Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pauline Chartrand's avatar
Pauline Chartrand
5h

What this article confirms is the implosion of the old world happening simultaneously with the construction of the new world, the Golden Age, the Age of Common Sense. We must now focus on our future for the sake of our children. God bless us all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Katina Tsallas's avatar
Katina Tsallas
4h

It’s all so epic! To see this unfold is like seeing the world change for the better of humanity! So grateful for all your work! 🥰Thank you!😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture