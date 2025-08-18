The World Economic Forum, founded and chaired by Klaus Schwab, has been the leading think tank or main engine of the globalist movement. Politicians, business people, students, in fact everyone who considers him/herself functioning above the average workforce, is standing in line to be part of the WEF. In part 27 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal we have explained it all to you.

This year something strange happened. While the goals of Klaus Schwab seemed to have been reached with the global roll-out of Agenda 21 and 2030, while smart cities arise all around the world and the victory seemed in Schwab’s hands, he suddenly was exposed by his own board for widespread misconduct and corruption. This seemed a very odd step for an organization, on the verge of total world control.

Since April 2025 Schwab has been facing an internal investigation commissioned by the WEF’s board of trustees and led by the Swiss law firm Homburger. This internal investigation uncovered luxury expenses, misuse of funds and political manipulation of WEF reports. Whistle-blower revelations also detail workplace abuse, sexual misconduct and hypocritical elite excess at Davos.

In stead of a victorious retirement, Schwab seemed forced to silently withdraw. The remaining question was: why? Why go through this process of smeering your own founder and leader, while he has already announced his retirement? It didn’t make sense, as it would weaken the WEF’s position as well.

Then, all of a sudden, everything is over. Last Friday the WEF announced that its board had completed the investigation against Schwab and found there was no evidence of material wrongdoing by him. The WEF also did not find any misconduct by Schwab's wife and former assistant, Hilde Schwab.

"Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct," the WEF said.

How interesting. A 180 degrees shift in narrative. What is really going on? Does this have anything to do with Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO of Nestlé and interim chairman of the WEF since Schwab left?

The WEF announced that Peter Brabeck-Letmathe had stepped down as interim chairman following the investigation’s conclusion. Why? He had just settled? He is the one who prepared the world for water tax, saying "human beings do not have a right to water."

With the closure of the investigation, the WEF appointed BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Roche Holding's vice-chair Andre Hoffmann as interim co-chairs of its board.

Now it’s getting realy interesting. BlackRock being the largest investment company of the world, holding assets in all big companies and banks, working for almost all governments and investing for every single ‘philantropist’. BlackRock has its tentacles all over the world and now it’s the head of the WEF snake, deciding the course of world governance.

The WEF looked like being broken, but it arose more strong than ever. Aside from political lobbying, it now also has the power to force companies, governments, initiatives and people into compliance by (threatening to) withholding or retreaving investments. Political stengh, backed by financial super power is a scary combination.

And what about ‘we, the people’? We are not of interest for the WEF. We have never been of any interest, as we are simple too many. We have to believe and follow their narrative, pay our taxes and refrain from breathing more than we are allowed to.

This is the Cabal making a strong countermove to the progress being made in the US. We still have a long way to go, my friends.

With love, as always, Cyntha

