With the Cabal in power most ‘normal and natural’ things have been turned ‘up side down’. And as we are all born into this twisted system, we are all used to it. It takes an awakening and the re-creation of common sense to see it and eventually act upon it.

We cannot do this alone. We cannot even do this en masse. We need help from above. And miraculously we are receiving just that. We, as a whole solar system, are traveling through the photon belt. A belt of intensified light. Light equals awareness, equals awakening.

On top of that the Trump Administration sets the example. It teaches the world about common sense. It exposes everything that is turned up side down and it has the power to correct it. The only thing we, the people, have to do, is to see it and explain it to others. What a time to be alive!

Let me give you a very clear and important example:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., your HHS secretary shows what is wrong, he then applies common sense in a way that everyone understands it. He continues by explaining what steps are going to be taken to correct it and finally shows you the way to act yourself.

Here you can watch him do it:

RFKjr deliberately calls out a natural law: a parent’s right to guide their child’s health decisions.

He then adds the common sense part: ‘That right is not optional.’

He continues to give trust and lead the way: ‘It’s not negotiable, and under the Trump administration, it will not be ignored.’

What happened? HHS has launched an investigation into a troubling incident in the Midwest, where a school administered a federally funded vaccine to a child without the parent’s consent and despite a legally recognized state exemption.

RFKjr explains: ‘When any institution, a school, a doctor’s office, a clinic disregards a religious exemption, it doesn’t just break trust, it also breaks the law. It fractures the sacred bond between families and the people entrusted with their child’s care. And we’re not going to tolerate it.’

RFKjr added the common sense again by telling you that the Trump Administration is not going to tolerate it. This is important as it will touch something inside of you. Can you feel that?

He explains what exactly he is going to do: ‘The Health Resources and Services Administration is sending a letter to HRSA-supported Health Center grant recipients underscoring a simple fact: Federal funding requires compliance with federal and state laws that protect parental rights.’

He is showing who is boss here and that he is completely entitled to be. Again the emphasis on common sense.

And while we’re taught about common sense, in a way we don’t even notice, Robert continues with another example.

‘Parents have another right that every American should know about, and that’s the right of access to their children’s health records. HIPAA establishes that right of access.

If you have the legal authority to make decisions for your child, then you should have the right to see their records. No delays, no secrets, no excuses.’

This makes so much sense, right? It should natural. And it is!

‘So today we are launching compliance reviews of providers and major health care systems to ensure that they give parents timely access to their children’s information.’

Of course! These institutions are here to support us, not the other way around. They are services from the government, meaning we paid the government to provide us with services we cannot do ourselves. Common sense floods back into your system…

‘In addition, our Office for Civil Rights has issued a letter reminding health care providers of their clear legal duty to give parents access to their children’s medical records.’

Very well done, Robert. The people are awakened to their common sense, they know what is their right and they understand that this is their natural and lawful right. You, as a chosen leader, have made sure that the institutions will be compliant to your rules, as you are paying them to do so. This is how it was supposed to be and this is how you restore it. Well done!

What else?

’ If a provider stands between you and your child, HHS is going to step in. Let me be clear, schools and healthcare systems cannot sideline parents. If a provider ignores consent, violates an exemption, or keeps parents in the dark, HHS will act quickly and decisively. We will use every tool we have to protect families and restore accountability.’

Robert is showing the ‘definition’ of government: the overlapping institution that has to guarantee your safety and rights!

‘The Vaccines for Children program must never become a workaround to bypass parents. We are reviewing how states and districts process exemptions to ensure the program follows the law and not the other way around.’

He makes sure his part is done. What can you do?

‘If you believe that your rights or your child’s rights have been violated, then you can file a complaint with our Office for Civil Rights at hhs.gov/OCR/complaints.

Parents know their children best.

Parents love their children the most,

and HHS will always defend their voice,

their authority,

and their rightful place at the center of their children’s healthcare decisions.’

A beautiful and important message, to strengthen your trust, awaken common sense and to encourage your actions.

Is there going to be a next step?

Oh yes, Trump already announced it:

Trump directed a comprehensive evaluation of the Vaccine Schedule for children, rooted ‘in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE’!

Can you see the playbook being worked out, step by step?

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

And to inform the people, more and more science is coming out, to inform parents about the efficacy of the vaccines. Just have a good look at all this:

The Age of Common Sense invites you, as a parent, to take full responsibility for your children. To only consent after being fully informed.

Not long now before vaccine mandates will be terminated.

Not long now before all information will become available.

Vaccinations will become an option, a choice. Never again something so invasive to be forced upon you. You posses natural rights, as a person and as a parent. It’s time you become aware of them and act upon them. Your government supports you now.

You are the lucky ones. Europe is far behind, but awakening as well…

With love, as always, Cyntha