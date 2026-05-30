Everything in nature has its purpose.

Nature balances itself and always brings its ecosystems back into harmony.

Unless…

Unless human involvement destroys that balance.

Let’s talk about ticks, a very annoying insect spreading disease and discomfort for animals and humans alike. Just like mosquitos. One can wonder what their natural function in the cycle of life is. Were they meant to be the life destroyers they currently are or were they meant to fulfill a purpose in the natural food chain and nothing less?

Ticks as well as mosquitos are fundamental in the natural food chain. Without them, lots of smaller animals will die out. Apparently something happened, which changed them from ‘hunted’ to the ‘hunters…’

Did you know that Biolabs all over the world have been trying to weaponize insects for decades now? It’s called biological warfare and its origins go back almost a century.

Declassified CIA documents, like Operation Big Itch in 1954, and the US Department of Public Health, have shown us how insects have been modified to spread diseases, how they were tested on innocent people and what the costs per death are. We are talking the 1950’s! Do you really think these programs have stopped all of a sudden?

During a ‘PBD’ Podcast, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH, claimed that Lyme disease originated from “Lab 257 on Plum Island” near Lyme, Connecticut. He alleged that the disease stemmed from U.S. biodefense work involving a former Nazi physician who was spared the death penalty at the Nuremberg Trials and later assisted the military, and that infected ticks were explored as weapons.

Makary is talking about Willy Burgdorfer, who was brought over from Europe, as a result of Operation Paperclip, specifically for the bioweapons program after World War II.

Burgdorfer was Swiss German. He was brought to the US after having worked on ticks and Q Fever in Europe. He went to Rocky Mountain Labs in Montana and his job was to weaponize fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. That involved injecting ticks with various diseases, like rabies, Venezuelan equine encephalitis, relapsing fever, and Tularemia.

Also HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said on his podcast in 2024 that Lyme disease was “highly likely” to have been developed as a military weapon at Plum Island. The idea has also gained traction in Congress, where an amendment tucked into the Defense Department’s annual budget bill by Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) calls for an investigation into whether the U.S. military ever weaponized ticks with Lyme disease.

As always, the Main Stream Media is trying to label this as another ‘conspiracy theory’, but we can establish by looking at declassified official documents that we are talking about conspiracy FACTS. Facts that show us how the governments conspired against its own people.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation seems to have taken over the governments role in bioweapon development. It collaborates with DARPA and invests heavily in companies as OXITEC, who genetically modifies insects.

To understand more about ‘Genetic Modification of Life’, please watch episode 9 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. It will be a real eye-opener.

Right now, more and more people are suffering from the alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), a tick-borne disease that triggers an allergic reaction to red meat.

How convenient! It surely fits the purpose of Agenda 2030, in which the eating of meat will be replaced by having to eat fake meat, in order the ‘save the planet’.

AGS, first reported in Virginia in 2008, has seen an alarming increase over the past few years. According to a recent press release from the CDC, an estimated 450,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive for alpha-gal since 2010.

In 2021, the number of positive test results for AGS surged by 41.3% compared to 2017, and testing for alpha-gal peaked at 66,106 persons that year.

The same year, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced a significant grant of $1,469,352 toward research into the Rhipicephalus microplus (“Asian blue”) tick. This tick is known to cause AGS, as verified by a publication in the ImmunoTargets and Therapy journal found in the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM).

After seeing part 9 of the Sequel, you will not be surprised to hear that the grant was channeled to Oxitec Ltd. In June 2023, after Oxitec reported high efficacy in its tick experimentation, the Gates Foundation provided an additional $4.8 million in funding.

Nicolas Hulscher has drawn the same conclusions on this topic and tells us that ‘Bio-terrorism is masquerading as bioethics now.’

Hulscher: “The US Army released 270,000 radioactive labeled ticks into the wild in the 1960s. They wanted to see how fast they could spread disease.”



“Professors from Western Michigan University … say it’s morally required to intentionally genetically engineer lone star ticks to spread Alpha-Gal Syndrome. To stop people from eating meat.”

Yes, you hear it correctly. Intentional and morally required…

Did you ever hear of Gene Drive Technology?

You will, after having seen part 12 of the Sequel. It will connect the dots between the genetically modified insects and the ‘fake meat revolution’.

Can it really be true that our elite are working towardss our extinction?

Can the Depopulation Agenda really be a fact?

Unfortunately, yes.

After discovering and thoroughly researching these plans and the evidence so far, the depopulation agenda formed the basis of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. This is information that has to reach the people.

It is real and it is true. Please watch the entire Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. It is not wasted time. Everything is evidence based, the entire plan is laid out for you in an ‘easy-to-understand’ way.

Once you understand what is truly happening, you will become a warrior for the truth. As when you let the truth sink in, there is no way you can just sit still and relax.

I’m not telling you to stand in front of the troops on the barricades. I only ask you to educate the people around you. To explain them what they see in the skies, what they eat and drink. What the real aim is of Agenda 2030, and our current digitization process.

The Sequel has been made for this period in time. In a decade it will be part of history, either buried or glorified. You can be a part of making history. Of directing the timeline of our world to a positive outcome.

Let’s not make it necessary for the world to go through another plandemic or digital prison system in order to wake up. Let’s wake it up now!

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With love, as always, Cyntha