This weekend I was left without electricity. Living secluded has a price I’m more than willing to pay. Obviously my little house was not on the priority list of the electricity company, so I had time to do very needed chores in the house and had 2 amazing candle light evenings with my children.

Time comes to a halt. The world is far away for a brief moment, which feels like forever. My eyes loved to be two days without a laptop screen. Late last night, when the lights unexpectedly popped on again, we cheered happily. We went to bed with the luxurious idea of being to able to take a warm shower in the morning and having a warm house. Even though my (rented) house has a heating system based on wood, it still needs electricity to pump the warm water through the system. Good to know.

Good to know how dependent we have become to electricity. How used to the luxury of always having it. And how quickly you can adapt to the absence of it.

At times I felt split in two. My system is used to all these hours behind the laptop. It felt like missing out. The fear of not knowing what is happening. Will you guys, still be there?

First thing this morning I went online. Looking, watching, searching. What happened? What did I miss? After scrolling down the hundreds (no, thousands) of items in all those news groups, I took a little break. While hanging the laundry to dry, my thoughts went past all these news topics into the greater picture.

What did I miss? Not so much at all.

While I usually feel like so incredibly much is happening in the world, it’s refreshing to see that in the bigger picture something else is going on.

The world is waiting. Watching and waiting for things to unfold. Waiting to finally be able to judge, to come to terms with the present. Waiting for something genuine. For real peace, lasting peace. For arrests maybe. For accountability maybe. But foremost to be able to form an opinion.

We have been fooled our whole lives. Our entire social system has been build to fool us. Fooling us into believing we are free. Fooling us into believing we can trust those who seem to rule us. Fooling us into believing our lives matter, as long as we comply.

Now that we are waking up, we start to see through the lies. We can see the masks. We can see the evil. We’re starting to see that our lives have no value to our elite. That we are only used as cash cows, as food, as sources of energy.

When you start to realize these things, you feel lost. Fortunately you can join platforms on the internet with like minded people. You are informed even better and truly leave all gullibility behind. But what is left? When all is being exposed, what is left to believe in?

That is exactly the point where most of the awakened people are right now.

What is left to believe? Can we truly believe Trump and his administration? We want to, but are we then making the same mistake as before?

So we wait. And we let the show play out in front of us.

I think this is the wisest thing you can do right now.

When you see that all protests, revolutions and wars were planned and payed for, you better not intervene. When you see that everything that happened in history was done on purpose, to enable the elite to become richer and more powerful, then of course it’s wise to sit this ‘revolution’ out.

The only thing we need to do is keep informing those who are not awake yet. The victims of the endless mind control on their TV’s and social media. When you see that internet platforms and influencers are used to win this information war, we need to spread the truth more than ever.

But what is the truth? Janet & I made 43 documentaries for you, based on facts. On information we could find in books, internet and mostly in reports of the Cabal itself. We did the work for you. You only have to watch and share.

The work is not done yet. It will be over when the paradigm has been set. When the world has turned indefinitely into one of the two options: freedom or destruction. Or maybe the two of them next to each other, a split society.

Together we will change this world the way we want it to be.

With love, as always, Cyntha