which I spend hundreds of hours studying financial reports. It was shocking to learn the truth was in our face. Not hidden at all. Helped by omissions in the law, the fraud was almost too easy to perform…

After the NGO fraud, we learned about the Somali fraud scheme in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the federally-funded state food program was used to enrich the Somali immigrant community. We learned about the sheer amounts of cash leaving the country.

’The Transportation Security Administration flagged nearly $700 million in cash detected in passengers’ luggage leaving the Minneapolis airport the last two years, a massive cash exodus believed to be tied to Somali immigrants and their money couriers, Homeland Security officials said.

The officials said the cash movements out of Minnesota’s largest airport began about a decade ago – around the time Democrat Gov. Tim Walz took office – and has grown substantially in recent years.’ Source

While these cash transports sometimes contained 1 million USD in cash per suitcase (!), I am not even allowed to withdraw more than 400 euro’s a week in cash from my bank account. Why is the civilian treated as the criminal, while the real criminals are treated like kings?

The Somali community also infiltrated the government and the spot-lights found Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., taking part in a scheme that stole more than $250 million in federal funds. Her personal net worth was $30 million according to her latest financial disclosure. After public outrage she called this an accounting error and claimed her net worth to be 95K.

Ilhan Omar is currently under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

From Minnesota the public eye went to California and Ohio, where a researcher from the Capital Research Center found that these states spent billions of federal dollars on “personal services” payments to home healthcare companies with dubious credentials.

The investigation found a surge in dubious home health companies that appear to exist solely to bill the government. In Columbus, the reporters found a single windowless office building that houses 94 different companies that have collectively billed taxpayers $66 million over a few years. Many of the business owners lacked medical training or had criminal records, the outlet reported.

California and Ohio were apparently only the tip of the iceberg. The Fraud task force announced that it would be halting $1.4 billion in federal funding for home health and hospice providers across the entire United States.

On top of that, it shut down 447 hospices and 23 home health agencies in California after Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Mehmet Oz in January raised concerns about fraudulent hospices in Los Angeles, linking the issue to the Armenian mafia in the area.

Dr. Oz said this week that there are signs the Medicaid programs were also exploited by foreign governments.

“We’ve got Russian government involvement, we believe, in Los Angeles. We’ve got the Chinese government involved in a big fraud ring in New York,” Oz said in an interview with Fox News. “In New York State, the number-one job in the entire state is not retail, it’s not folks working in shops, it’s personal care services. Why? It’s because it’s a jobs program for the state.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) created a special team of investigators to root out immigration fraud, equipping newly designated special agents with expanded law enforcement powers to investigate, arrest and prosecute violators and even denaturalize cheaters.

This week, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced that federal investigators had identified more than 10,000 foreign students who claim to be working for “for highly suspect employers” under the Optional Practical Training program. The OPT program provides a special type of visa for foreign students to engage in work related to their area of study.

The White House provides us with an updated list of achievements of the National Fraud Task Force:

February 25, 2026: The Trump Administration halted nearly $260 million in Medicaid payments to Minnesota over rampant fraud allegations, demanding full cooperation with federal investigators.

March 19, 2026: Federal prosecutors charged 11 individuals in a major real estate and loan fraud ring preying on elderly Americans in California.

March 25, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended dozens of high-risk hospice and home health providers in the Los Angeles area.

March 30, 2026: The Trump Administration launched a new national fraud whistleblower program to empower Americans to expose waste and abuse.

April 2, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended hundreds additional high-risk hospice and home health providers across California.

April 3, 2026: Federal prosecutors charged more than a dozen individuals in a $50 million hospice fraud scheme.

April 7, 2026: The Department of Justice secured a guilty plea from a California fraudster accused of submitting $270 million in false reimbursement claims.

April 8, 2026: The Department of Justice confirmed it has 8,000 active, ongoing fraud cases.

April 8, 2026: The Task Force uncovered $6.3 billion in suspected fraudulent government contracts and immediately launched a sweeping investigation.

April 15, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended 447 hospices and 23 home health agencies in Los Angeles, with estimated fraud exceeding $600 million.

April 16, 2026: The Trump Administration served criminal warrants and administrative charges on 20 Minnesota businesses suspected of SNAP fraud.

April 17, 2026: The Department of Justice announced its newly established National Fraud Enforcement Division took enforcement action in schemes totaling over $340 million in its first week alone.

April 24, 2026: The Small Business Administration referred 562,000 fraudulent or delinquent pandemic-era loans — totaling $22 billion — for aggressive collection.

April 28, 2026: The Department of Justice conducted targeted enforcement operations at nearly two dozen Minnesota childcare centers suspected of systemic fraud.

April 30, 2026: The Department of Justice launched a West Coast Strike Force team targeting healthcare fraud across Arizona, Nevada, and northern California.

April 30, 2026: The Trump Administration deferred an additional $91 million in federal Medicaid funds from non-cooperating Minnesota.

May 12, 2026: The Trump Administration identified over 10,000 suspected fraud cases in immigration student work programs.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended $1.4 billion in home health and hospice funding nationwide.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration deferred $1.3 billion in federal Medicaid reimbursements for California.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration halted all new Medicare enrollments for hospice providers nationwide until the fraud crisis is brought under control.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration launched audits of Medicaid Fraud Control Units in all 50 states.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration blocked $60 million in fraudulent student loan applications in just the first month since deploying enhanced screening.

May 20, 2026: The Department of Justice charged a Minneapolis daycare owner featured in Nick Shirley’s viral video.

May 21, 2026: The Department of Justice expanded its Health Care Fraud Strike Force program, adding additional prosecutors to combat Medicaid fraud nationwide.

May 21, 2026: The Department of Justice charged 15 individuals in a wide-ranging Minnesota healthcare fraud scheme — including the highest loss amount ever charged in a Medicaid case in the state and the largest autism fraud scheme ever prosecuted.

Did you just read the list above?

Isn’t it staggering?

Do you understand that all this fraud is committed with your tax money?

What will happen with your tax money when this task force will continue for another 3 years?

Trump gives you the answer:

Trump: “If we found it all, we would literally be able to balance the Budget’…

…’and simultaneously reduce Taxes…’

Trump is saying exactly this: the US taxpayer has funded all the US fraud!

Without the fraud, there will be no deficiency in the budget and taxes can go down even more than ever thought….

No income tax on top of the already given tax reductions.

Trump also exposes the Democrats, who obviously don’t want the fraud investigations to continue. The only reason why representatives of the people wouldn’t want fraud to be exposed, is if they are part of it.

Common sense.

Why do the Democrats fight fair elections?

Why do they oppose the SAVE AMERICA ACT?

Why do they fight fraud investigations?



We will learn soon enough.

Did you know I still receive many messages from people who can’t believe I support Donald Trump? They desperately hang on to the fact that ‘all elite are cabal and are puppets from Isr@el’.

I understand this reasoning, but please, look at the facts!

Why would a cabal puppet expose all this fraud?

Why would a cabal puppet secure the elections?

Why would a cabal puppet give back the power to the people?

If I am wrong in my analyses, we are totally and completely screwed as humanity.

If I am right in my analyses, humanity is going thought the biggest transformation ever and has a bright future ahead of it.

You can chose what to believe, as perception will determine your vision on life. I rather look at the facts and see a plan unfolding that is unique for mankind. I enjoy every step of this path and I invite you to join me…

Thank you for signing up and support me on this journey. Together we will have a good time, exploring not only the darkness of humanity but also it’s highest potentials.

With love, as always, Cyntha

www.fallcabal.com

